14 editor-loved gaming, TV, and entertainment deals to shop early this Black Friday
Anyone who has ever tried to scour for sales throughout the year knows that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to shop TV, gaming, and tech deals. As EW's shopping writer who has covered three Black Fridays so far, impressive deals I've seen (such as up to $2,000 off 4K smart TVs) only further support the idea that Thanksgiving week should absolutely be the time you take the plunge and pick up major electronics you've been hoping to get on sale all year.
A myth I'd like to bust? That early Black Friday deals aren't worth your time. This year, more than ever, you should pick up deals you're seeing across retailers already — many industry analysts have alerted shoppers to buy early due to ongoing supply chain issues and shipping delays. And yes, the early deals are impressive: For example, Sony's brand new and exceptional noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for the first time already, Amazon's new 4K Max Fire TV Stick discounted by $20 (it's first and largest price cut yet), and restocks for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S are set to take place tonight.
Below, check out the 14 best deals to shop early this Black Friday season, ahead of the actual day this Friday, Nov. 25. Picks include Nintendo's Black Friday bundle, Lego advent calendars, and top tech buys that will make great holiday gifts. It's unlikely you'll find their prices lowered even further, so snap them up fast before others do. Plus, don't miss EW's coverage of Black Friday sales here.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle
The bundle you've been waiting for: Nintendo's yearly Black Friday deal comes with a Nintendo Switch, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just the price of the Switch console alone. Walmart opens the bundle up to shoppers tonight at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT — keep the links below on hand.
Buy it! $299.99 (orig. $367) at amazon.com, walmart.com, or bestbuy.com
Sony PlayStation 5
Don't even blink: Walmart restocks the PS5 in both its original and its digital edition today at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It's rarer than a blue moon to find the two systems in stock — you won't want to pass up your chance to score it.
Buy it! PS5, $499.99 at walmart.com or PS5 Digital Edition, $399 at walmart.com
Microsoft Xbox Series X and S
Like the PS5, Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles have been nearly impossible to find since launching a year ago. Walmart also announced that it's restocking this evening at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It's the best opportunity you'll have all year to add it to your shopping cart.
Buy it! Xbox Series X, $499 at walmart.com or Xbox Series S, $299 at walmart.com
Just Dance 2022
Nintendo Switch might be the ultimate multiplayer-friendly console, and Just Dance 2022 might just be the best game to share amongst friends and family. Although it only launched two weeks ago, you can already get it for less than $29 at Amazon and Walmart now. Top songs include Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U," Blackpink's "Boombayah," and "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" from Taylor Swift.
Buy it! $28 (orig. $49.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
FIFA 22
If you're obsessed with soccer — sorry, football — thanks to Ted Lasso, you'll want to pick up the sport's ultimate video game. FIFA 22 includes Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé back for a consecutive cover; PS5 and Xbox Series X and S gamers will even get to enjoy new HyperMotion technology that's a first for the FIFA series. It uses motion capture from professional footballers to provide incredible, unprecedented movement in the game.
Buy it! $37.41 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Although it was just launched on Nov. 12, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales already topped Google's list of trending gifts this holiday season. You can get on sale at Walmart now, ahead of another major Spider-Man movie coming this winter, No Way Home.
Buy it! $29.83 (orig. $49.99) at walmart.com
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
Harry Potter is back in the collective pop culture consciousness more than ever this month with the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and fans will surely love Lego's new 2021 advent calendar of the film and book franchise. Get it for just $32 now.
Buy it! $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Earbuds
Sony's latest noise-canceling earbuds from its superior WF-1000XM lineup blew my mind when I tested them out, and the company has put them on sale for the first time since launching them in June. They're so good that I'd even argue for them replacing your noise-canceling over-ear headphones — get them on sale for $32 off.
Buy it! $248 (orig. $279.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
AirPods Max
Apple fans won't want to miss out on Amazon's AirPods Max's Black Friday discounts that include the over ear noise-canceling headphones for $109 off. That's a bigger sale than what shoppers could get during Amazon's Prime Day discounts — and all colorways are included.
Buy it! $439.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com or walmart.com
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
Combining style with substance, Marshall's iconic Stanmore II speaker looks as great as the sound quality it offers. It's at the lowest price I've seen throughout 2021 so far, for $100 off across major retailers right now. Shop the deal until this Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.
Buy it! $249 (orig. $349.99) at bestbuy.com or amazon.com
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
Most of us save and save until the day we can splurge on a gorgeous TV screen that will wow us whether we're streaming or gaming, and Samsung's early Black Friday deal on the QN90A Neo QLED is the one to take the plunge on. Currently 35 percent off (that's $900 less than usual) and at its lowest price all year, the screen rarely gets so massively discounted.
Buy it! $1,697.99 (orig. $2,599.99) at samsung.com or walmart.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon only launched the new Omni series of Fire TVs on Oct. 27, and you can already get it on sale now for $150 off. Perfect for hands-free controls since it works with Alexa, the TV is great for no-fuss viewers who still want plenty of streaming options. And did I mention it's a 55-inch TV for just $360?
Buy it! $359.99 (orig. $509.99) at amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
If you already have a TV but want more streaming options, then the Fire TV Stick 4K Max should be in your cart right now. It's 40 percent more powerful than the 4K Fire TV Stick, according to Amazon, and on sale for the first time ever at just $35 (that's less than what the 4K Fire TV Stick would normally be).
Buy it! $34.99 (orig. $54.99) at amazon.com
Roku Streambar
Another streaming deal not to miss, Roku's Streambar offers a two-in-one bundle with a streaming stick and sound system rolled into one for just $79 right now. The streaming stick has built-in 4K capabilities, while the soundbar comes with Dolby Audio; both can be voice-activated, so no more searching around for all your remotes.
Buy it! $79.98 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
