Best Buy has unbeatable discounts for Black Friday — including a Macbook Pro for $500 off

After a long year, Black Friday has finally arrived, which means it's time to treat yourself to the best electronics on the market for future movie nights, gaming sessions, and more. One of the most popular stores associated with Black Friday, Best Buy has stepped up once again with incredible deals on electronics. Available in-store (if you don't mind braving the lines) and online, devices like TVs, headphones, streaming devices, laptops, smartwatches, and gaming systems have been heavily discounted. As an added bonus, Best Buy offers a price match guarantee on most items, so if you find a lower price at another retailer, the company will match it.