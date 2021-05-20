EW’s guide to the best Funko Pops to buy right now, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to The Office

Simple figurines of Baby Yoda (or Grogu) are so 2019. The breakout character from The Mandalorian has many vinyl figurines in its likeness at this point, so EW’s choice for the best Mandalorian Funko Pop instead immortalizes the most ridiculous, hilarious, and somehow controversial moment from season 2 — when Grogu eats the Frog Lady’s eggs. Regardless of whether you see it as dark or funny, the Funko Pop is worth bringing home.

Shop more Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops at Walmart and Amazon