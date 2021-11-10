35 of the best tech deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday
When it comes to finding top-notch gifts in preparation for the holiday season, tech and electronics are always reliable options. They're practical, but can also offer boundless forms of entertainment for family and friends. With this year's predicted supply-chain issues and shipping delays, you may want to get a head start on high-demand tech products on your shopping list. Right now there are plenty of markdowns on electronics, so you don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to save on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, and cameras.
If you're looking to buy a new TV (specifically one that's substantial in size), you can save $500.99 on this 75-inch TCL Smart Roku TV and take it home for $799, or you can opt for this 75-inch Samsung Crystal Smart TV, which is marked down by $152. Amazon Fire TVs are also on sale, with both this 55-inch 4-Series model and this 55-inch Omni Series model 27 percent off. If you already have a TV you can rely on, but are looking for a new streaming device, the 4K Fire TV Stick is 50 percent off, so you can stream high-quality TV series and movies for just $24.99.
Gamers can even secure a new gaming laptop without paying full price, with this Lenovo Legion 5 marked down by over $160, as well as new video games since titles like Tales of Arise and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword are on sale. Shoppers can save on headphones and earbuds, too — Second Generation AirPods are $40 off for just $119, and Sennheiser wireless headphones are nearly $190 off, so you can snag them for $159.95.
If you want to give tech gifts that are great to keep on display at home, there are also deals on retro forms of entertainment. You can bring friends and family old-school gaming and jam sessions with this Mortal Combat countertop arcade unit or this Crosley turntable, respectively. And if you have a friend who is always taking pictures, this Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera is 26 percent off and can help them capture life's moments in retro polaroid-style.
Check out the options below to shop more early Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals happening right now. To help you shop and save, we've rounded up deals in the following categories: TVs, earbuds, headphones, streaming devices, video games, laptops and tablets, cameras, and retro tech and entertainment.
TV Deals
- Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99) at amazon.com
- Samsung 32-inch The Frame Smart TV, $527.99 (orig. $599.99) at walmart.com
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV, $289.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $379.99 (orig. $519.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series Smart TV, $559.99 (orig. $409.99) at amazon.com
- TCL 55-inch Class QLED Roku Smart TV, $499 (orig. $699.99) at walmart.com
- LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,796.99 (orig. $2,499.99) at amazon.com
- TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV, $799 (orig. $1,299.99) at amazon.com
- Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,149.99) at amazon.com
Earbud Deals
- Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds, $170.63 (orig. $209.99) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $119 (orig. $159) at amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $79 (orig. $149.99) at walmart.com
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $149.99 (orig. $249.99) at target.com
Headphone Deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $199 (orig. $299) at walmart.com
- Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) at target.com
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $159.95 (orig. $349.95) at amazon.com
Streaming Device Deals
- Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021, $29 (orig. $49) at amazon.com
- Google Chromecast 3rd Gen, $25 (orig. $29.98) at walmart.com
Gaming Deals
- The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Nintendo Switch), $52.55 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch), $26.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One), $36.42 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Tales of Arise (PS5), $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Laptop and Tablet Deals
- ASUS Zenbook Q Series, $599 (orig. $799.99) at walmart.com
- Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop, $749 (orig. $909.99) at walmart.com
- Alienware m17 R4 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop, $1,999.98 (orig. $2,199.99) at amazon.com
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air, $539 (orig. $599) at walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $467 (orig. $529) at amazon.com
Camera Deals
- Panasonic LUMIX G85 4K Digital Camera, $697.99 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com
- GoPro Hero10, $449 (orig. $499.99) at amazon.com
- GoPro Hero9 Streaming Action Camera, $299 (orig. $369.95) at target.com
Retro Tech and Entertainment Deals
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $82.95 (orig. $111.93) at amazon.com
- Nostalgia Coca-Cola Popcorn Machine, $80 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable, $89.10 (orig. $99.95) at amazon.com
- Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Counter-cade, $199.99 (orig. $229.99) at walmart.com
Related content:
- 35 of the best tech deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday
- You can get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99 right now — here's how
- ShopDisney's Friends & Family sale is here, and you can save on all things Star Wars, Marvel, and more
- The 30 best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can already shop — including TVs, headphones, and laptops