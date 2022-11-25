Black Friday is here! TVs, headphones, and more tech from the biggest sales is up to 57 percent off
The holiday season is in full swing, and whether you're looking to stock up on tons of on-sale gifts for your nearest and dearest, or are interested in purchasing a few items for yourself, there's no better time to click "add to cart" than right now.
And one of the biggest categories to keep an eye on during this prime shopping weekend is tech. A huge number of electronics from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and more have prices slashed right now, and you can load up on discounts for everything from headphones to smartwatches to Bluetooth speakers to tablets.
There are thousands of deals live across multiple retailers, so it can be hard to navigate and find exactly what you're looking for at its best price. So, we went ahead and scoured the deals for you, and rounded up the best tech deals available for Black Friday. We've included highly sought-after items from Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, all of which are majorly discounted and as in demand as it gets.
Best Overall Black Friday Deals
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $519.99) at amazon.com
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Acer 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook (64 GB), $169.99 (orig. $249.99) at target.com
- Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.99) at target.com
- Sony XG300 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) at target.com
- HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook (64 GB), $179 (orig. $299) at walmart.com
- Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, $148 (orig. $219) at walmart.com
- Insignia 32-INCH Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) at bestbuy.com
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (8GB), $899.99 (orig. $1,349.99) at bestbuy.com
Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup with a new TV and gaming console? Or perhaps you're looking to give someone a smartwatch they've had their eye on for a while? No matter what you're looking to purchase, there are major deals going on this Black Friday, up to 57 percent off.
Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon
- Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation), $114.99 (orig. $199)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (256 GB), $1,599.99 (orig. $1,999)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $149.95)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Camera, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fitbit Charge 5, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99)
- JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $24.95 (orig. $49.95)
Amazon has so many massive deals on tech products for Black Friday, including markdowns on all things TV-related. If you're in the market for a new television, the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is going for just $250, a whopping 47 percent off its original listing price of $470. The 50-inch smart TV allows you to watch millions of movies and shows via streaming subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and more, and provides a vibrant picture quality thanks to its 4K Ultra HD capabilities. It also happens to be one of Amazon's top-selling televisions overall and has racked up more than 20,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. One five-star reviewer wrote that others "won't regret purchasing" the device, and added, "it has the clearest picture I've ever seen!"
Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com
If you're looking to add streaming capabilities to your current television, a streaming device is the way to go. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is going for half off its original price, meaning you can snap one up for $25. The compact device, which has racked up more than 158,600 five-star ratings, is easy to set up, as you just plug it behind your TV and connect to the internet to get it going. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can search and launch content with just your voice and even ask Alexa to check the weather, stream music, and more.
There's also the second-generation Apple TV 4K, on sale for 42 percent off at Amazon. It boasts 64 gigabytes of storage and precise, immersive sound. Along with access to Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music, the device allows you access to Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more of your streaming subscriptions. And it comes with a Siri remote with a touch-enabled clickpad. One reviewer called it "the best streaming device ever" because it's "super fast, Siri is amazing as always, and all of my streaming providers are available on this."
Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 8, $379 (orig. $429)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-Inch Tablet, $139 (orig. $199)
- HP CC200 FHD LCD LED Projector with Roku Express Streaming Player and 84-Inch Mobile Projection Screen, $137 (orig. $199)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $69 (orig. $149)
- Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, $148 (orig. $219)
- HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook (64 GB), $179 (orig. $299)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wifi 6 Router, $99 (orig. $144.95)
- LG 32-Inch UltraGear QHD TV, $200 (orig. $349)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 + Bundle, $55 (orig. $78)
- Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation), $159 (orig. $179.98)
Walmart, too, has plenty of big tech sales happening now, too. If you're in the market for a convertible laptop, the HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook is going for just $179, 40 percent off its regular price. It features a 14-inch HD screen you can tap and swipe as you enjoy the device's 64 gigabytes of storage, long battery life, and its forest teal color for a touch of personalization. "It has great speakers, [a] beautiful screen display, and a responsive keyboard," a shopper shared.
