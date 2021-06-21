Stock up: Funko Pops are up to 73 percent off for Amazon Prime Day
Don't mistake Amazon Prime Day as a shopping event that's only about TVs, gaming devices, and Alexa speakers. Pretty much every category on the retailer's site is discounted for the next 48 hours, including Funko's fan favorite collectibles. While Funko's vinyl figurines can typically cost anywhere between $9 and $30, shoppers will be able to save as much as 73 percent on mini versions of their favorite characters this Prime Day.
Popular Marvel, Disney, DC, and Star Wars characters - including the special rainbow-striped Pride figurines of Deadpool and stormtroopers - are all marked down, and EW has your guide to the best ones for rounding out your collection. Even figurines that are exclusively sold at Amazon are discounted as part of Funko's Prime Day deals, which include Starlight of The Boys, Jan Levinson of The Office holding a Serenity by Jan candle, and Bruce Banner from The Avengers' funniest post-credits scene.
Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop Prime Day 2021 deals
- The Boys Starlight in Bodysuit, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Avengers Assemble Series Hawkeye, $11.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Marvel Year of the Shield Red Guardian figure, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Disneyland Casey Jr. Circus Train Ride Minnie figure, $5.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Leia figure, $10.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman with Golden Armor, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Avengers: Infinity War Eitri 6-inch figure, $6.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Onward Warrior Barley vinyl figure, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Wreck-It Ralph 2 Yesss vinyl figure, $2.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Aladdin glow-in-the-dark Genie, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Mickey's 90th Anniversary 3-pack shirt and vinyl figure bundle, $17.99 (orig. $39.45)
For Marvel fans, iconic characters like Beast from the X-Men join newcomers like Shang-Chi from the upcoming MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on sale, with every character from Shang-Chi now collectible for just $8 each. Its competitor, DC, has its entire Dia De Los DC vinyl figures - which see classic villains like Bane, Joker, and Harley Quinn dressed up in their costumes with Dia De Los Muertos masks - on discount. Plus, Wonder Woman 1984 figurines of Diana are on sale, too, including the character in her golden warrior suit that's an Amazon-exclusive figurine.
Marvel's parent company, Disney, also launched deals on figurines from Lilo & Stitch, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and iconic villains in the Disney Villains collection, such as Captain Hook and Lady Tremaine of Cinderella. The aforementioned Pride Funko Pops - released just for Pride Month 2021 - join figurines from recent Disney movies like Raya and the Last Dragon on sale, with Amazon's exclusive option of Raya holding a Baby Tuk Tuk now 42 percent off. Star Wars fans won't miss out, either: Figurines from The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars are marked down, but fans of the original films can grab models of C-3PO and even one of Darth Vader resting in his meditation chamber for less as well.
Funko Pops from other movies, series, and franchises - such as Game of Thrones, the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, and Dragon Ball Z - are discounted right now, and EW has gathered them right here for you to collect them yourself. Shop the best Funko Pop deals this Prime Day below.
Marvel Funko Pop deals
- Marvel 80 Years Elektra First-Appearance figurine, $10.39 (orig. $12.99)
- Marvel 80 Years Angel, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- Captain Marvel Carol Danvers on Bike, $9.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Captain Marvel Talos, $5.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Captain Marvel Nick Fury, $5.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales in Programmable Matter Suit, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- Six-Arms Spider-Man figurine, $15.12 (orig. $18.90)
- Marvel: Luchadores Captain Marvel, $5.99 (orig. $11.99)
- X-Men 20th Anniversary Beast, $9.45 (orig. $10.99)
Disney Funko Pop deals
- Raya and The Last Dragon Namaari, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Incredibles 2 Elastigirl, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Incredibles 2 Violet, $5.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Aladdin Jasmine in Disguise, $4.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Hocus Pocus Sarah flying figurine, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Hocus Pocus Winifred with Magic, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Disney 65th anniversary Disney Castle with Mickey set, $25.47 (orig. $29.99)
- Disney 65th anniversary Peter Pan and Flight Car set, $25.17 (orig. $29.99)
- Disney: Pixar Alien Remix as Woody figurine, $15.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Hunchback of Notre Dame Collectors Set, $25.69 (orig. $28.99)
- Disney Villains Captain Hook, $8.99 (orig. $10.99)
Star Wars Funko Pop deals
- Amazon-exclusive Battle at Echo Base Series Han Solo and Tauntaun, $11.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Amazon-exclusive Battle at Echo Base Series Chewbacca, $11.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Rogue One Imperial Death Trooper, $15.80 (orig. $19.75)
- Rogue One Chirrut Imwe, $11.19 (orig. $13.99)
- Star Wars Lando Calrissian, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
- The Last Jedi Kylo Ren and Praetorian Guard, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- The Clone Wars Bo-Katan Kryze, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- The Mandalorian Grogu with Cookie, $8.99 (orig. $10.99)
- The Mandalorian Mando on Bantha with The Child, $21.99 (orig. $32.99)
- The Mandalorian The Mandalorian With The Child, $10.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Star Wars Concept C-3PO, $10 (orig. $11.99)
- Darth Vader in Meditation Chamber, $24.88 (orig. $32.99)
Pride Funko Pop deals
- Pride Stormtrooper, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- Pride Mickey Mouse, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- Pride Stitch, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- Pride Wall-E, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- Pride Deadpool vinyl figure, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
DC Funko Pop deals
- Dia De Los DC Bane, $8.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Justice League: The Snyder Cut Darkseid on Throne, $24.88 (orig. $27.99)
- The Flash Killer Frost, $9.86 (orig. $10.99)
- Pink Superman for Breast Cancer Awareness, $8.95 (orig. $10.99)
- Pink Wonder Woman for Breast Cancer Awareness, $10.43 (orig. $10.99)
- Wonder Woman 1984 Diana at Gala, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
Game of Thrones Funko Pop Prime Day 2021 deals
- Daenerys on Dragonstone Throne, $13.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Cersei Lannister on Iron Throne, $14.82 (orig. $28.99)
- Tyrion with Shield, $8.78 (orig. $10.99)
- Funko 5 Stars series Tyrion Lannister, $5.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Funko Rock Candy series Arya Stark, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
More Funko Pop Prime Day 2021 deals
- Fast & Furious 9 Dominic Toretto, $8.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Dragonball Z Super Saiyan Gohan, $4.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Pretty Woman Vivian in Red Dress, $11.19 (orig. $13.99)
- Tomb Raider Lara Croft, $13.20 (orig. $16.50)
- Romeo and Juliet 1996 Juliet, $5.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Stranger Thing Eleven in Burger T-Shirt, $10.87 (orig. $11.99)
Shop more Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals:
- Stock up: Funko Pops are up to 73 percent off for Amazon Prime Day
- Amazon's 2021 Prime Day TV deals are live now, with Samsung 8K TVs up to $2,800 off
- You can add tons of channels to your Amazon Prime Video subscription for just 99 cents right now
- Amazon just put its Luna cloud gaming service controller on sale for the first time ever