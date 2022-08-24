Go back to school with these major tech deals from Amazon — up to 50 percent off
August is reaching its end and it'll soon be September, which means it's time to start trading in beach totes and vacation planning for backpacks and back-to-school shopping. Luckily, there are plenty of back-to-school sales on tech and tech accessories happening right now, and you can take advantage of them regardless of whether you're returning to a classroom this fall.
If you're looking to upgrade your study space, work-from-home setup, or gaming station this fall without paying full price, here are some of the best ongoing tech deals at Amazon.
Best Back-to-School Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $131.39 (orig. $199.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $249 (orig. $349.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, $669.99 (orig. $749.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, $179.99 (orig. $249)
- Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Ergonomic Keyboard, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $29.95 (orig. $49.95)
- HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop with Chrome OS, $130 (orig. $259.99)
- Apple 2022 iPad Air (64GB), $559 (orig. $599)
- Stylushome Magnetic Disc Universal Stylus, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, $205 (orig. $259.99)
- Apple MagSafe Power Adapter, $72.22 (orig. $79.99)
Apple AirPods are among the most popular earbuds on the market. Right now, the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods are 37 percent off, while the Apple AirPods Pro are marked down to just $180. There are some differences between the two models that you should consider before choosing which one to buy, though. Unlike the 2nd Gen AirPods, the AirPods Pro offer sweat and water resistance, a MagSafe charging case, and active noise cancellation — making them great to wear while studying, making conference calls, and exercising. They also differ in terms of design and how they fit into your ear, with the AirPods Pro coming with adjustable ear tips.
Buy it! Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, $179.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
If you prefer over-the-ear headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are nearly $70 off. The wireless headphones are well padded, charge quickly, and offer spatial audio for an immersive listening experience. Looking for something more affordable? Then consider the Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, which are a whopping 50 percent off, so you can snag them for just $10. Shoppers said they were "great for kids in school" and last for a while, even with frequent use. One user also added that their kid appreciated how compact they are. "Love that they fold to save space in his backpack," they wrote.
Buy it! Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $131.39 (orig. $199.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
Various laptop models are on sale, too, including the HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop. It's slim and lightweight, weighing just over 3 pounds, and offers 64GB of storage. You can also upgrade your desk setup with discounted computer accessories, like the Logitech K350 Wireless Keyboard, which is just $30 right now. It has an ergonomic shape and cushioned wrist rest to keep you comfortable as you type.
Buy it! HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, $205 (orig. $259.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Ergonomic Keyboard, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
If you're looking to add a tablet to your gadget collection, you're in luck because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is marked down by $100, putting it at $249 — its lowest price ever. It has a 10.4-inch screen that delivers impressively bright colors. And it comes with a stylus, which is especially handy if you hope to take notes or create art on your tablet this semester.
Check out more back-to-school tech deals from Amazon below.
Buy it! Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $249 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $29.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, $669.99 (orig. $749.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple 2022 iPad Air (64GB), from $559 (orig. $599) at amazon.com
Buy it! Stylushome Magnetic Disc Universal Stylus, $13.99 (orig. $16.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop with Chrome OS, $130 (orig. $259.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple MagSafe Power Adapter, $72.22 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
