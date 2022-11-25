Start shopping! Black Friday's best deals on Apple AirPods, Watches, iPads, and accessories are live

If you're in the market for new Apple headphones, the Black Friday deals on them are plentiful. AirPods make a great gift, and the brand new Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) are on sale at Amazon for $200 — that's a 20 percent discount, which is hefty for Apple. The latest wireless headphones from Apple are noise-canceling, just like its predecessor, but this edition comes with even better sound quality, four different ear tip sizes, a longer battery life, and the ability to change the volume simply by sliding your finger up and down.