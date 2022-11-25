Out of thousands of Black Friday deals happening right now, these are the 6 you don't want to miss
It's that time of year again — Black Friday is underway, which means retailers are slashing prices on just about everything, from streaming subscriptions to Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming essentials. These sales offer some of the biggest discounts of the year, but the most in-demand offers can go quickly, especially when it comes to must-have tech.
That's why doing your shopping from home is the smartest way to add what you want to your virtual cart. Not only is it convenient, but you'll also get access to more deals. Not sure where to start? We spent hours browsing the web for the best sales to shop today, including TVs, headphones, gaming consoles, and more — and prices are as little as $25.
Keep scrolling for our top picks, and don't hesitate to snap up your favorites before it's too late!
The best Black Friday deal on TVs
TVs are some of the most popular buys during big sale events like Black Friday, and our top pick is a whopping 44 percent off right now and just $100. The 32-inch screen works great in small spaces and is a prime option if you need an extra TV in your home. "I have now purchased two of these smart TVs, one for my bedroom and the other for my guest room," one Amazon reviewer wrote, adding that the "picture quality is sharp."
Buy it! Insignia 32-Inch F20 Smart Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
The best Black Friday deal on Apple products
PSA: Apple's second-generation AirPods are at the lowest price we've ever seen right now! The top-rated headphones are marked down by nearly 40 percent and have racked up thousands of perfect ratings from shoppers. They come with the handy features Apple users have come to expect: Seamless Bluetooth pairing and a slim but powerful charging case.
Buy it! Apple Airpods (2nd Generation), $79 (orig. $129) at walmart.com
The best Black Friday deal on video games
Gaming consoles rarely go on sale, so when one gets discounted, you better act fast — it likely won't stay in stock for long. The Xbox Series S is $50 off when you buy it as a holiday bundle. It's also backward compatible, meaning it can support games that were designed for older systems (Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One), so you won't have to rebuild your library from scratch.
Buy it! Microsoft Xbox Series S Holiday Console, $249.99 (orig. $299.99) at bestbuy.com
The best Black Friday deal on headphones
Looking for an inexpensive holiday gift everyone is sure to love? Then check out our top headphone deal — the JBL Vibe 200 Wireless Earbuds, which are a major 50 percent off. They will arrive well before Christmas and come with three silicone tips to ensure a comfortable fit. The best-selling earbuds are backed by more than 3,500 Amazon shoppers, and reviewers say that the "sound quality is great."
Buy it! JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
The best Black Friday deal on streaming services
If you're looking to add more channels to your streaming collection, you're in luck: Right now, Peacock is slashing its annual subscription fee by 80 percent for new customers and people with free accounts. For just $1 a month, you can get access to fan-favorite comedies like Parks and Recreation and The Office, along with more dramatic titles (think Law & Order and Vampire Academy). Like reality television instead? Peacock has you covered there, too, with Real Housewives episodes, live sporting events, and more.
Subscribe now! Peacock, $0.99 per month with code SAVEBIG (orig. $4.99 per month)
The best Black Friday deal on holiday gifts
Another holiday gift that's on sale is the 2022 Amazon Echo Dot, which is currently on sale for $40. You can place it almost anywhere in your home — the kitchen, living room, bedroom, entryway, or entertainment room — and use it as a virtual assistant, speaker, smart hub, or alarm clock. It produces vibrant sound, and the LED screen is easy to read. Pick it up in gray or light blue and help your loved ones upgrade their home this season.
Buy it! Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
