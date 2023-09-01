Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, and more Apple devices are on sale this Labor Day
Labor Day sales have landed, including the arrival of big deals on sought-after Apple products like Apple Watches, iPads, MacBook laptops, and AirPods — all items that rarely go on sale.
Whether you're looking to get a jumpstart on holiday gifts or you just want to treat yourself, there is sure to be something on this list you'll want to add to your virtual cart. Scroll on for the best Apple deals available this Labor Day weekend.
Best overall Apple deals
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (orig. $169) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $149 (orig. $279) at walmart.com
- Apple iPad Mini 8.3-inch (6th Generation), $469 (orig. $499) at amazon.com
- Apple Pencil 2nd Generation, $89-$119.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com
For those looking for a set of wireless earbuds, the third generation Apple AirPods, complete with a lightning charging case, are going for $159 at Amazon and Walmart. If an Apple Watch is at the top of your shopping list, the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is just $149 right now, down from $279.
Then there's the small yet mighty, 8.3-inch Apple iPad Mini, which one shopper described as "perfect for carrying with me everywhere." It hooks up to WiFi, has 64GB of memory, and will give you an all-day battery life. Plus, the Apple Pencil will let you draw, add your signature, and take notes effortlessly for just $89 on sale.
Best Apple AirPods deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple AirPods Max, $477 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (orig. $169) at amazon.com and walmart.com
If you've had your eyes on a shiny new pair of AirPods, now's the best time to snag them at a generous discount. You can get a pair of the second generation AirPods for on-the-go, wireless listening for $100. The AirPods offer up more than 24 hours of listening time thanks to the charging case, and they have in-ear detection, meaning the devices know when they're in your ear — anything you're listening to will pause if you take one earbud out at any time, and it will start back up once they're both back in your ears.
One shopper described them as having "unparalleled convenience and sound quality."
Buy it! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com and walmart.com
Over-ear headphones more your style? The AirPods Max cancel out noise so you can enjoy your favorite podcast without distraction. Choose from five color options (white, black, green, blue, silver, or red) for a personalized touch.
Buy it! Apple AirPods Max, $477 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Best Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $149 (orig. $279) at walmart.com
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), $329 (orig. $399) at amazon.com
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), $429 (orig. $499) at amazon.com
Another category with some amazing deals this Labor Day is Apple Watches. New to these must-have gadgets? Start with the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen, which is on sale for only $149 (normally $279) right now. The watch has a silver, gray, or blue band and lets you answer phone calls and texts on the go. You can track your fitness goals and health stats, plus you can even take a dip in the pool with it.
Buy it! Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $149 (orig. $279) at walmart.com
Or maybe you already have an Apple Watch and could use an upgrade. In that case, check out the discounted Series 8, which is resistant to cracks, water, and even dust. It'll check your temperature, monitor your sleep quality, and even detect if you've been in a crash or fallen, so it can summon emergency assistance with a quick button press.
"I have fallen in love with my Apple Watch," one impressed reviewer shared after only having it for about a month.
Buy it! Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), $429 (orig. $499) at amazon.com
Best iPad and MacBook laptop deals
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation), $1,049 (orig. $1,099) at amazon.com
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Generation), $279 (orig. $329) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple iPad Mini 8.3-inch (6th Generation), $469 (orig. $499) at amazon.com
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop 13-inch, $749 (orig. $999) at amazon.com
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop 15.3-inch, $1,099 (orig. $1,299) at amazon.com
Of course, not everything can be done via an Apple Watch. When you need a slightly larger working surface and screen that you can take with you, that's where an iPad comes in, like the sixth generation iPad Pro. It's WiFi-powered and has a respectable 128GB of memory storage, along with a screen measuring 12.9 inches. It's compact, yet big enough for doing some work or catching up on your favorite Netflix shows.
Buy it! Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation), $1,049 (orig. $1,099) at amazon.com
MacBooks are even on sale this Labor Day, including this 13-inch MacBook Air, which is $250 less. It has an impressive 256GB capacity and will give you up to 18 hours of battery life for those long work days outside the office. As one shopper summarized, it's got "great battery life, great performance!"
Buy it! Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop 13-inch, $749 (orig. $999) at amazon.com
Need something a little larger and a little newer? The 2023 MacBook Air's display measures 15.3 inches, and it too, will run for 18 hours when charged. Plus, it has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with three mics for super clear Zoom calls on the fly. Plus, it'll stay secure with Touch ID and can be easily unlocked with the press of a finger. Simply put, it's "super-charged," according to a satisfied shopper.
Buy it! Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop 15.3-inch, $1,099 (orig. $1,299) at amazon.com
Best Apple accessories deals
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $88.99 (orig. $99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple Pencil 2nd Generation, $89-$119.99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com
- Apple Magic Mouse, $67.99 (orig. $79) at amazon.com and walmart.com
Stocked up on all the tech devices, but you could use a little help keeping track of things? This four-pack of AirTags is on sale for $89. They're a handy way to (literally) keep tabs on your keys, your luggage, or anything that tends to get misplaced now and then.
Buy it! Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $88.99 (orig. $99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
The Apple Magic Mouse is a sleek wireless mouse with an effortless slide and a multi-touch surface that lets you easily swipe, scroll, click, and more; it's definitely a must-have for Apple device users. It's also rechargeable and the battery can last up to a month between charging cycles. Plus, it's earned nearly 15,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers.
Buy it! Apple Magic Mouse, $67.99 (orig. $79) at amazon.com and walmart.com
It's not every day that Apple products are discounted, so don't miss out on these Labor Day deals.
Buy it! Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Generation), $279 (orig. $329) at amazon.com and walmart.com
Buy it! Apple Pencil 2nd Generation, $89-$119.99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com
Buy it! Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (orig. $169) at amazon.com and walmart.com
