Amazon's 2021 Prime Day TV deals are live now, with Samsung 8K TVs up to $2,800 off

Less than a year after last Prime Day, Amazon has returned with its annual shopping extravaganza. Now through the next 48 hours, the retailer will be rolling out more than 2 million Prime Day discounts across all categories, with flash sales and lightning deals everywhere you look.
In the entertainment space, shopper-loved brands like Samsung, Sony, and TCL have launched Prime Day TV deals with markdowns as big as $2,800 off a Samsung 65-inch 8K smart TV. Shoppers can save on everything from 50-inch screens to 85-inch TVs from Samsung, while its competitor Sony has options for as little as $748. Hisense, Toshiba, and Insignia Fire TVs are on sale, too, with the best value being $300 off a Hisense Android smart TV that comes with voice control.
If your budget is under $1,000, there are still many options: Don't miss out on Hisense's 55-Inch H8 Quantum Series 4K ULED Smart TV with a voice control remote, which is only $504 right now. TCL's affordable screens are even cheaper today, with a 43-inch Android TV going for just $265. Sony's 65-inch X80J smart Google TV is currently marked down to $898, and it includes Alexa compatibility, making it the go-to companion for those with other Amazon devices at home.
Amazon's signature Fire TVs are as little as $99, and shoppers can even get a Fire TV stick bundle with the company's Luna cloud gaming controller for 38 percent off. But if you're willing to shell out for luxury, then you'll want to consider Samsung's impressive list of 4K TV deals, listed below. Plus, 2021's newest 4K QLED screens are on sale, including a 55-inch option for $302 off and a 65-inch screen for under $2,000. The 85-inch model from Samsung's Q70A series (perfect for gaming by using the company's Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology) is $500 off as well.
Prime Day's 48-hour blowout can be overwhelming to shop through, but EW has narrowed it down with a guide to the 24 best TV deals, below. Grab a screen before Prime Day ends tomorrow, June 22.
Samsung Prime Day TV deals
- QN90A Series 50-Inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR 64x Smart TV, $1,297.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- QN85A Series 55-Inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV, $1,297.99 (orig. $1,599.99)
- LS03 Series 65-inch Frame QLED 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,897.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
- Q900TS Series 65-inch QLED 8K UHD Smart TV, $2,697.99 (orig. $5,499.99)
- QN85A Series 65-Inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV, $1,997.99 (orig. $2,199.99)
- Q80A Series 65-Inch QLED 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 12x Smart TV, $1,397.99 (orig. $1,699.99)
- QN90A Series 75-Inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR 64x Smart TV, $2,997.99 (orig. $3,499.99)
- QN85A Series 85-Inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV, $3,597.99 (orig. $4,499.99)
- Q70A Series 85-Inch QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV, $2,797.99 (orig. $3,299.99)
Sony Prime Day TV deals
- X85J 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $748 (orig. $899.99)
- X80J 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $748 (orig. $799.99)
- X80J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $898 (orig. $999.99)
- X950H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, $1,998 (orig. $2,599.99)
- A80J 77-Inch Bravia XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $3,498 (orig. $3,999.99)
- X91J 85-Inch Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $2,998 (orig. $3,499.99)
Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Prime Day deals
- Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision, $309 (orig. $429.99)
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD 2020 Fire TV, $219.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV, $299.99 (orig. $379.99)
TCL and Hisense Prime Day TV deals
- TCL 50 Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, $429 (orig. $479.99)
- TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Android 2021 TV, $264 (orig. $349.99)
- Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV, $503.99 (orig. $629.99)
- Hisense 50-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote, $479.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Hisense 55-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Hand-Free Voice Control, $699.99 (orig. $999.99)
