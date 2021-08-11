Shopping

From Finding Nemo to Star Wars, Chewy has tons of pet toys and accessories inspired by your favorite Disney movies

*Jack Skeleton voice* What’s this? What’s this? There’s cool pet toys everywhere.
By Sarah Toscano
August 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Disney movies have long captured the hearts of audiences, and they're now ready to capture the hearts of pets, too, thanks to this Disney pet toy collection, available exclusively at Chewy. Featuring your favorite Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and classic Disney characters, the cinematic twist on these toys keeps them as cute as they are fun, and they're sure to take your pet's playtime to infinity and beyond.

If you're looking for a new spot for your pet to rest, fans of the Star Wars franchise will want to check out this Mandalorian-themed bed that's green and designed with ears to look like Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda). But if you prefer the tale of a Pumpkin King enamored by Christmas to that of Jedi and bounty hunters, you can opt for this Nightmare Before Christmas cat and dog bed. Any Jack Skeleton fan is familiar with his ghostly pup, Zero, and this bed is designed to look just like Zero's doghouse. 

Credit: Disney; Chewy

Buy it! Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $34.95, chewy.com

Chewy also has these whimsical pet ID tags that allow your pet to rep your favorite Disney princess movie. The tag can be personalized, and you can choose from eight graphics, including a Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, or The Little Mermaid design.

If you've found yourself entertained by Pixar characters for hours as you watched movies like Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc., and Toy Story, you can share that pastime with your pet when you buy fun items like this plush and squeaky Woody dog toy that incorporates a rope into its design, or this Nemo & Squirt bouncy cat toy. The same thing goes for Marvel movies thanks to this plush and squeaky Groot dog toy and this Spider-Man teaser cat toy (complete with catnip). With the teaser toy designed to show Spider-Man holding on to the rope's end with one hand, while the other hand has ribbons attached to mirror his shooting webs, it will look just like the real Spider-Man swinging from building to building when the toy is in action.

Check out some of the best pet toys from Chewy's Disney collection below. 

Chewy Star Wars Collection

Credit: Chewy

The Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed

Buy it! The Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $26.14 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Stormtrooper Plush Mice Cat Toy With Catnip

Buy it! Stormtrooper Plush Mice Cat Toy With Catnip, $7.98 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Galactic Empire Fetch Squeaky Tennis Ball Dog Toy

Buy it! Galactic Empire Fetch Squeaky Tennis Ball Dog Toy, $5.98 at chewy.com

Chewy Marvel Collection

Credit: Chewy

Groot Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Buy it! Groot Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $12.98 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Spider-Man Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip

Buy it! Spider-Man Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buckle-Down Kawaii Loki Standing Pose Polyester Dog Collar

Buy it! Buckle-Down Kawaii Loki Standing Pose Polyester Dog Collar, $17.58 at chewy.com

Chewy Pixar Collection

Credit: Chewy

Nemo & Squirt Bouncy Cat Toy with Catnip

Buy it! Nemo & Squirt Bouncy Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Woody Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy

Buy it! Woody Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy, $12.98 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Mike Wazowski & Sulley Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip

Buy it! Mike Wazowski & Sulley Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98 at chewy.com

Chewy Disney Classics Collection

Credit: Chewy

Quick-Tag Disney Heart Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag

Buy it! Quick-Tag Disney Heart Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, $16.99 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Disney Goofy Plush Kicker Cat Toy with Catnip

Buy It! Disney Goofy Plush Kicker Cat Toy with Catnip, $7.98 at chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Covered Cat & Dog Bed

Buy it! Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $34.95 at chewy.com

