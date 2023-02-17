Apple Watches and AirPods are on sale for Presidents Day — here are the best deals
Apple is one of those brands that when it has items on sale, you just have to buy something, as it's not often the sought-after gadgets are marked down. And now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a little tech upgrade (or two).
All kinds of Apple products are on sale just in time for Presidents Day, and there are can't-miss deals you can already shop at Amazon and Walmart. In the market for new AirPods? They're on sale. So are Apple Watches, iPads, and MacBooks.
Keep reading to check out some of the best Presidents Day deals on Apple devices.
Best Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129.99) at walmart.com
- Apple AirPods Max, $499.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
- Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector, $17.63 (orig. $29) at amazon.com
- Apple Watch Series 7, $565.73–$719.10 (orig. $799) at amazon.com
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $199 (orig. $279) at walmart.com
- Apple Watch Ultra, $749 (orig. $799) at amazon.com
- Apple 2022 10.9-Inch iPad, $551 (orig. $599) at amazon.com
- Apple 2022 10.9-Inch iPad Air, $499.99–$569.99 (orig. $599) at amazon.com
- Apple 2021 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro, $2,099 (orig. $2,499) at amazon.com
AirPods are the gold standard for wire-free listening, but they are a pricier option. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are 20 percent off right now at Amazon. For under $200, you can upgrade your listening game with double the noise-canceling properties of previous Generation AirPods. So you can pop them in to tune out of your noisy commute on public transit and tune into a soothing song or your favorite podcast.
The sweat- and water-resistant earbuds provide up to six hours of listening on a single charge, and thanks to the charging case, you can get 30 hours of total listening time. Plus, they have a more customizable fit since they come with different-sized silicone tips.
The Amazon best-sellers have racked up more than 12,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer even described them as "a big leap forward in earbud tech."
Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
Have your eye on an Apple Watch but haven't snagged one yet? The Series 7 watch is on sale at Amazon, and you can score a device up to 24 percent off, depending on which color you choose. The device includes activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. It keeps track of your blood oxygen levels, as well.
Overall, the watch serves as "a great fitness tracker," according to shoppers. And as a bonus, you can even take a dip in the pool while wearing the watch. If you drop it, no worries — it's made to be more resistant to cracking.
At Walmart, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is marked down to $199. The waterproof device does everything you would expect from an Apple Watch: It lets you take calls and reply to texts, tracks your daily activity, detects if you fall, and will automatically call emergency services if you need it.
Buy it! Apple Watch Series 7, $565.73–$719.10 (orig. $799) at amazon.com
If your current iPad has seen better days, now's the time to replace it. Amazon has the 10.9-Inch iPad and the 10.9-Inch iPad Air on sale. Each tablet has 64GB memory and a battery run time of up to 10 hours.
It plays well with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio, both of which can power up your productivity levels. The graphics are impressive because of the Liquid Retina display with True Tone, so you can easily enjoy movies and TV shows from your favorite streaming services.
Buy it! Apple 2022 10.9-Inch iPad, $551 (orig. $599) at amazon.com
Even a MacBook is on sale ahead of Presidents Day, the Apple 2021 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro. It comes with a 512GB hard disk and a 16.2-inch display. The battery lasts up to 21 hours, so it's perfect for long workdays. Zoom meetings are crystal clear with the 1080p FaceTime HD camera that creates a more defined video image. And when you need a work break, just turn up the six speakers to lose yourself in your favorite song.
The laptop has racked up more than 1,000 five-star ratings so far. One enthused reviewer said the keyboard "feels like a precision-built piece of aerospace technology," and added, "The functionality is smooth and effortless, and once you learn how to use all the functions, it becomes even more effortless."
Buy it! Apple 2021 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro, $2,099 (orig. $2,499) at amazon.com
Take advantage of these markdowns and get some shopping done this Presidents Day weekend. Grab these popular Apple devices for less now.
