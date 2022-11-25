27 holiday gifts for tech lovers and pop culture fans — on sale for up to 50 percent off

Another must-have product that would make for a great holiday gift for the tech-savvy person in your life who is always on the go is the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, available at Walmart for $149. The smartwatch features a dual-core processor, making it fast and convenient, so you can easily take calls, reply to texts, and track your daily activity right on your wrist. The device is available in gold, silver, and space gray, and as one shopper pointed out, is overall "very easy to understand how to use it and syncs up effortlessly to my iPhone."