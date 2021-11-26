Best Buy has unbeatable discounts for Black Friday — including a Macbook Pro for $500 off
After a long year, Black Friday has finally arrived, which means it's time to treat yourself to the best electronics on the market for future movie nights, gaming sessions, and more. One of the most popular stores associated with Black Friday, Best Buy has stepped up once again with incredible deals on electronics. Available in-store (if you don't mind braving the lines) and online, devices like TVs, headphones, streaming devices, laptops, smartwatches, and gaming systems have been heavily discounted. As an added bonus, Best Buy offers a price match guarantee on most items, so if you find a lower price at another retailer, the company will match it.
Best Buy TV deals
Whether you're planning to watch your favorite sports or a holiday movie marathon, the experience is enhanced when your TV has high resolution, a large screen, and good sound quality. Here are all the best TV deals you shouldn't miss this Black Friday.
- Samsung 70" Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV, $599.99 (orig. $749.99)
- Sony 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,399.99 (orig. $1,799.99)
- LG 65" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,799.99 (orig. $2,099.99)
- Sony - 85" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,999.99 (orig. $2,499.99)
- Insignia™ 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $349.99 (orig. $579.99)
- Samsung 43" Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
Best Buy streaming deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, Streaming Media Player, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player with Premium High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB, $129.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Sony UBP-X700/M Streaming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player with HDMI cable, $149.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Amazon - Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2021 release - Black, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- LG Streaming 4K Ultra HD Hi-Res Audio Wi-Fi Built-In Blu-ray Player, $249.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Buy laptop deals
It's always concerning when you have a few tabs open and your computer fan starts whirring like it's gonna explode. You want a laptop that can handle the heat, balancing streaming with online shopping and any other work you have to do. These laptops can get the job done, and are some of the best deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale.
- Apple MacBook Pro, 13" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD, Space Gray, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,799.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro - 16" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M - 512GB SSD, Space Gray, $1,799.99 (orig. $2,399.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro - 16" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i9 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon Pro 5500M - 1TB SSD, Space Gray, $2,199.99 (orig. $2,799.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro - 13" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD, Space Gray, $1,499.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Chromebook - AMD A6 - 4GB Memory - 32GB eMMC Flash Memory, $119 (orig. $219)
- HP 14" 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook - Intel Pentium Silver - 4GB Memory - 64GB eMMC, $359 (orig. $449)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go - 12.4" Touch-Screen - Intel 10th Generation Core i5 - 8GB Memory, 128GB Solid State Drive, $549.99 (orig. $699.99)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD +32GB Intel Optane, $779.99 (orig. $879.99)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 14" 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Evo Platform Core i7,16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, $1,349.99 (orig. $1,749.99)
Best Buy headphone deals
Whether you like to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, the right headphones can provide an escape from the outside world. With deals from the biggest brands in the business, Best Buy has you covered with huge discounts on all your favorite headphones. Enjoy your audio experience in style and save big while you do it.
- Apple AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) white, $189.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Apple Airpods (2nd generation) white, $119.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple Airpods Max, space grey, $479 (orig. $549)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, matte black, $169.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, black, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones, black, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones, black, $248 (orig. $279.99)
Best Buy gaming deals
Best Buy is coming through for all of your gaming needs this Black Friday. With deals on controllers, headsets, games, and more, you can get everything you need to crush the competition.
- Razer - Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Wired Gaming Controller For PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, $99.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Astro Gaming - A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Turtle Beach - Recon 200 Amplified Multiplatform Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch - White, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Madden NFL 21 - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- NHL 21 Standard Edition - Xbox One, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Microsoft - Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One (Latest Model) - Pulse Red, $54.99 (orig. $64.99)
Best Buy smartwatch deals
What time is it? It's time for a watch that does more than just tell you the time. Smartwatches are great because they can store music, track your fitness goals, and so much more. Best Buy is offering incredible deals on brands you'll love this Black Friday. Check out the best smartwatch deals.
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $119.95 (orig. $179.95)
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch, $199.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Garmin USA Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch 20mm Polymer, $129.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch 41mm Stainless BT, $179.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Sport Band - Space Gray, $219 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band - Silver Aluminum, $169 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - Gold, $219 (orig. $279)
