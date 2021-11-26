Funko Pops are up to 58 percent off for Black Friday — here are the ones worth shopping

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your tech, buy gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and treat yourself to something shiny and new, all while avoiding paying full price. It's also a great time for collectors to build up their merch collections at a discount, whether it be vinyl records, video games, or — you guessed it — Funko Pop figures. Amazon and Walmart's Black Friday deals are chock full of marked down Funko Pop items, and to help you find the perfect figurine to display on your desktop or shelf, we've rounded up some of the best ones on sale right now.