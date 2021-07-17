Loki Funko Pops, 4K TVs, and Nintendo gaming deals not to miss this weekend

While there aren't any new discounts on subscriptions to major platforms like Disney+ or HBO Max this weekend, the two streamers launched bundle deals in the past few months — the former with ad-free Hulu and the latter with a more affordable ad-included plan. That doesn't mean you can't score new movies to watch on sale right now, though: Prime Video members can catch Rami Malek's Oscar-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody for just $2.99. The Hitman's Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, whose sequel is now in theaters, is $1.99 to rent, too, but if you need something more family-friendly, try the first How to Train Your Dragon.