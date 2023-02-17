Apple Watches and AirPods are on sale for Presidents Day — here are the best deals

Even a MacBook is on sale ahead of Presidents Day, the Apple 2021 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro. It comes with a 512GB hard disk and a 16.2-inch display. The battery lasts up to 21 hours, so it's perfect for long workdays. Zoom meetings are crystal clear with the 1080p FaceTime HD camera that creates a more defined video image. And when you need a work break, just turn up the six speakers to lose yourself in your favorite song.



The laptop has racked up more than 1,000 five-star ratings so far. One enthused reviewer said the keyboard "feels like a precision-built piece of aerospace technology," and added, "The functionality is smooth and effortless, and once you learn how to use all the functions, it becomes even more effortless."