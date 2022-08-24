Go back to school with these major tech deals from Amazon — up to 50 percent off

Apple AirPods are among the most popular earbuds on the market. Right now, the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods are 37 percent off, while the Apple AirPods Pro are marked down to just $180. There are some differences between the two models that you should consider before choosing which one to buy, though. Unlike the 2nd Gen AirPods, the AirPods Pro offer sweat and water resistance, a MagSafe charging case, and active noise cancellation — making them great to wear while studying, making conference calls, and exercising. They also differ in terms of design and how they fit into your ear, with the AirPods Pro coming with adjustable ear tips.