Best Buy has unbeatable discounts for Black Friday — including a Macbook Pro for $500 off

Save on TVs, laptops, and other electronics.
By Madison Yauger November 26, 2021 at 05:00 AM EST
After a long year, Black Friday has finally arrived, which means it's time to treat yourself to the best electronics on the market for future movie nights, gaming sessions, and more. One of the most popular stores associated with Black Friday, Best Buy has stepped up once again with incredible deals on electronics. Available in-store (if you don't mind braving the lines) and online, devices like TVs, headphones, streaming devices, laptops, smartwatches, and gaming systems have been heavily discounted. As an added bonus, Best Buy offers a price match guarantee on most items, so if you find a lower price at another retailer, the company will match it.

Keep scrolling for the best 2021 Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

Best Buy TV deals

Whether you're planning to watch your favorite sports or a holiday movie marathon, the experience is enhanced when your TV has high resolution, a large screen, and good sound quality. Here are all the best TV deals you shouldn't miss this Black Friday. 

Best Buy streaming deals

Sometimes you don't want to watch whatever happens to be on TV. With these devices, you can stream hundreds of movies and shows on apps like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+. Don't sleep on these Black Friday deals on popular streaming devices. 

Best Buy laptop deals

It's always concerning when you have a few tabs open and your computer fan starts whirring like it's gonna explode. You want a laptop that can handle the heat, balancing streaming with online shopping and any other work you have to do. These laptops can get the job done, and are some of the best deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale.

Best Buy headphone deals

Whether you like to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, the right headphones can provide an escape from the outside world. With deals from the biggest brands in the business, Best Buy has you covered with huge discounts on all your favorite headphones. Enjoy your audio experience in style and save big while you do it.

Best Buy gaming deals

Best Buy is coming through for all of your gaming needs this Black Friday. With deals on controllers, headsets, games, and more, you can get everything you need to crush the competition.

Best Buy smartwatch deals

What time is it? It's time for a watch that does more than just tell you the time. Smartwatches are great because they can store music, track your fitness goals, and so much more. Best Buy is offering incredible deals on brands you'll love this Black Friday. Check out the best smartwatch deals. 

