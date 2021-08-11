If you've found yourself entertained by Pixar characters for hours as you watched movies like Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc., and Toy Story, you can share that pastime with your pet when you buy fun items like this plush and squeaky Woody dog toy that incorporates a rope into its design, or this Nemo & Squirt bouncy cat toy. The same thing goes for Marvel movies thanks to this plush and squeaky Groot dog toy and this Spider-Man teaser cat toy (complete with catnip). With the teaser toy designed to show Spider-Man holding on to the rope's end with one hand, while the other hand has ribbons attached to mirror his shooting webs, it will look just like the real Spider-Man swinging from building to building when the toy is in action.