Apple Watches, AirPods, and more Apple products are up to 47 percent off this Memorial Day

Summer days are fun, but they can also be packed with outdoor chores and commuting to the office while it's, well, very hot outside. There's nothing more convenient than a pair of Apple AirPods to make listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and even taking phone calls easier. The wireless earbuds provide more than 24 hours of listening time thanks to the charging case, and they can be used with all your Apple devices, including Apple TV, as they have an easy setup with fast Bluetooth pairing. Plus, they have tappable on-ear controls and in-ear detection, which means the earbuds sense when they're in your ears and will pause when you take them out.