Amazon's 2021 Prime Day TV deals are live now, with Samsung 8K TVs up to $2,800 off

Shop EW’s guide to the 24 best markdowns here.
By Nina Huang
June 21, 2021 at 04:00 AM EDT
Less than a year after last Prime Day, Amazon has returned with its annual shopping extravaganza. Now through the next 48 hours, the retailer will be rolling out more than 2 million Prime Day discounts across all categories, with flash sales and lightning deals everywhere you look. 

In the entertainment space, shopper-loved brands like Samsung, Sony, and TCL have launched Prime Day TV deals with markdowns as big as $2,800 off a Samsung 65-inch 8K smart TV. Shoppers can save on everything from 50-inch screens to 85-inch TVs from Samsung, while its competitor Sony has options for as little as $748. Hisense, Toshiba, and Insignia Fire TVs are on sale, too, with the best value being $300 off a Hisense Android smart TV that comes with voice control.

If your budget is under $1,000, there are still many options: Don't miss out on Hisense's 55-Inch H8 Quantum Series 4K ULED Smart TV with a voice control remote, which is only $504 right now. TCL's affordable screens are even cheaper today, with a 43-inch Android TV going for just $265. Sony's 65-inch X80J smart Google TV is currently marked down to $898, and it includes Alexa compatibility, making it the go-to companion for those with other Amazon devices at home.

Amazon's signature Fire TVs are as little as $99, and shoppers can even get a Fire TV stick bundle with the company's Luna cloud gaming controller for 38 percent off. But if you're willing to shell out for luxury, then you'll want to consider Samsung's impressive list of 4K TV deals, listed below. Plus, 2021's newest 4K QLED screens are on sale, including a 55-inch option for $302 off and a 65-inch screen for under $2,000. The 85-inch model from Samsung's Q70A series (perfect for gaming by using the company's Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology) is $500 off as well.

Prime Day's 48-hour blowout can be overwhelming to shop through, but EW has narrowed it down with a guide to the 24 best TV deals, below. Grab a screen before Prime Day ends tomorrow, June 22.  

Samsung Prime Day TV deals

Sony Prime Day TV deals

Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Prime Day deals

TCL and Hisense Prime Day TV deals

