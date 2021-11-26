Walmart's Black Friday sale has epic savings on tech, collectibles, books, and more — here's what to buy
November tends to bring a pretty long to-do list 一 you have to figure out Thanksgiving dinner seating, decide on which pie flavor(s) to bake, carve turkeys, and, of course, shop and save during the numerous ongoing Black Friday deals. Walmart's Black Friday sale is bringing you markdowns on tech, toys, collectibles, books, and everything else you need to stay entertained. To help you shop the sale, we've rounded up some of the best discounted products you can snag right now.
If you're looking to add an epically-sized TV to your home, you can buy this 75-inch Samsung 4K Crystal LED Smart TV for $997.99 and save $200. But if you're looking for a screen that's a little more compact, this 32-inch Roku Smart TV will cost you less than $160. There's also plenty of discounted TVs between those two sizes, like this LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV. For $1,296.99 (that's $703 off the original $1,999.99 price tag), you'll be able to rely on this LG OLED TV to bring you a crystal clear picture and vivid color for all your movie and TV streaming sessions.
You may be in the market for some tech that can keep you connected on the go — whether it be during your morning commute, long flights, or gym sessions. In which case, consider a new set of earbuds or headphones. AirPods Pro are 19 percent off, so you can snag them for $159. If you're someone who prefers headphones that sit over your ears, Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are marked down by $50 to $279.
Tech aside, there are also toys, collectibles, and books on sale at Walmart. If you love the challenge of building Legos, this Lego Star Wars Yoda Collectible Building Model is marked down by $20 to $79.99. And if you're a Star Wars fan who prefers the competitive fun of board games, this Star Wars-themed Monopoly game is over 49 percent off, so you can own it for $10. Gamers are in luck as well, because you can take home Jump Force Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch or Tales of Arise for the PlayStation 5 at a discount, too.
Reading may be your favorite form of entertainment, in which case, Walmart's deals on books are waiting for you. Whether you have a general love for the fantasy fiction genre or have found yourself captivated by the Netflix series, you can add The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire to your library for $22.99 — that's over 42 percent off its initial $39.99 price tag. Manga fans can save over $33 on this Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set and secure it for $116.57, while those who love superhero comics may want to add either this Marvel Encyclopedia or The DC Comics Encyclopedia to their cart, both of which are over 32 percent off.
Check out some of Walmart's best Black Friday deals below. We've rounded up discounts you won't want to miss in the following categories: TVs, headphones and earbuds, gaming, streaming devices, laptops and tablets, toys and collectibles, books, and home entertainment.
Walmart TV deals
- TCL 32-inch Class LED Roku Smart TV, $159 (orig. $199.99)
- Samsung 43-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV, $797.99 (orig. $947.99)
- TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series Roku Smart TV, $279 (orig. $429.99)
- Samsung 43-inch The Sero Smart QLED TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
- Vizio 55-inch Class V-Series SmartCast Smart TV, $428 (orig. $492)
- Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Crystal LED Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,197.99)
Walmart headphones and earbuds deals
- AirPods Pro, $159 (orig. $197)
- Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones, $39 (orig. $69.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $79 (orig. $149.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $279 (orig. $329)
Walmart gaming deals
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Nintendo Switch), $39.82 (orig. $49.99)
- Tales of Arise (PlayStation 5), $36.17 (orig. $59.99)
- Far Cry 6: Limited Edition (Xbox Series X, Xbox One), $35 (orig. $59.99)
- Elgato Wave:1 Gaming Microphone, $99 (orig. $120.49)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse, $49 (orig. $69)
- LG 32-inch UltraGear Monitor, $249 (orig. $349)
Walmart streaming device deals
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device, $35 (orig. $69)
- Google Chromecast 3rd Gen, $19.98 (orig. $29.98)
- Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player, $15 (orig. $29.88)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
- Acer 14-inch Spin 3, $499 (orig. $699.99)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14-inch Laptop, $349 (orig. $489)
- Lenovo 14-inch Ideapad Flex 5, $399 (orig. $490.50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" Tablet, $99 (orig. $149)
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air, $539 (orig. $599)
Walmart toy and collectible deals
- Lego Star Wars Yoda Collectible Building Model, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Monopoly: Star Wars The Child, $10 (orig. $19.99)
- BTS Butter CD, $20.50 (orig. $26.98)
- Funko Pop Space Jam: A New Legacy — Tune Squad Lunchbox, $8.78 (orig. $11.99)
Walmart book deals
- Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set, $116.57 (orig. $149.99)
- Fairy Tail Manga Box Set 4, $61.77 (orig. $109.90)
- The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, $22.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Marvel Encyclopedia (New Edition), $27.04 (orig. $40)
- The DC Comics Encyclopedia (New Edition), $26.88 (orig. $40)
Walmart home entertainment deals
- RCA 480P Home Theater Projector, $59 (orig. $79)
- Logitech Z313 Multimedia Speaker System, $39.88 (orig. $49.99)
- Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker, $50 (orig. $99.99)
- JBL Flip Essential, $59 (orig. $99)
