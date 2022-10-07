AirPods, laptops, and more of the best Apple tech is on sale at Amazon now
For shoppers everywhere, one of the best days of the year is undoubtedly Amazon Prime Day, which typically falls sometime in the summer and is full of huge, limited-time deals on items ranging from clothing to furniture. Yes, that includes deals on tech, too! This past year's event was on July 12 and 13, and there were so many great sales to take advantage of during the two-day period. But if you missed out, fear not — Amazon has blessed us with a second Prime Day this year. And it looks like major discounts on top-rated Apple products have already started.
The 48-hour event, called the Prime Early Access Sale, is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, and just like the first one, it will be filled with tons of can't-miss sales. The point of this second sale isn't just to offer deals on things you need now, but also to get you ready for the winter holidays (which are coming up fast, if you haven't noticed). You'll be able to save on gifts for loved ones before Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around. And with these early deals we spotted, you don't even have to wait to save until next week.
To access the sale's best deals, though, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime account, which you can get by signing up for a 30-day free trial. Having a Prime membership will also give you access to free shipping, Prime movies and TV, and many other worthy perks. Once you have your subscription, you can unlock all the big Prime Early Access deals, as well as Amazon's new, curated Top 100 list that highlights some of the best sales from brands in all categories.
But if you know that it's tech you're focused on, may we suggest checking out those Apple product discounts we mentioned are available now? There are deals on so many top-rated items, including the 2022 MacBook Air and the Apple Watch Series 7, plus accessories like adaptors and smart TV remotes, that are worth nabbing right away.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals on Apple ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — everything from tablets to watches to chargers.
Best Prime early access deals on Apple headphones
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549)
- Apple Earpods Headphones, $17.68 (orig. $29)
Thinking about replacing your regular old headphones with a pair of Apple AirPods? Good news — several versions of the highly popular earbuds are on sale before the Prime Early Access Sale, including the classic AirPods Pro, which are available for just $170, a 32 percent discount from their usual price.
Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
If you're willing to splurge a bit on a more traditional over-the-ear pair, make sure to check out the AirPods Max, on sale for $479 and available in five pretty colors. "Every aspect of the headphones are fine tuned and made to perfection," wrote one recent AirPods Max buyer, adding that the noise-cancellation feature in particular "is perfect… honestly a little crazy how well they work." Another shopper noted that "no matter how long I wear them, I never get a headache" and said the headphones "are actually incredibly comfortable."
Best Prime Day deals on Apple laptops
- 2022 Apple MacBook Air, $1,099 (orig. $1,199)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air, $949.99 (orig. $999)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, $2,299 (orig. $2,699)
If laptops are what you're looking for at the moment, you're in luck there as well. One of the most recent releases from Apple, the 13.6-inch 2022 Apple MacBook Air, is on sale at Amazon; discounts are available in the 256GB storage size in Gold and Midnight as of this writing. For a slightly older but top-quality alternative, you can check out the 16-inch 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, which is on sale for $400 off, comes in two colors, and boasts a whopping 1TB capacity.
Buy it! 2022 Apple MacBook Air, $1,099 (orig. $1,199) at amazon.com
Best Prime Day deals on Apple tablets
- 2022 Apple iPad Air, $559 (orig. $599)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad, $299 (orig. $329)
- 2021 Apple iPad Mini, $399.99 (orig. $499)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $999 (orig. $1,099)
Yes, the early deals at Amazon also include iPads. Shoppers looking for a tablet small enough to fit in the palm of their hands would be wise to take a look at the 2021 Apple iPad Mini, which features 64GB of storage and is available in four elegant colors for a price tag of $400. It has a long battery life, too, with one recent shopper raving about how the Mini "still maintains battery percentage and lasts me two days before I need to charge it — and that's after heavy use."
Need something bigger? Take a look at the sizable 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, now down to $1,000 and containing 128GB of storage space, among many other great features. One shopper noted how helpful the Pro is for school, in particular, saying that "the magnet battery charge function saves your time and reduces distraction" while the "spacious screen — which is even larger than my Macbook Air — gives me enough space to annotate my ebooks."
If you're just looking for the most affordable iPad, go straight to the 10.2-inch option below.
Buy it! 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad, $299 (orig. $329) at amazon.com
Best Prime Day deals on Apple Watches
- Apple Watch SE, $249 (orig. $329)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $379 (orig. $529)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $319.99 (orig. $399)
Apple Watches are all the rage these days, and if you don't have one yet (or want to upgrade from an older model), make sure to look at these discounts. For a fairly basic but still quite worthwhile pick, opt for the Apple Watch SE at just $249. It has all the basic features users love in a smart watch, from cellular connectivity to checking texts and email to health and fitness tracking.
Buy it! Apple Watch SE, $249 (orig. $329) at amazon.com
But if you want to upgrade to something a bit fancier, the highly advanced Apple Watch Series 7 for $379 is sleek, customizable, and compatible with so many devices. For those interested in an even more durable device with more advanced health features, this is the Apple Watch to be considering.
Best Prime Day deals on Apple streaming devices
- 2021 Apple TV 4K, $189.98 (orig. $199)
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, $35.77 (orig. $49)
- Apple TV Siri Remote, $54.98 (orig. $59)
If creating an excellent home entertainment setup is one of your main shopping priorities, you'll definitely want to take advantage of these Amazon deals surrounding Apple streaming devices. The 2021 Apple TV 4K, for instance, will provide high-quality sound and access to tons of movies, TV, and music.
"If your TV is slow or takes time to load videos, pull up Netflix, or just freezes, then this is perfect for you," wrote one reviewer. They added that in addition to the Apple TV being "super quick" and having stellar voice control, the device automatically connects to your AirPods, "so you can watch TV and not disrupt anyone," and lets you use your iPhone "as a remote without downloading any other apps." Plus, they continued, "You can screen mirror your phone, iPad, iMac or MacBook with little effort."
Buy it! 2021 Apple TV 4K, $189.98 (orig. $199) at amazon.com
Best Prime Day deals on Apple accessories
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, $17.98 (orig. $19)
- Apple MagSafe Duo, $119 (orig. $129)
- Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter, $7.99 (orig. $9)
Speaking of accessories, you'd be remiss to ignore all the significant discounts on smaller but crucial Apple items happening this Prime Day. Need a new wireless charger? Get two for the price of one with the $119 Apple MagSafe Duo, which lets you charge items like your phone and watch at the very same time and neatly folds together for simple storage.
Buy it! Apple MagSafe Duo, $119 (orig. $129) at amazon.com
There's also a tiny but powerful Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter for only $8, a convenient little tool that you'll never want to leave home without.
Check out more shop-now deals from Amazon below and add Apple to your cart before the Prime Early Access sale begins on Oct. 11.
Related content:
Buy it! Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Buy it! 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, $2,299 (orig. $2,699) at amazon.com
- AirPods, laptops, and more of the best Apple tech is on sale at Amazon now
- Snag Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Guardians of the Galaxy Lego 2022 advent calendars before they sell out
- Amazon's Making the Cut finale included a major plot twist
- Heidi Klum 'broke the rules' in Making the Cut's latest episode