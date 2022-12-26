Save up to $1,000 on a new TV with these after-holiday tech deals
While the winter holidays and the season of gift-giving may be wrapping up for the year, great tech deals are still in full swing. All across the web, you can find markdowns on popular TVs, headphones, Apple products, and gaming accessories at after-Christmas sales.
TVs of all different sizes from well-known brands like Sony and LG are on sale, as are headphones from brands like Beats and Bose. When it comes to Apple products, you can save on a new pair of AirPods and a fast-running laptop. And gamers out there can shop sale-priced gear, too, since quality headsets and responsive gaming mice are also marked down.
If you received cash or gift cards for the holiday and aren't sure how to spend it, check out some of the best after-holiday deals on tech from Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy below.
Best TV Deals
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Series Smart Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $189.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series, $479.99 (orig. $649.99) at target.com
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series Smart TV, $289.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com
- Sony 50-inch X80K LED Smart Google TV, $528 (orig. $698) at bestbuy.com and walmart.com
- LG 75-inch 83 Series QNED Smart TV, $1,499.99 (orig. $2,499.99) at bestbuy.com
Right now, the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series Smart TV is 38 percent off its typical $470 price, so you can take it home for $290. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD content, offers great sound quality, and has a straightforward and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to press a button and then navigate your TV easily via voice commands.
One Amazon customer praised its user-friendliness, claiming that since "this TV is so simple to use," their mom, who is "not tech savvy at all," is able to use it without difficulty.
If you're looking to splurge on a larger TV, the LG 75-inch 83 Series QNED Smart TV is marked down by an impressive $1,000 from its original $2,500 price tag, so you can add it to your entertainment setup for $1,500. The TV offers a crisp picture with high-quality contrast and brightness, as well as accurate and vibrant colors. It also relies on its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor to automatically adjust its picture and audio settings depending on the media you are viewing.
Best Headphones Deals
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $249 (orig. $329) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, and walmart.com
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.95) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds, $89.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, and target.com
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds, $179.99 (orig. $229.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $349.99 (orig. $399.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
If you're in search of a comfortable pair of over-the-ear headphones with effective noise-canceling technology, you may want to check out the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, which is currently $80 off its typical price. These headphones actually offer up two different listening modes: Quiet Mode for full noise cancelation and Aware Mode, which allows you to hear the outside noises around you and your music at the same time.
Plus, the set has a long battery life — up to 24 hours on a single charge. And if you're pressed for time but need a bit more juice, a quick 15-minute charge offers up three hours of listening time.
Earbuds are also on sale, with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Wireless Earbuds marked down to $180, which is $50 off its original $230 price. The earbuds are particularly convenient options for Samsung device users since its Auto Switch makes it easy to switch the audio connection between Samsung devices, whether it's a phone, tablet, watch, or TV. The earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in your ear, and they also rely on noise-canceling technology.
One five-star Amazon reviewer said, "These earbuds have amazing noise cancellation. I have never used any brand of earbuds that could eliminate so much background noise and make it so easy to have a conversation on the phone."
Best Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, target.com
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $129.99) at target.com and walmart.com
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (64GB), $279.99 (orig. $329.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB), $499.99 (orig. $599.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
- MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop (265GB), $799 (orig. $999) at bestbuy.com
You can also save on an ever-popular pair of AirPods right now, as the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) are on sale for $90. The wireless earbuds offer a simple one-tap setup, and after that, the AirPods stay automatically on and are always connected to your devices. Plus, they sense when they're in your ears and pause when you take them out, so you won't miss a minute of that song or podcast you're listening to. They offer up to five hours of listening time on one charge and the charging case provides an additional 24 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for a slightly different style, there are Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which come with silicone tips for comfortable wearing and are sweat- and water-resistant. These earbuds have an Active Noise Cancellation feature and offer up to six hours of listening time, plus an additional up to 30 hours of total listening time via the charging case.
In the market for a new high-performing, lightweight laptop? The MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop (265GB), which normally costs $1,000, is on sale for $799. The laptop's Retina display brings you a crisp, detailed, and vibrant picture, and its True Tone technology will adjust your display's color and brightness based on the lighting of the room in which you are working for an optimized user experience.
Gaming Accessory Deals
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse and Charging Dock, $67.99 (orig. $169.99) at bestbuy.com
- Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, $49.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone, $89.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Wireless Gaming Headset, $149.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, and walmart.com
- Logitech StreamCam Plus 1080 Webcam, $99.99 (orig. $169.99) at amazon.com and target.com
You can save on a new gaming mouse, too. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse and Charging Dock is 60 percent off its usual price of $170, so you can add it to your gaming setup for $68. The mouse allows for even the smallest of movements to be tracked, which gives users intense precision as they're gaming and it has a super long battery life, up tp 110 hours.
For those who tend to play a lot of massively multiplayer online (MMO) and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, you can save $30 on a MMO- and MOBA-specific mouse as the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Wired Optical Gaming Mouse is marked down from $80 to $50. It had 17 fully programmable buttons on its side and is designed to comfortably fit the contours of your palm. It even has a right-side finger rest for added support, all of which make this device ideal for MMOs and MOBAs.
Streamers or anyone who finds themselves video chatting frequently may want to check out the Logitech StreamCam Plus 1080 Webcam, which is marked down by $70. The camera offers a full HD 1080p resolution and records at 60 frames per second for a crisp and smooth video, and it comes with both a monitor and tripod mount. A five-star Amazon reviewer said the camera is "very clear and stays focused," while another shopper noted the "image quality is great right out of the box"
