The 22 best Apple deals from Amazon Prime Day

AirPods are simply convenient — the wireless Bluetooth earbuds make it easy to tune in to your favorite playlist or podcast and take phone calls when you're on the go. Right now, there are a few different models on sale at Amazon, including the 3rd Generation AirPods, which are marked down to $149. They offer up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, and a total of 30 hours with the charging case.



One key feature of AirPods is their in-ear detection: The earbuds know when they're being put in and taken out of the ears, so sound will play and pause accordingly. Plus, wearing these earbuds lets you choose whether to pause what you're listening to in order to answer a call or send it straight to voicemail. Getting a good sweat session in at the gym? The AirPods are sweat and water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about damaging them.