Buy it! HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook, $179 (orig. $299) at walmart.com
Is someone on your shopping list asking for an Apple Watch? The Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down to $379 at Walmart and along with everything you would expect from an Apple smartwatch, it also has some of the most advanced health features. The device has sensors and apps that allow you to take an ECG, measure your blood oxygen, track your sleep stages, and provide workout metrics to name a few. The watch has advanced safety features as well, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection.
For the person in your life who is a fan of photography, you can never go wrong with a camera, and the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 + Bundle is on sale for just $55. Along with the light blue Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ instant camera, the bundle includes a pack of film sheets, a photo album that holds 72 photos, a camera case, and 20 stickers to add a little decoration to the moments that will be captured instantly with this fun device.
Best Black Friday Deals at Target
- Sony XG300 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $199.99 (orig. $349.99)
- TCL 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $269.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Acer 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook (64 GB), $169.99 (orig. $249.99)
- LG SPM7A 3.1.2. Channel Sound Bar, $269.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Epson Ecotank ET-2803 Inkjet Printer, Copier, and Scanner, $229.99 (orig. $279.99)
- HyperX CloudX Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One/Series X/S, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Wasserstein 5000mAh Power Bank with Meta/Oculus, $25.99 (orig. $49.99)
Over at Target, you'll find tons of can't-miss deals, too. If you're shopping for someone who is always listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks when they're on the go, a reliable, portable, Bluetooth speaker is a solid gift. The Sony XG300 wireless speaker has up to 25 hours of battery life and is both water and dust-resistant. It has a pop-up handle too that makes the super-light speaker even easier to carry, too.
Buy it! Sony XG300 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) at target.com
And why not add in a pair of headphones while you're at it, like the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones? They're available in three colors, offer up to 22 hours of battery life, and feature Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling, which actively blocks external noise. The headphones are on sale for $150 right now, which is a 57 percent discount. "The sound is amazing and really eliminates outside noise," praised one reviewer.
Best Black Friday Deals at Best Buy
- Insignia 32-INCH Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (8GB), $899.99 (orig. $1,349.99)
- Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $68 (orig. $149.99)
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1.ch Soundbar, $209.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch, $169.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (5th Generation), $899.99 (orig. $1,199.99)
- Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat, $179.99 (orig. $249.99)
- LG 50-Inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital (Disc-Free Gaming) Holiday Console, $249.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Buy has some mega discounts on tech products that are worth perusing. You can score a fifth-generation Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $300 less this Black Friday. The tablet features an all-day battery life and a whopping 256 gigabytes of storage, and its front camera has the ability to keep you in frame automatically during video calls. You can also add on the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil to make any note-taking and drawing easier. One shopper called the iPad a "gorgeous device" and praised its "huge display," adding, "I absolutely love the side-by-side screen for reading and taking notes; total game-changer!"
Buy it! Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (5th Generation) at bestbuy.com
Gamers will want to take note of the on-sale offerings, too. The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, which shoppers say is a "smooth fit" in their hands, is going for $50, and the Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital (Disc-Free Gaming) Holiday Console is marked down by $50. This console has fast load times and offers up digital games from four generations of Xbox, with games being added all the time. "Great product, amazing quality and graphics; one of my best purchases this year," an enthusiastic reviewer shared.
You can upgrade your home set-up as well with some Black Friday finds at Best Buy, like the Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat, which is marked down to $180. This smart device will regulate your home's temperature easily and efficiently, and it can be controlled from wherever you are. It even learns your habits and the device will adjust to automatically regulate your home's temperature based on your schedule, too. It's no wonder that a shopper called it an "amazing upgrade from an old thermostat."
No matter what you're looking for this holiday season, you're bound to find something for just about everyone you're shopping for, including yourself. Check out more of our top tech picks from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy below.
Buy it! Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Buy it! JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, $148 (orig. $219) at walmart.com
Buy it! Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at target.com
Buy it! Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat at bestbuy.com
