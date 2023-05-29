Apple Watches, AirPods, and more Apple products are up to 47 percent off this Memorial Day
Memorial Day is finally here and while it's the unofficial start of summer, it's also the perfect time to snag some deals — and popular Apple products are on sale, with prices slashed by up to 47 percent.
Amazon, Walmart, and Target are all offering Apple deals right now, including discounts on headphones, Apple Watches, iPads, and even MacBook laptops. It's not often that sought-after Apple devices are on sale at the same time, so if you're buying a gift for someone or just want to treat yourself to an upgrade, get shopping. To save you time, we rounded up all the best Apple deals happening this Memorial Day.
Deals on Apple Headphones
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (orig. $169); amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $479.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple EarPods Headphones, $17.97 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Summer days are fun, but they can also be packed with outdoor chores and commuting to the office while it's, well, very hot outside. There's nothing more convenient than a pair of Apple AirPods to make listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and even taking phone calls easier. The wireless earbuds provide more than 24 hours of listening time thanks to the charging case, and they can be used with all your Apple devices, including Apple TV, as they have an easy setup with fast Bluetooth pairing. Plus, they have tappable on-ear controls and in-ear detection, which means the earbuds sense when they're in your ears and will pause when you take them out.
The second-generation AirPods are going for just $99 right now at both Amazon and Walmart. One satisfied Amazon shopper called them "life-changing" while another wrote they have "the best quality sound." If you're looking for a slightly updated, sweat- and water-resistant style, the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are on sale for $159.
Buy it! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $124-$129) at amazon.com and walmart.com
If earbuds aren't your thing, check out Apple's wireless over-ear headphones that are a "must-have" for Apple users, according to one reviewer. They provide 20 hours of listening time and come with transparency mode, so they're great for runners or anyone who wants to listen to music outside yet still be aware of what's happening around them.
You can also grab Apple's wired EarPods this weekend for $18, which is a 38 percent discount. But don't be fooled by the low price — a shopper described them as having a "phenomenal" sound.
Deals on Apple Watches
- Apple Watch SE (1st Generation), $149 (orig. $279); walmart.com
- Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (orig. $399); amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple Watch Series 7, $329.99 (orig. $529.99); target.com
- Apple Watch Series 6, $379.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com
Had your eye on an Apple Watch lately? Now's your chance to get the 1st Generation Apple Watch SE for $149, a solid 47 percent off its full price. The watch not only lets you respond to texts and answer phone calls, but it conveniently keeps tabs on your heart rate. Plus, you can even take a dip in the pool without worrying about damage. Or you could get a 35 percent discount on the Series 7, which is $330 right now and also resists water damage from a quick swim.
Buy it! Apple Watch SE (1st Generation), $149 (orig. $279) at walmart.com
If you've got an older model watch and want an upgrade, check out the Series 8 watch while it's down to $329 this Memorial Day. It has even more health tracking options and is easy to sync up with your other Apple devices. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it's "so comfortable" to wear and another called it "the best watch ever."
Deals on Apple iPads and MacBook Laptops
- Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation), $269.99–$279 (orig. from $329); amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation), $1,150 (orig. $1,429); walmart.com
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation), $469 (orig. $499); amazon.com
- Apple iPad (10th Generation), $399 (orig. $449); amazon.com
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop, $799.99 (orig. $999); amazon.com
Don't worry, there are also plenty of deals to be had on iPads and MacBook laptops this weekend, too. The 2021 10.2-inch iPad is a solid buy with a 64GB hard drive, it's on sale for just $279 this weekend. Reviewers absolutely love it for its long battery life and larger screen, with one shopper describing it as "the best of Apple."
Buy it! Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation), $269.99–$279 (orig. from $329) at amazon.com and walmart.com
There really is nothing quite like a brand-new laptop, and snagging a MacBook on sale makes the occasion even sweeter. The 2020 MacBook Air is 20 percent off right now, bringing its price to $800. With this device, you'll enjoy 18 hours of battery life and 8GB of memory with a 13.3-inch display to easily see whatever projects you're working on. More than 17,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star rating, with one writing that it's "the best device for work and travel."
No matter what your plans are this Memorial Day, you're sure to find plenty of Apple deals so you can finally get the devices you've been eyeing.
