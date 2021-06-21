Shopping

Stock up: Funko Pops are up to 73 percent off for Amazon Prime Day

Marvel, DC, Disney, and more classic series all have figurines on sale.
By Nina Huang
June 21, 2021 at 05:30 AM EDT
Don't mistake Amazon Prime Day as a shopping event that's only about TVs, gaming devices, and Alexa speakers. Pretty much every category on the retailer's site is discounted for the next 48 hours, including Funko's fan favorite collectibles. While Funko's vinyl figurines can typically cost anywhere between $9 and $30, shoppers will be able to save as much as 73 percent on mini versions of their favorite characters this Prime Day.  

Popular Marvel, Disney, DC, and Star Wars characters - including the special rainbow-striped Pride figurines of Deadpool and stormtroopers - are all marked down, and EW has your guide to the best ones for rounding out your collection. Even figurines that are exclusively sold at Amazon are discounted as part of Funko's Prime Day deals, which include Starlight of The Boys, Jan Levinson of The Office holding a Serenity by Jan candle, and Bruce Banner from The Avengers' funniest post-credits scene.

Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop Prime Day 2021 deals

'The Avengers' Victory Shawarma Series Bruce Banner Amazon-Exclusive Figurine
$11.99
($19.99 save 40%)
For Marvel fans, iconic characters like Beast from the X-Men join newcomers like Shang-Chi from the upcoming MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on sale, with every character from Shang-Chi now collectible for just $8 each. Its competitor, DC, has its entire Dia De Los DC vinyl figures - which see classic villains like Bane, Joker, and Harley Quinn dressed up in their costumes with Dia De Los Muertos masks - on discount. Plus, Wonder Woman 1984 figurines of Diana are on sale, too, including the character in her golden warrior suit that's an Amazon-exclusive figurine.

Marvel's parent company, Disney, also launched deals on figurines from Lilo & Stitch, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and iconic villains in the Disney Villains collection, such as Captain Hook and Lady Tremaine of Cinderella. The aforementioned Pride Funko Pops - released just for Pride Month 2021 - join figurines from recent Disney movies like Raya and the Last Dragon on sale, with Amazon's exclusive option of Raya holding a Baby Tuk Tuk now 42 percent off. Star Wars fans won't miss out, either: Figurines from The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars are marked down, but fans of the original films can grab models of C-3PO and even one of Darth Vader resting in his meditation chamber for less as well.

Funko Pops from other movies, series, and franchises - such as Game of Thrones, the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, and Dragon Ball Z - are discounted right now, and EW has gathered them right here for you to collect them yourself. Shop the best Funko Pop deals this Prime Day below.

Marvel Funko Pop deals

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Funko Pop
$8.78
($10.99 save 20%)
Disney Funko Pop deals

'Lilo & Stitch' Stitch in Rocket Funko Pop
$24.43
($32.99 save 26%)
Star Wars Funko Pop deals

'The Clone Wars' Ahsoka with Lightsabers
$8.78
($10.99 save 20%)
Pride Funko Pop deals

Disney Pride Collection
$8.78
($10.99 save 20%)
DC Funko Pop deals

Dia De Los DC Joker Funko Pop
$8.99
($10.99 save 18%)
Game of Thrones Funko Pop Prime Day 2021 deals

'Game of Thrones' Ned Stark on Throne Funko Pop
$24.99
($28.99 save 14%)
More Funko Pop Prime Day 2021 deals

'The Office' Jan with Wine and Candle Funko Pop
$6.99
($10.99 save 36%)
Shop more Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: 

