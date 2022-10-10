Don't wait: Stock up on Funko Pops prior to Amazon's October Prime Day while they're up to 50 percent off
This year, Amazon is holding its first Prime Early Access Sale. The shopping event runs from Tuesday, Oct. 11, to Wednesday, Oct. 12, giving Prime members two days to take advantage of a slew of deals ahead of the holiday season. The sale is only available to Prime members, so if you're ready to start your holiday gift shopping early or want to treat yourself to something fun and new without paying full price, be sure to sign up for a Prime membership before the sale starts.
Pop culture fans will be happy to know that ever-popular Funko Pops are secretly discounted before the new sale even starts, and you can save up to 50 percent off. So whether you're a fan of Marvel, Star Wars, Pokémon, or some other franchise, now's a great time to stock up on collectibles of your favorite characters and incorporate some more fandom pride into your home.
Marvel Funko Pop Deals
- Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder The Goat Boat, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Avengers Victory Shawarma Series, Bruce Banner, $17.99 (orig. $25.86)
- Artist Series: Marvel Infinity Saga, Iron Man, $12.99 (orig. $24.99)
Anyone who loves superheroes will be happy to know that Marvel collectibles are included in the discounts right now. The Thor: Love and Thunder The Goat Boat figure, which is 33 percent off, features Thor being pulled along Bifrost, a.k.a the rainbow bridge in Asgard, by his goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder.
Looking for something from the Avengers films? Then check out Bruce Banner from the Victory Shawarma Series. Depicting a scene from the first film, the Funko Pop showcases Bruce sitting at a table trying shawarma for the first time after battling. You can complete the set with a matching Black Widow, Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man — and all of them are on sale for less than $26. Or, if you would rather go for a more colorful option, consider the Artist Series Iron Man Funko Pop. It's yellow and sparkly since it's designed to look like the Mind Stone from the franchise.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Avengers Victory Shawarma Series, Bruce Banner, $17.99 (orig. $25.86) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder The Goat Boat, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Disney Funko Pop Deals
- Wall-E with Trash Cube, $12.17 (orig. $15)
- Raya and The Last Dragon, Raya and Baby Tuk Tuk, $8.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Olaf Presents, Olaf as Simba, $7.26 (orig. $12.99)
- Artist Series: Disney Treasures from The Vault, Goofy, $12.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Three Musketeers Mickey, $9.99 (orig. $15.99)
Funko Pops make it easy to bring the magic of Disney to your shelves. For example, a Wall-E figure, which features everyone's favorite eco-conscious robot holding a compacted trash cube, is currently on sale for $12. And if you loved watching Raya and the Last Dragon, a Funko Pop of Raya holding Baby Tuk Tuk is even more affordable, as it's marked down to $9.
You can also save on an array of Disney-themed collectibles that are exclusive to Amazon, including an adorable Olaf dressed up as Simba in a mane made of leaves. A classic Mickey Mouse is discounted for a whopping 38 percent off, too. "Wow, this is such an iconic figure and it is absolutely amazing! Really love the details, pose, and vibrant paint job," one shopper wrote, adding that it's appropriate for "all fans young and old."
Buy it! Funko Pop! Olaf Presents, Olaf as Simba, $7.26 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Star Wars Funko Pop deals
- The Mandalorian, Grogu with Cookie, $8.54 (orig. $11.99)
- Battle at Echo Base Series, Han Solo and Tauntaun, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Duel of The Fates, Darth Maul, $20.20 (orig. $29.99)
- The Mandalorian, Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, $11.17 (orig. $11.99)
Star Wars fans, listen up: The Amazon-exclusive Battle at Echo Base Series Han Solo and Tauntaun is an impressive 50 percent off. It features a warmly bundled up Han Solo, which is fitting since the Battle at Echo Base takes place on the icy planet of Hoth. The popular toy has received more than 2,300 five-star ratings from customers who appreciated that it was well packaged.
If you're looking to add a bit of the Dark Side of the Force to your collection, then check out the Duel of the Fates Darth Maul that comes with the character's signature double-bladed red lightsaber. For a cuter addition, you can opt for the Grogu with Cookies Funko Pop, which is under $10 and features a crumb-covered Grogu, as he indulges in his favorite blue macarons from Nevarro. Fans of The Mandalorian can also save on the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Funko Pop. It's currently a best-selling action figure on Amazon thanks to more than 27,000 perfect ratings from happy shoppers.
Buy it! Funko Pop! The Mandalorian: Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, $11.17 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Cookie, $8.54 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Anime Funko Pop Deals
- Hunter x Hunter, Killua Zoldyck, $10.45 (orig. $12.99)
- My Hero Academia, Tamaki, $7.52 (orig. $11.99)
- Pokémon Pikachu Waving, $10.10 (orig. $11.99)
- Pokémon Lapras, $8.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Pokémon Flareon, $11.99 (orig. $14.95)
Hunter x Hunter fans can save 20 percent on an Killua Zoldyck, while My Hero Academia fans don't have to spend a lot on a Tamaki (a.k.a Suneater) figure, since it's currently marked down to less than $10. The Killua figure is surrounded by blue electricity waves, which is fitting considering the character's electric powers, and shoppers said it makes a "great gift."
There are also plenty of Pokémon Funko Pops on sale, including fire and water types for up to 25 percent off. Each one is under seven inches, so you can easily fit it on a shelf or choose to keep it in the themed box it's packaged in to protect the toy from collecting dust.
Buy it! Pokemon Lapras, $8.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
TV and Movie Funko Pop Deals
- Avatar, Ty Lee, $8.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Friends, Ross as Sputnik, $12.99 (orig. $15.32)
- Squid Game Collectors Set, $22 (orig. $29.99)
- Star Trek, Spock Mirror Mirror Outfit, $7.49 (orig. $11.99)
If you are a fan of the Squid Game TV series, you can take home a Funko Pop set that includes figures of Player 199, Player 067, and Player 218 for $22, making each figure cost around $7.50. Sci-fi fans can bring home Star Trek's Spock in his Mirror Mirror outfit and Avatar fans can add a Funko Pop of Ty Lee looking like she's gearing up to perform some acrobatics to their collection. Halloween isn't too far away, either, so if you want to start getting into the spirit, you can buy a Funko Pop of Ross from Friends in his Sputnik costume.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Friends Ross as Sputnik, $12.99 (orig. $15.32) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! My Hero Academia Tamaki, $7.52 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Avatar Ty Lee, $8.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
