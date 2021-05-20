EW’s guide to the best Funko Pops to buy right now, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to The Office
Your favorite show, movie, and video game characters have probably been commemorated with a Funko Pop. The company has been behind a steady stream of stylized vinyl figures for nearly every popular property under the sun, from iconic series like Friends to recent critical darlings like The Queen's Gambit. Usually under 4 inches in height and $20 in price, Funko Pops are a cute and quirky way to bring a touch of pop culture into your office, your home, and even your car.
But choosing the best Funko Pop is as hard as choosing your favorite show (or movie, or musical, and so on). That's why EW has narrowed down not only the best individual Funko Pops to buy right now, but also the best Funko Pop collections. From Schitt's Creek and Hamilton collections to Pops that embody viral moments (such as Baby Yoda with the Frog Lady's eggs in The Mandalorian), these 23 Funko Pops are must-buys in 2021.
Scroll down now to check out our comprehensive list of the best Funko Pops, organized by TV shows, movies, and anime and video games.
Best TV show Funko Pops
Best 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Funko Pop: The Child with Canister Vinyl Figure
Simple figurines of Baby Yoda (or Grogu) are so 2019. The breakout character from The Mandalorian has many vinyl figurines in its likeness at this point, so EW’s choice for the best Mandalorian Funko Pop instead immortalizes the most ridiculous, hilarious, and somehow controversial moment from season 2 — when Grogu eats the Frog Lady’s eggs. Regardless of whether you see it as dark or funny, the Funko Pop is worth bringing home.
Shop more Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops at Walmart and Amazon
Best 'Stranger Things' Funko Pop: Eleven with Eggos Vinyl Figure
Based on the number of Amazon ratings alone, the Eleven with Eggos Funko Pop is clearly the Stranger Things vinyl figurine to own. It captures the highlight of Season 1, Episode 6, where audiences get a glimpse of Eleven’s backstory and the experiments conducted on her. This Funko Pop includes even the tiniest details from the scene, like Eleven’s bloody nose.
Best 'Rick & Morty' Funko Pop: Rick with Glorzo Vinyl Figure
Sometimes, the only way to realize you’ve been mind-controlled by face-sucking aliens is to strap one onto your face — at least that’s what the titular characters of Rick & Morty did. This Funko Pop sees the dead Glorzo tied to Rick’s face; the Morty version is also available. Once you have them in your collection, there’s only one thing left to do: Listen to “Glory to Glorzo” on repeat.
Best 'WandaVision' Funko Pop: The Scarlet Witch and Darkhold Vinyl Figure
WandaVision set up Phase Four of the MCU and introduced Marvel’s first television run under mastermind Kevin Feige — and it was a smashing success. An era-hopping examination of grief, the show went beyond your garden-variety superhero mid-origin story with excellent performances from Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn. The end credits, replicated in this Funko Pop, show Wanda diving into the evil Darkhold book as she hears the voices of her supposedly dead sons, setting up potential Multiverse ramifications.
Shop more WandaVision Funko Pops at Amazon
Best 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Funko Pop: Captain America in Battle Vinyl Figure
Actually, meet the best Captain America and the Winter Soldier Funko Pop. Proving to be the biggest Disney+ show yet, the six-episode Falcon and the Winter Soldier (re-)introduced Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in a thrilling buddy comedy that examined real-world discussions like no MCU property had ever done before. This Funko shows Sam’s new Cap in full battle gear (courtesy of Wakanda), and fans should expect more action-packed scenes with his likeness coming their way in the confirmed fourth Captain America film.
Shop more The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Funko Pops at Amazon and Walmart
Best 'Friends' Funko Pop: Chandler as Bunny Vinyl Figure
Could we be any more excited about the Friends reunion? Delayed by the pandemic, HBO Max’s unscripted reunion of the Central Perk gang is finally set to stream in 2021. Before that, fans can rewatch every episode on the platform, including “The One With the Halloween Party,” featuring Spud-nik Ross, Catwoman Monica, Supergirl Phoebe, and, of course, bunny Chandler, who is EW’s pick among the collection of Friends Funko Pops.
Best 'Game of Thrones' Funko Pop: Ned Stark on Throne Vinyl Figure
In a kinder, fairer world, Ned Stark would have sat on the Iron Throne and ruled Westeros peacefully with Catelyn by his side. But that certainly would have made for less engrossing, era-defining television, and not HBO’s biggest hit in a decade. You can debate the polarizing final season and the endings of Daenerys, Jon Snow, and more Game of Thrones characters for years, or you could throw it back to the beginning with this Funko Pop replicating the Stark patriarch in the Season 1 poster, recently released for the 10th anniversary of the show’s debut.
