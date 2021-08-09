Bring your favorite fandom to every room in your home with these sci-fi finds from Amazon
Any sci-fi geek knows that gathering merch can be an integral part of the fandom experience. Whether it's collecting figurines, graphic tees, or every book related to your favorite franchise, merch is a common way for sci-fi geeks to make their fandom loyalties and affinities for galaxies beyond their own known. To help you geek out your space, we've rounded up some of the best sci-fi home items available on Amazon. Some are purely decorative, while others you may find yourself using every day thanks to their functionality. Either way, these sci-home picks will bring the fun of geek culture to your home.
R2D2 can be your trusted sidekick for movie nights when you buy this popcorn maker, which is designed so R2D2's head detaches and can be used as a bowl. If you're looking for something to help you with your dinners rather than snacks, this BB-8 Instant Pot is ready to serve as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and much more. The Star Wars Instant Pot is also available in a Darth Vader, Little Bounty, R2D2, or Stormtrooper design, and with 14 cooking presets, the novelty appearance doesn't take away from the pot's function. These droid-inspired gadgets are bound to make you feel like a cooking Jedi.
If you want to season your food like a sci-fi nerd and passionate Whovian, you can add this TARDIS and Dalek salt and pepper shaker set to your spice rack. And if tea invigorates you as much as it did the freshly regenerated Tenth Doctor, why not serve your favorite hot drink in this stackable TARDIS teapot and cup set?
The kitchen isn't the only place where there's room for cool sci-fi home accents. Star Trek fans can add this vinyl clock featuring Captain Kirk, Spock, and McCoy to any room in their home, while fans of sci-fi anime can do the same with this Akira poster, which depicts Kaneda walking toward his iconic bright red motorcycle. But if you're looking for wall decor that will really pop out at night or in the dark, you'll want to check out this Godzilla sign that's backlit by LED lights. The sign is customizable and bound to look epic on any wall, but it would make an especially fitting addition to a gaming room.
Check out more sci-fi gear for your home below.
Sci-Fi Kitchen Picks
- Star Wars R2D2 Popcorn Maker, $99.95, amazon.com
- Star Wars BB-8 Instant Pot, $79.99, amazon.com
- Millennium Falcon Cutting Board, $59.99, amazon.com
- Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks, $9.97, amazon.com
- Doctor Who Stacking TARDIS Teapot & Cup Set, $19.99, amazon.com
- Doctor Who TARDIS vs Dalek Salt and Pepper Shaker, $19.95, amazon.com
- Star Trek: The Next Generation 5-Piece Whiskey Decanter Set, $109.99, amazon.com
Sci-Fi Home Decor
- TARDIS Throw Pillow Covers, $12.88, amazon.com
- Godzilla Shower Curtain, $39.99, amazon.com
- X-Files I Want to Believe Soy Candle, $20, amazon.com
- Star Trek Qi Wireless Charger, $39.99, amazon.com
Sci-Fi Wall Decor
- Star Trek Vinyl Record Wall Clock, $57.35, amazon.com
- Star Wars Poster, $12.95, amazon.com
- Godzilla Wood Led Sign, $65.00, amazon.com
- Akira Poster, $24.99, amazon.com
- Bring your favorite fandom to every room in your home with these sci-fi finds from Amazon
- The 2021 Friends advent calendar is already here — and on sale at Amazon
- The new Star Wars Tamagotchis are serving up major nostalgia
- Hasbro unveils new figurines for Marvel's What If…?, including Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord