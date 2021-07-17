Loki Funko Pops, 4K TVs, and Nintendo gaming deals not to miss this weekend
While you're busy catching the best TV shows and movies to watch this weekend, don't miss out on the best sales you can find on the Internet as well. EW is here with your ultimate guide to all the can't-miss discounts on TVs, video games, and even streaming movies happening this weekend.
TVs from Hisense, Samsung, and Toshiba are all discounted, alongside streaming devices like the Apple TV 4K, Amazon's 4K Fire TV Stick, and Roku's Streaming Stick+ that lets you watch hundreds of thousands of titles. Amazon Prime Video has movies available for Prime members to rent for up to 50 percent off, and the company is also offering a number of Nintendo gaming deals (hot on the heels of Nintendo's new announcement of the upcoming OLED Switch).
Fresh off the MCU-changing season finale of Loki, the series' President Loki Funko Pop is 20 percent off at Amazon, along with other collectibles on sale. Keep scrolling to discover more of the best entertainment deals to shop this weekend.
TV deals
Hisense is running discounts on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for its 4K smart TVs, including its 55-inch H9G Quantum Series ULED TV that comes with voice control. Toshiba's newest 55-inch smart Fire TV is just $410, but if you want the Fire TV Stick alone, the 4K version is 24 percent off at Amazon right now, too. Other streaming devices like Apple's 4K Apple TV are also on sale, but don't miss the chance to shave a couple bucks off Samsung's newest 2021 50-inch UHD smart TV.
- Hisense 75-inch H6510G Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $749.99 (orig. $999.99) at bestbuy.com
- Hisense 55-inch H9G Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Hand-Free Voice Control, $747.90 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com
- Toshiba 55-inch 55C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $409.99 (orig. $519.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $37.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Apple TV 4K, $169 (orig. $179) at amazon.com
- Roku Streaming Stick+, $39 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Samsung 50-inch Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV, $499.34 (orig. $569.99) at amazon.com
Streaming deals
While there aren't any new discounts on subscriptions to major platforms like Disney+ or HBO Max this weekend, the two streamers launched bundle deals in the past few months — the former with ad-free Hulu and the latter with a more affordable ad-included plan. That doesn't mean you can't score new movies to watch on sale right now, though: Prime Video members can catch Rami Malek's Oscar-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody for just $2.99. The Hitman's Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, whose sequel is now in theaters, is $1.99 to rent, too, but if you need something more family-friendly, try the first How to Train Your Dragon.
- Bohemian Rhapsody, $2.99 to rent (orig. $3.99) at amazon.com
- Mamma Mia!, $1.99 to rent (orig. $3.99) at amazon.com
- The Hitman's Bodyguard, $1.99 to rent (orig. $3.99) at amazon.com
- How to Train Your Dragon, $1.99 to rent (orig. $3.99) at amazon.com
- Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street, $3.99 to rent (orig. $4.99) at amazon.com
Gaming deals
The rumors are true, at last — sort of. Nintendo finally announced its new OLED version of the Switch last week that's set to be released in October. The console will have a bigger 7-inch screen and a "wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64 gigabytes of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play," according to the company. But in the meantime, shoppers can grab fan-favorite titles like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the first Breath of the Wild for up to 25 percent off. PlayStation gamers have something to buy, too: Get PS5's editions of Sackboy for just $37 at Walmart as well as The Nioh Collection and Demon's Souls on sale.
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Miitopia, $41.88 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Sackboy for PS5, $37.17 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- The Nioh Collection for PS5, $49.94 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com
- Demon's Souls, $49.94 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com
- The Last of Us Part II, $29.88 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Outriders Day 1 Edition, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Sackboy for PS4, $39.30 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
Collectibles deals
Lego kits tend to sell out fast during sale tentpoles like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, but now Star Wars and Harry Potter fans can find markdowns on sets for Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, Boba Fett's Helmet, and the Hogwarts Express. Funko Pops fans looking to add a few more to their collection can catch Mewtwo of Pokémon and the rainbow-shaded Wall-E from the Pride 2021 line. MCU collectors, don't miss the newest President Loki figurine from Disney+'s game-changing series Loki on sale, alongside the upcoming What If? show's characters and Spider-Man: No Way Home's Doctor Strange figure.
- Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter 75301 Kit, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter 75249 Kit, $55.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Helmet, $50.68 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express 75955 Kit, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- Loki President Loki Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Pokemon Mewtwo, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- What If? T'Challa Star Lord, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- What If? Doctor Strange Supreme, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- What If? Captain Carter, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- What If? Gamora, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
Music deals
Time to score AirPods: All three versions of Apple's wireless earphones are on sale, with the Pro for 21 percent off and the regular AirPods for $40 off each. If you need over-ear headphones, try Sony's WHXB900N that shoppers call ″great headphones, especially for movies″ for $100 off. Nordstrom — yes, really — has Lexon's mini Bluetooth speakers for just $30 as part of the preview for its upcoming Anniversary Sale, while Amazon has JBL's top-rated waterproof GO2 and Charge 4 Bluetooth speakers for as much as $30 off.
- Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $119 (orig. $159) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.98 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, $148 (orig. $248) at amazon.com
- Lexon Mino Plus 2-Pack Bluetooth Speakers, $29.94 (orig. $49.90) at nordstrom.com
- JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $29.88 (orig. $48) at amazon.com
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $149.95 (orig. $179.95) at amazon.com
