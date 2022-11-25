Black Friday is here! TVs, headphones, and more tech from the biggest sales is up to 57 percent off

If you're looking to add streaming capabilities to your current television, a streaming device is the way to go. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is going for half off its original price, meaning you can snap one up for $25. The compact device, which has racked up more than 158,600 five-star ratings, is easy to set up, as you just plug it behind your TV and connect to the internet to get it going. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can search and launch content with just your voice and even ask Alexa to check the weather, stream music, and more.