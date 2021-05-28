The best Memorial Day TV deals to shop this weekend, including a Samsung 8K TV for $3,000 off
If you're in need of something to watch this Memorial Day weekend, EW has you covered: Mare of Easttown's nerve-wracking finale, Cruella's punk-rock debut on Disney+, and the final season premiere of The Kominsky Method are just some of the best movies and shows to watch this three-day holiday weekend. But if taking advantage of Memorial Day discounts is on your other list of to-dos, then you won't want to miss out on TV deals. Walmart, Amazon, and Target have all launched their Memorial Day weekend sales, with screens as much as $3,000 off.
Memorial Day TV sales 2021:
Amazon's TV deals are part of the retailer's massive Memorial Day markdowns, which include other home goods, like furniture and outdoor essentials, and entertainment products, like speakers and headphones. Shoppers can find screens ranging from 55 to 82 inches on sale, with the majority of deals coming from Samsung — including the brand's most luxurious 8K TV for an extra $200 off when you apply the Amazon coupon (on top of its existing 51 percent discount). Sony's competing 75-inch 8K UHD TV is 1,000 off, too, but shoppers can also get the brand's X80J 65-inch 4K smart Google TV for less than $900.
At Walmart, TCL has affordable 4K smart options for as little as $288, and the brand's 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is $522 off (now just $678). Viewers can even get TCL's QLED Roku TV with Dolby Vision for under $500, but the best-for-value screen might be JVC's 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV, which is just $548. Luxury brands Sony, LG, and Samsung are on sale at Walmart, too, with Sony's 55-inch Bravia 800H TV now just $698, Samsung's 64-inch QLED option going for $899, and LG's 64-inch QLED smart TV with HDR now $500 off.
Although Target rarely offers markdowns on big electronics (apart from Black Friday and Cyber Monday), shoppers can still find TV deals hidden in its Memorial Day weekend sale right now. Discounts might not be as big as Walmart or Amazon's, but you can still snag Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR for $302 off, and pay just $350 for TCL's 50-inch 4-Series UHD smart Roku TV.
Stock is already running low on certain models (like this 75-inch Sony screen), so it's best to shop quickly before these 21 Memorial Day TV deals end on Monday.
Amazon Memorial Day weekend TV deals
- Samsung 55-inch Curved TU-8300 Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $497.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,397.99 (orig. $1,599.99)
- Sony A80J 55-Inch Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,898 (orig. $2,199.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV, $2,499.99 (orig. $5,499.99)
- Sony X80J 65-Inch 4K UHD LED Smart Google TV, $898 (orig. $999.99)
- Sony Z8H 75-Inch 8K UHD Smart LED TV, $3,998 (orig. $4,999.99)
- Vizio 85-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV, $2,899 (orig. $3,099)
- Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q60T Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $1,797.99 (orig. $2,199.99)
Walmart Memorial Day weekend TV deals
- TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $288 (orig. $429.99)
- TCL 50-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV, $498 (orig. $599.99)
- Sony 55-inch Class Bravia 800H Series 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV, $698 (orig. $999.99)
- LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TV with HDR, $1,796.99 (orig. $2,299.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Class 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV, $897.99 (orig. $999.99)
- LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV, $996.99 (orig. $1,199.99)
- JVC 70-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV, $548 (orig. $697)
- TCL 75-inch Class 4K 4 Series UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $678 (orig. $1,199.99)
Target Memorial Day weekend TV deals
- TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $349.99 (orig. $429.99)
- TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $399.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Sony 65-inch Class Bravia XR Full Array LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR, $1,498 (orig. $1,799.99)
- Samsung QN65QN85A 65-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,997.99 (orig. $2,199.99)
- LG 75-inch NanoCell 80 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
