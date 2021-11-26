Shopping

Walmart's Black Friday sale has epic savings on tech, collectibles, books, and more — here's what to buy

Score discounts up to 50 percent off on brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose.
By Sarah Toscano November 26, 2021 at 08:00 AM EST
Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

November tends to bring a pretty long to-do list 一 you have to figure out Thanksgiving dinner seating, decide on which pie flavor(s) to bake, carve turkeys, and, of course, shop and save during the numerous ongoing Black Friday deals. Walmart's Black Friday sale is bringing you markdowns on tech, toys, collectibles, books, and everything else you need to stay entertained. To help you shop the sale, we've rounded up some of the best discounted products you can snag right now.

If you're looking to add an epically-sized TV to your home, you can buy this 75-inch Samsung 4K Crystal LED Smart TV for $997.99 and save $200. But if you're looking for a screen that's a little more compact, this 32-inch Roku Smart TV will cost you less than $160. There's also plenty of discounted TVs between those two sizes, like this LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV. For $1,296.99 (that's $703 off the original $1,999.99 price tag), you'll be able to rely on this LG OLED TV to bring you a crystal clear picture and vivid color for all your movie and TV streaming sessions. 

You may be in the market for some tech that can keep you connected on the go — whether it be during your morning commute, long flights, or gym sessions. In which case, consider a new set of earbuds or headphones. AirPods Pro are 19 percent off, so you can snag them for $159. If you're someone who prefers headphones that sit over your ears, Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are marked down by $50 to $279.

Tech aside, there are also toys, collectibles, and books on sale at Walmart. If you love the challenge of building Legos, this Lego Star Wars Yoda Collectible Building Model is marked down by $20 to $79.99. And if you're a Star Wars fan who prefers the competitive fun of board games, this Star Wars-themed Monopoly game is over 49 percent off, so you can own it for $10. Gamers are in luck as well, because you can take home Jump Force Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch or Tales of Arise for the PlayStation 5 at a discount, too.

Reading may be your favorite form of entertainment, in which case, Walmart's deals on books are waiting for you. Whether you have a general love for the fantasy fiction genre or have found yourself captivated by the Netflix series, you can add The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire to your library for $22.99 — that's over 42 percent off its initial $39.99 price tag. Manga fans can save over $33 on this Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set and secure it for $116.57, while those who love superhero comics may want to add either this Marvel Encyclopedia or The DC Comics Encyclopedia to their cart, both of which are over 32 percent off. 

Check out some of Walmart's best Black Friday deals below. We've rounded up discounts you won't want to miss in the following categories: TVs, headphones and earbuds, gaming, streaming devices, laptops and tablets, toys and collectibles, books, and home entertainment.

Walmart TV deals

Credit: Walmart

Walmart headphones and earbuds deals

Credit: Walmart

Walmart gaming deals

Credit: Walmart

Walmart streaming device deals

Credit: Walmart

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

Credit: Walmart

Walmart toy and collectible deals

Credit: Walmart

Walmart book deals

Credit: Walmart

Walmart home entertainment deals

Credit: Walmart

Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals:

Shopping
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com