Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has begun! The 48-hour event (it runs through Oct. 12) provides Prime members with an early chance to save on a range of products, including entertainment and pop culture gifts before the holiday season is in full swing. Many deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you want to shop all the marked-down items, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
There are plenty of toys and games, tech gadgets, home goods, and seasonal clothes on sale that make for great presents, and we've rounded up some of the best ongoing sales at Amazon across these categories to help you get ahead. Whether you want to buy a new video game for a sibling, a pair of earbuds for yourself, or an interactive board game for a friend, check out our top picks below so you can start checking off the boxes on your holiday shopping list now (without paying full price).
Entertainment gifts on sale
- Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon Starship Model Building Kit, $158.90 (orig. $169.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set, $38.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition Board Game, $16.12 (orig. $21.99)
- Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set, $112.99 (orig. $199.99)
- The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition Board Game, $21.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Funko The Haunted Mansion Call of the Spirits: Disneyland Edition Game, $11.12 (orig. $24.99)
If you or a friend loves to play video games on Nintendo Switch, there are a few adventure games you can scoop up for less right now. The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is 33 percent off and takes place in the kingdom of Hyrule. The best-selling game has more than 45,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who praise its "top-notch" story, graphics, and gameplay.
Want to gift something that you can play with more people? Luckily, classic board games with pop culture twists are on sale, like a Star Wars-themed Monopoly, which is just $16. It's based on The Mandalorian and includes four player pieces that are different versions of Boba Fett. There's also a Harry Potter chess set that recreates the enchanted life-size board Harry and Ron played in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and comes with a convenient storage bag. Best of all, it's an impressive 61 percent off right now.
Tech gifts on sale
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $98.50 (orig. $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet, $129.99 (orig. $159.99)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (64GB), $299 (orig. $329)
- Samsung 32-Inch UJ59 4K Monitor, $299.99 (orig. $339.99)
Luckily for anyone who loves all things Apple, there are a ton of discounts you can take advantage of right now. For example, the 2nd Generation AirPods are currently on sale for $90, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen all year! They last up to five hours on a single charge, making them a great gift for audiophiles on the go. Speaking of tech that's easy to transport, this Apple 10.2-Inch iPad weighs just over a pound and is on sale for $300. That might seem expensive, but customers say they use the popular tablet "everyday" for watching TV and browsing the web.
There are gifts on sale for the gamers in your life, too, like the Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse. It's designed with a low-latency wireless connection that reduces lag time to swiftly recognize swipes and clicks. Another way to upgrade gaming setups is by investing in a new screen. And right now, the Samsung UJ59 4K Monitor is $40 off its original $340 price. The 32-inch monitor is compatible with different devices, so it's a multipurpose gift for someone who works from home but also wants crisp visuals while playing online games.
Home gifts on sale
- Toscana Star Wars Circo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $42.20 (orig. $64.95)
- Chopsabers Lightsaber Light Up Star Wars Reusable Chopsticks, $12.97 (orig. $29.99)
- Jazwares Pokémon 2022 Holiday Advent Calendar, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Marvel Captain America Waffle Maker, $39.88 (orig. $49.99)
- The Geeky Chef Cookbook: Real-Life Recipes for Your Favorite Fantasy Foods, $19.15 (orig. $21.99)
If you've ever put together a charcuterie board and thought to yourself that it was missing something, fear not, because a Star Wars Cheese Board and Knife Set is on sale for 35 percent off ahead of holiday get-togethers. The acacia wood serving platter has Grogu carved onto the top, and it swivels to reveal four serving tools that rest inside for compact storage. But if you want to prep food from scratch, check out this Marvel-themed waffle maker that forms waffles into the shape of Captain America's shield. Customers loved that it "cooks evenly" and appreciated that "nothing ever sticks" to the griddle.
Or if you know a Pokémon fanatic, consider giving them this advent calendar, which is less than $50. The countdown calendar comes with 24 doors to open throughout December, each revealing a new action figure or accessory. Users can create different scenes during the month and keep fan-loved figurines like Pikachu, Eevee, and Jigglypuff for future play.
Fashion gifts on sale
- Loungefly Marvel Avengers Captain America Wallet, $29.84 (orig. $40)
- Intimo Harry Potter Quidditch House Pajama Pants, $26.95 (orig. $31.95)
- Star Wars Men's Galactic Battle T-Shirt, from $18.60 (orig. $36.39)
- Loungefly Walt Disney Archives Backpack, $69.04 (orig. $80)
- Amazon Essentials Marvel Avengers Fleece Sweatpants, $23.60 (orig. $26.90)
As the weather gets cooler, this is an ideal time to stock up on comfy pants. So if you're looking to stay cozy while representing your favorite fandom, consider these Harry Potter Quidditch House pajama pants, which are less than $30 now. Many customers praise how comfortable the fabric is, with one five-star reviewer noting they "are very soft and warm, without making you sweat."
Marvel fans can also save on joggers that represent their interests with these cotton Avengers sweatpants. They offer a secure fit thanks to an adjustable drawstring and have two pockets.
Want something you can wear out of the house more frequently? The Loungefly Walt Disney Archives Mini Backpack is on sale. The black-and-white backpack features a stargazing Minnie Mouse, two zippered compartments, and two side pockets. Carry the bag with you to the office or while running errands, or give it to a friend to use as a carry-on.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will end tomorrow, so be sure to shop all your holiday must-haves now. Check out more of our top pop culture gifts below.