Best 'Schitt’s Creek' Funko Pop: David & Moira Fold in the Cheese Vinyl Figures
Yes, they’re a little bit David and Moira. These exclusive-to-Target Funko Pops depict the Schitt’s Creek mother and son in the iconic enchilada-making moment. Even if you don’t know how to “fold in the cheese,” you know you’ll laugh every time you spot these vinyl figurines on your shelf.
Shop more Schitt’s Creek Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth and Amazon
Best 'The Office' Funko Pop: Serenity With Jan Vinyl Figure
If one episode from The Office fully embodies the workplace comedy in all its chaotic, hilarious, cringeworthy glory, it has to be “The Dinner Party.” With Serenity by Jan candles, a song that suggested an inappropriate workplace romance, and uninvited guests, Michael and Jan’s get-together was doomed from the get-go. This Funko Pop captures Melora Hardin’s unhinged Jan, the former Dunder Mifflin executive, at her most bonkers.
Best 'Parks and Recreation' Funko Pop: Duke Silver Pop Vinyl Figure
Where The Office thrived on workplace dysfunction, its warmhearted cousin, Parks and Recreation, thrived on bonhomie and early 2010s optimism. Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope might have been our government-loving heroine, but Nick Offerman’s gruff but bureaucracy-hating Ron Swanson won audiences over with his love of breakfast food, woodworking, drunken dancing, and, most importantly, Duke Silver. It might be cold outside in a world without Parks and Rec, but with this Funko Pop, it’s about to get warm all up in his jazz.
Shop more Parks and Recreation Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth and Amazon
Best 'The Queen’s Gambit' Funko Pop: Beth Harmon in Green Dress Vinyl Figure
A period piece about chess in the ’60s that touches on alcoholism, substance abuse, and the Cold War might sound like awards bait at its best, but The Queen’s Gambit became a word-of-mouth smash hit in 2020 that captured both critics and regular audiences alike. It also catapulted Anya Taylor-Joy into global stardom (and won her quite a few awards). While the show might not have been the most expected candidate for Funko Pop, the figurine collection is hailed for replicating its stunning stylistic choices. This Beth Harmon vinyl figure shows the chess prodigy holding a rook; you can also grab one of Harmon in her white outfit from the finale, as well as one of her as a child holding her trophies.
Shop more Netflix and The Queen’s Gambit Funko Pops at Walmart
Best movie and musical Funko Pops
Best 'Star Wars' Funko Pop: 'The Empire Strikes Back' Training Luke with Yoda Vinyl Figure
Sure, new additions to the Star Wars universe take up the spotlight these days, but diehard fans will never get enough of The Empire Strikes Back, the guiding light of the entire franchise. That’s why this Funko Pop of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, being trained under the tutelage of Yoda from the classic scene at Dagobah, is easily the must-have Star Wars Funko Pop. There are literally hundreds of Funko Pops related to all nine Skywalker Saga films (plus anthology spin-offs like Rogue One and Solo), and you can find them all at Funko’s Star Wars pages on Amazon and Walmart.
Best Disney Funko Pops: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Vinyl Figures Collection
Funko makes some hundreds of Pop figurines related to Disney franchises, and the latest ones are for Raya and the Last Dragon, which features Disney’s first (and long overdue) princess of South Asian descent. The lineup includes Raya in various heroic poses, plus Awkwafina’s dragon, Sisu, as well as Tuk Tuk and Namaari. Amazon even sells an exclusive Pop of Raya holding the adorable baby Tuk Tuk.
Best Marvel Funko Pops: 'The Avengers' Shawarma Collection Vinyl Figures
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since the Infinity Saga truly started assembling itself and the Avengers took center stage in 2011’s movie of the same name. Its funniest scene? When the six original Avengers sit down to eat shawarma in silence after fighting aliens, diverting a nuclear warhead, and catching the baddie you love to hate, Loki. Now, the scene is being Funko Popped, with the company releasing one character every other month through mid-2021. Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and Hawkeye are already available, and the latter is exclusively sold at Amazon. When Thor, Black Widow, and Captain America respectively join the mini collection, EW will let you know.
Shop more Marvel Cinematic Universe Funko Pops at Walmart and Amazon
Best Spider-Man Funko Pop: Miles Morales Classic Suit Vinyl Figure
There’s Sam Raimi’s Tobey Maguire trilogy, Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield, and Jon Watt and the MCU’s interpretation with Tom Holland, but many crown Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse the best Spider-Man movie of all time. The multiverse-spanning film introduced the first Afro-Latino Spider-Man on screen, and the 2022 sequel is set to focus on his romance with Gwen Stacey, a.k.a. Spider-Woman. For now, loyal Spider-Man fans can order a Miles Morales Funko Pop from Entertainment Earth, which will ship in June. Honorable mention goes to Happy Hogan’s Far From Home figurine holding a giant check at a fundraiser in his quest to woo Aunt May.
