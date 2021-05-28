The best Memorial Day TV deals to shop this weekend, including a Samsung 8K TV for $3,000 off

Although Target rarely offers markdowns on big electronics (apart from Black Friday and Cyber Monday), shoppers can still find TV deals hidden in its Memorial Day weekend sale right now. Discounts might not be as big as Walmart or Amazon's, but you can still snag Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR for $302 off, and pay just $350 for TCL's 50-inch 4-Series UHD smart Roku TV.