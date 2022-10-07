Amazon marked down laptops before its new Prime Early Access Sale starts, including a MacBook Pro for $400 off
If you're a fan of Amazon's annual Prime Day and the amazing deals that come with it, listen up: Amazon recently announced a brand new sale. Its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale will be chock full of discounts across home, beauty, tech, and more. The sale will start Oct. 11 and go through Oct. 12, giving you just two days to shop all the deals.
Not a member of Amazon Prime? No worries — some of the deals are accessible to non-Prime members. Plus, Amazon is also offering free 30-day trials to let new subscribers in on the hottest sales. And if you see something on its deals page you want to buy during the sale, you can even set up alerts so you won't miss out when the price drops.
But if you don't want to wait until next week to start shopping, you're in luck because Amazon has already started slashing prices on all sorts of goodies, from toys and holiday gifts to Fire TVs.
Even laptops and Chrome books are included, which is great news for those looking to improve their home office or upgrade their work-from-anywhere game. Read on for some of the best laptop deals ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.
Laptops on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- Best-Seller: Apple 2020 MacBook Air (256 GB), $949.99 (orig. $999)
- Best Chromebook: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, $373.88 (orig. $429.99)
- Best for Gaming: Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, $1,599.99 (orig. $1,799.99)
- Best for School: ASUS Chromebook Flip 2-in-1 Laptop, $439 (orig. $549.99)
- Best for the Office: Dell Inspiron 3583 15-Inch Laptop, $330 (orig. $999.99)
- Best Budget: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11-Inch Chromebook, $105 (orig. $219.99)
- Best Display: Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (512 GB), $2,099 (orig. $2,499)
- Best Tablet: Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $1,187 (orig. $1,599.99)
- Best Fast Charging: HP Pavilion 15 Laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, $800.99 (orig. $944.99)
- Best Lightweight: HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop, $158 (orig. $259.99)
- Best for Everyday: Acer Aspire 5 with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, $339.14 (orig. $369.99)
Several types of laptops are on sale, including those from well-known brands like Dell, HP, and Acer. In fact, one of the best-selling laptops on sale is made by none other than Apple. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is beloved by thousands of Amazon customers, and for plenty of good reasons.
First, there's the 18-hour battery life which means you can work and play on the go without worrying about needing to charge it frequently. Reviewers have called its battery "phenomenal." Its 8-gigabyte memory means you can save plenty of files while not having to sacrifice processing speed. Those who tend to have dozens of tabs open at one time will certainly appreciate this little feature. One happy shopper described it as being "very fast," saying it "performs great."
Graphic designers will also love the frustration-free, rapid processing speed of the customer-loved laptop. And even though it's made by Apple, it still plays nice with other software like Adobe and Microsoft 365. If you have an iPhone, using a Mac will be a cinch for you. Apple's intuitive interface is generally pretty easy for new Mac users to navigate as well. Three hues are currently discounted: gray, silver, and gold. Shoppers said it's a "beautiful laptop" that's "worth the money."
Buy it! Apple 2020 MacBook Air (256GB), $949.99 (orig. $999) at amazon.com
If you're not Team Apple, no worries — Amazon has got you covered with plenty of other laptop brands prior to its new sale kicking off. Serious gamers will want to pay special attention to the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop in particular. Originally sold with a price tag coming in at about $1,800, it's now marked down by $200.
The 17.3-inch screen makes it more enjoyable to play your favorite games while the 144Hz refresh rate means you won't have frustrating lag time while you're playing. The display is full HD (1920 x 1080) and features LED backlighting for an enhanced experience.
Meant for gaming, the laptop comes with a built-in cooling fan to keep the device from overheating right when you're in the middle of a battle. In fact, the 5th Generation AeroBlade 3D Fan is custom-made. What's more is you won't have to sacrifice an ounce of sound quality for these great visuals. With DTS:X Ultra, you'll enjoy quality surround sound thanks to the laptop's dual speakers. You can even use headphones without sacrificing that great audio quality.
Buy it! Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, $1,599.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at amazon.com
For those shoppers more interested in laptops for business or work, take a look at the Dell Inspiron 3583 15-Inch Laptop. It's now on sale for a whopping 66 percent off the regular price — originally $1,000, you can now snag the powerful laptop for less than $350. One careful customer who reads all the reviews before buying anything said it's "perfect" and "it's worth the money you'll spend on it for sure."
With a 15.6-inch display size and 128-gigabyte hard drive, it's easy to see why reviewers love it so much. Another shopper enjoyed that the laptop "performs smoothly and quietly." They also loved that they could use it for daily office work without having to spend a lot of money on a new computer. At just over four pounds, it won't be the lightest laptop out there, but its Intel HD graphics and storage space along with Bluetooth capability make it a productive choice for those working either from home or on the road.
Buy it! Dell Inspiron 3583 15-Inch Laptop, $330 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com
Sometimes, choosing a laptop is more about convenience than using it for something specific like gaming or business. And for those who tend to forget to charge our laptops, this powerful HP Pavilion 15 Laptop is perfect. You can get it from zero charge all the way up to a 50 percent charge in about 45 minutes thanks to its fast charge feature.
The laptop also runs pretty quickly with its 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, meaning no lag time. It'll perform quickly, too — up to 15 times faster than other classic laptops. One reviewer loved how this laptop can handle both gaming and working remotely, saying "the camera is excellent for video calls." They even compared it to more expensive options, adding, "This performs and feels like a $1,600 Mac."
In addition to its quick processing capabilities, it also looks great. A second shopper called it "compact, sleek, and solid," saying it "looks and feels good to the touch." The compact laptop comes with speakers that were tuned by Bang & Olufsen, ensuring great sound quality on par with its style and speed.
No matter what your laptop needs are, there's something for everyone on sale at Amazon right now. But we don't know how long these deals will last, so don't wait to order your favorite while it's still on sale.
Shop more of the best Amazon laptop deals below.
Buy it! HP Pavilion 15 Laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, $800.99 (orig. $944.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, $380 (orig. $429.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! ASUS Chromebook Flip 2-in-1 Laptop, $439 (orig. $549.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (512 GB), $2,099 (orig. $2,499) at amazon.com
Buy it! Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11-Inch Chromebook, $105 (orig. $219.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $1,187 (orig. $1,599.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Acer Aspire 5 with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, $339.14 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com