Best Batman Funko Pop: 80th Anniversary Funko Pop (Batman 1989) Vinyl Figure
“It’s Batman, what more is there to say?” asked one of the thousands of reviewers who made this Funko Pop the highest-rated Caped Crusader figurine on Amazon. Released to celebrate the DC comic superhero’s 80th anniversary in 2019, the figurine represents Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight in what’s possibly the greatest Batman movie of all time (prior to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy) — it gave us Jack Nicholson as the Joker, after all. The figurine details Keaton’s Batsuit down to the golden belt, lined shin pads, and signature throwing stars.
Best DC Universe Funko Pops: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Collection Vinyl Figures
Director’s cuts aren’t new, but Zack Snyder's Justice League is certainly a unique entry in the DC Extended Universe. Capitulating to fan demand — and partnering with HBO Max — the Snyder Cut was released in March to mixed reviews (you can read EW’s verdict here). Those who demanded Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut will be glad that they have Funko Pops to commemorate their victory: Darkseid Pops, Diana, Superman in black, and Desaad are available at Amazon, Walmart, and Hot Topic.
Shop more DC Extended Universe Funko Pops at Walmart and Amazon
Best 'Hamilton' Funko Pop: Alexander Hamilton in Orange Coat Vinyl Figure
His name is Alexander Hamilton, and of the million things he hadn’t done, one of them was becoming a Pop figurine. It didn’t happen until 2021, when Funko finally released mini vinyl figures of the biggest Broadway hit in decades. The company made tiny collectibles of Aaron Burr, the Schuyler Sisters, George Washington, and more, as well as tiny keychains that somehow make the Founding Fathers look… adorable?
Shop more Hamilton Funko Pops at Amazon and Entertainment Earth
Best James Bond Funko Pop: No Time to Die Bond Vinyl Figure
Delayed, delayed, and delayed again: No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond and the latest installment in the 007 franchise, should hit the big screen in October following pandemic holdups. From the trailers, viewers can catch Bond in a dark navy jumper, Ana de Armas’ CIA operative Paloma, Rami Malek’s mysterious villain, Safin, as well as the new 007, Nomi, played by Captain Marvel’s Lashanna Lynch. All four have been turned into Funko Pops: They’re available at Walmart and Amazon and will arrive at your doorstep well before the movie hits theaters.
Shop more James Bond Funko Pops at Amazon
Best anime and video game Funko Pops
Best 'Pokémon' Funko Pop: 18-Inch Pikachu Vinyl Figure
How could a Funko Pop of Pikachu, the iconic mascot of the whole entertainment franchise, not be the best Pokémon Funko? Pikachu was Ash Ketchum’s starter Pokémon, the face of one of the Internet’s favorite memes, and certainly the cutest CGI character Ryan Reynolds has ever voiced (Green Lantern could never). With his squishy red cheeks and his delightful “Pika!” motto, his appeal is easy to see — and reviewers on Amazon certainly see the appeal of this oversized 18-inch version of the beloved Pokémon.
Best 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Funko Pop: Aang All Elements Vinyl Figure
Funko unveiled its latest addition to the Avatarverse collection — Aang, Suki, Ty Lee, Ozai, and Admiral Zhao vinyl figures — in April. It’s no surprise that Aang’s figurine is the flashiest, featuring The Last Airbender’s protagonist wielding water, earth, fire, and air powers. Want something to bring wherever you go? Funko has a large enamel pin of Aang depicting the 12-year-old holding his signature airbender staff.
Best 'Dragon Ball' Funko Pop: Vegito Vinyl Figure
He might be a semi-mysterious product of a body fusion between Goku and Vegeta, but Vegito is one of the most powerful fighters in Dragon Ball’s huge lineup. Complete with Vegeta’s flame-shaped black hair and an outfit similar to Goku’s, the Vegito Funko Pop was unveiled at the 2021 Funko Fair. Newcomers to Dragon Ball’s Funko collection should also grab the top-rated Goku Eating Ramen figurine.
Related content:
- EW’s guide to the best Funko Pops to buy right now, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to The Office
- Need a last-minute Mother’s Day present? The Disney+ gift subscription card has you covered
- You can carry the Child just like Mando in Herschel’s new Mandalorian-themed backpacks
- Disney just released a huge May the Fourth merch lineup — here’s what to buy