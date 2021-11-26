Funko Pops are up to 58 percent off for Black Friday — here are the ones worth shopping
Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your tech, buy gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and treat yourself to something shiny and new, all while avoiding paying full price. It's also a great time for collectors to build up their merch collections at a discount, whether it be vinyl records, video games, or — you guessed it — Funko Pop figures. Amazon and Walmart's Black Friday deals are chock full of marked down Funko Pop items, and to help you find the perfect figurine to display on your desktop or shelf, we've rounded up some of the best ones on sale right now.
Funko Pop figures cover a wide variety of fandoms, so there's something for just about every pop culture lover. You may be endlessly entertained by the antics of Marvel's God of Mischief, Loki, or maybe you admire the fighting prowess of Avatar: The Last Airbender's Suki (or both). Either way, right now you can save 27 percent on a figurine of either character. And if you're always jamming out to your go-to playlist, take home a Funko of BTS' J-Hope or Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon for more than 26 percent off their usual price at Walmart.
Bring a piece of your favorite cinematic experience to your room decor with this figure of Dumbledore, marked down by 14 percent, or with this discounted figure of Blade Runner's Rick Deckard. But if you prefer sitcoms to movies, this figure of Jerry Seinfeld sporting his puffy shirt is discounted too.
Anime fans who love a good romance shoujo can save on this Shigure Sohma figure, while those who prefer a romance anime with a fantasy element can save on a Kirito figure. And shonen fans can take home either this Todoroki figure for 38 percent off, or this Frieza figure for 17 percent off.
Whether you're a fan of DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, anime, or another TV show, movie, or artist, there's probably a Funko Pop you can take home to rep your fandom. Check out some of the best Black Friday deals on Funko Pops below. Please note: some of the figurines must be added to cart for the discount to come through.
Movie character Funko Pop deals
- Hamilton — Alexander Hamilton Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Blade Runner — Rick Deckard Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary — Dumbledore with Hogwarts Funko Pop, $29.99 (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
- Harry Potter — Gringotts Dragon with Harry, Ron, and Hermione Funko Pop, $29.51 (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
- Ghostbusters Afterlife — Ecto 1 with Trevor Funko Pop, $24.88 (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
TV character Funko Pop deals
- Seinfeld — Jerry with Puffy Shirt Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Seinfeld — Kramer Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Queens Gambit — Beth Harmon Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Walking Dead — Carol with Bow and Arrow Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Big Bang Theory — Sheldon Funko Pop, $9 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- The Office — Dwight Schrute Basketball Funko Pop, $17.79 (orig. $19.95) at amazon.com
Anime character Funko Pop deals
- Sword Art Online — Kirito Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Fruits Basket — Shigure Sohma Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- My Hero Academia — Todoroki Funko Pop, $24.97 (orig. $40) at amazon.com
- Dragonball Z — Frieza Funko Pop, $9.95 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Bakugan — Dan Funko Pop, $10.38 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Animated character Funko Pop deals
- Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Avatar: The Last Airbender — Ty Lee Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Powerpuff Girls — Mojo JoJo Funko Pop, $9.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Powerpuff Girls — Blossom Funko Pop, $9.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Game character Funko Pop deals
- PUBG — The Lone Survivor Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Mortal Kombat — Liu Kang Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Overwatch — Tracer Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Clue — Professor Plum with Rope Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
Star Wars Funko Pop deals
- The Mandalorian — The Child Funko Pop, $9.96 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian — Ahsoka with Sabers Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- The Mandalorian — Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Funko Pop Moment, $29.99 (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian — Mandalorian on Bantha with Child Funko Pop Moment, $26.17 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series — Princess Leia Funko Pop, $20.79 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com
Marvel Funko Pop deals
- Avengers Mech Strike — Hulk Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Wenwu Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Loki — Kid Loki Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Loki — Loki Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage — Venom Funko Pop, $9.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel Heroes — King Deadpool on Throne Funko Pop, $24.95 (orig. $28.99) at amazon.com
DC Funko Pop deals
- The Suicide Squad — Ratcatcher II with Sebastian Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- The Suicide Squad — Bloodsport Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Wonder Woman 80th — Wonder Woman The Contest Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Zack Snyder's Justice League — Superman Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Batman — The Joker is Wild Funko Pop, $14.79 (orig. $18.99) at amazon.com
Disney Funko Pop deals
- Fantasia 80th — Sorcerer Mickey Funko Pop, $25 (orig. $29.96) at walmart.com
- Disney World 50th — Dumbo The Flying Elephant Ride with Goofy Funko Pop, $24.99 (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
- Frozen 2 — Young Elsa Funko Pop, $8.98 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Black Cauldron — Taran & Horned King Funko Pop, $19.15 (orig. $30) at amazon.com
Pop Culture Funko Pop deals
- Green Day — Billie Joe Armstrong Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- BTS — J-Hope Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- Duran Duran — Simon Le Bon Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
- NBA: Lakers — Anthony Davis Funko Pop, $16.66 (orig. $18.98) at walmart.com
- Tennis Legends — Venus Williams Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
