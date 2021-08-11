From Finding Nemo to Star Wars, Chewy has tons of pet toys and accessories inspired by your favorite Disney movies
Disney movies have long captured the hearts of audiences, and they're now ready to capture the hearts of pets, too, thanks to this Disney pet toy collection, available exclusively at Chewy. Featuring your favorite Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and classic Disney characters, the cinematic twist on these toys keeps them as cute as they are fun, and they're sure to take your pet's playtime to infinity and beyond.
If you're looking for a new spot for your pet to rest, fans of the Star Wars franchise will want to check out this Mandalorian-themed bed that's green and designed with ears to look like Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda). But if you prefer the tale of a Pumpkin King enamored by Christmas to that of Jedi and bounty hunters, you can opt for this Nightmare Before Christmas cat and dog bed. Any Jack Skeleton fan is familiar with his ghostly pup, Zero, and this bed is designed to look just like Zero's doghouse.
Chewy also has these whimsical pet ID tags that allow your pet to rep your favorite Disney princess movie. The tag can be personalized, and you can choose from eight graphics, including a Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, or The Little Mermaid design.
If you've found yourself entertained by Pixar characters for hours as you watched movies like Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc., and Toy Story, you can share that pastime with your pet when you buy fun items like this plush and squeaky Woody dog toy that incorporates a rope into its design, or this Nemo & Squirt bouncy cat toy. The same thing goes for Marvel movies thanks to this plush and squeaky Groot dog toy and this Spider-Man teaser cat toy (complete with catnip). With the teaser toy designed to show Spider-Man holding on to the rope's end with one hand, while the other hand has ribbons attached to mirror his shooting webs, it will look just like the real Spider-Man swinging from building to building when the toy is in action.
Check out some of the best pet toys from Chewy's Disney collection below.
Chewy Star Wars Collection
Related Items
The Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed
Buy it! The Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $26.14 at chewy.com
Stormtrooper Plush Mice Cat Toy With Catnip
Buy it! Stormtrooper Plush Mice Cat Toy With Catnip, $7.98 at chewy.com
Galactic Empire Fetch Squeaky Tennis Ball Dog Toy
Buy it! Galactic Empire Fetch Squeaky Tennis Ball Dog Toy, $5.98 at chewy.com
Chewy Marvel Collection
Related Items
Groot Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
Buy it! Groot Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $12.98 at chewy.com
Spider-Man Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip
Buy it! Spider-Man Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98 at chewy.com
Buckle-Down Kawaii Loki Standing Pose Polyester Dog Collar
Buy it! Buckle-Down Kawaii Loki Standing Pose Polyester Dog Collar, $17.58 at chewy.com
Chewy Pixar Collection
Related Items
Nemo & Squirt Bouncy Cat Toy with Catnip
Buy it! Nemo & Squirt Bouncy Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98 at chewy.com
Woody Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy
Buy it! Woody Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy, $12.98 at chewy.com
Mike Wazowski & Sulley Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip
Buy it! Mike Wazowski & Sulley Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98 at chewy.com
Chewy Disney Classics Collection
Related Items
Quick-Tag Disney Heart Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag
Buy it! Quick-Tag Disney Heart Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, $16.99 at chewy.com
Disney Goofy Plush Kicker Cat Toy with Catnip
Buy It! Disney Goofy Plush Kicker Cat Toy with Catnip, $7.98 at chewy.com
Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Covered Cat & Dog Bed
Buy it! Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $34.95 at chewy.com
