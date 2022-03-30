Listen up: These popular noise-canceling Beats headphones are currently up to 40 percent off
Sometimes, all you need is a quiet oasis to escape the noisiness of everyday life. And noise-canceling headphones are just the thing to block out the world with a soothing song or two. Noise-canceling headphones that don't cost a small fortune, though, are sometimes tricky to find. Leave it to Amazon to make life easier, as the one and only noise-canceling over-ear Beats headphones have been quietly marked down — by as much as 40 percent.
At first glance, a little more than $200 (regularly $350) for a pair of headphones might seem a bit steep. But the plentiful features and amazing sound quality of these headphones combine to make them a no-brainer to add to your cart.
The headphones are, most importantly, wireless, so there's no getting tangled up as you jam out to music or catch up on your favorite podcast while out and about. The audio controls seamlessly adjust volume and even let you take a call mid-listen, too. And whether you're an Apple or Android enthusiast, these headphones get along nicely with both brands. Android users can just pull up their Bluetooth settings to easily connect to the headphones and if you're Team Apple, enjoy easy setup courtesy of the Apple W1 headphone chip. It also lets you switch from your iPhone to your iPad without missing a beat (literally).
The pure adaptive noise-canceling properties of the headphones are ideal for loud commutes to work or even for blocking out roommates. Parents are also big fans of this feature, saying these headphones are "a must" to "stay sane" with littles around.
Buy it! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $209.29 (orig. $349.95) at amazon.com
And you can't beat the quality of Beats, with its real-time audio calibration that delivers premium sound. Reviewers agree, saying they enjoy the "loud, crisp" sound they get with these headphones. Some shoppers even wear the headphones when they work out and still rave about the "spectacular" sound quality, along with how the headphones "fit perfectly and comfortably." Gamers will appreciate the spatial audio support too, allowing for enhanced sound from beloved video games.
You might think that with all these features, the battery life wouldn't last long. Rest assured, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery will last almost all day — up to 22 hours. Plus, the headphones offer a "fast fuel" feature that provides three hours of usage in just 10 minutes of charging time.
There are seven color options to choose from too, so you can really find an option that best suits your personal style. Opt for a crisp white as you head into summer or rock the vibrant red or classic blue to really make a statement as you enjoy high-quality sound.
This pair of Beats also happens to be Amazon's Choice for over-ear headphones, and with more than 10,000 five-star ratings, reviewers agree the device lives up to the hype. Go ahead and snag your own Beats headphones now, before this under-the-radar sale ends.
