The headphones are, most importantly, wireless, so there's no getting tangled up as you jam out to music or catch up on your favorite podcast while out and about. The audio controls seamlessly adjust volume and even let you take a call mid-listen, too. And whether you're an Apple or Android enthusiast, these headphones get along nicely with both brands. Android users can just pull up their Bluetooth settings to easily connect to the headphones and if you're Team Apple, enjoy easy setup courtesy of the Apple W1 headphone chip. It also lets you switch from your iPhone to your iPad without missing a beat (literally).