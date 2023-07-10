The 22 best Apple deals from Amazon Prime Day
Summer is in full swing, which means Amazon Prime Day season is here. The sale runs from July 11 to July 12 this year, and it's eagerly anticipated for its mind-blowing discounts on a variety of items, including clothes, home decor, tech, and everything in between. And Prime Day brings with it a ton of deals that will delight Apple enthusiasts, too.
Amazon's 48-hour sale event is the perfect time to upgrade your Apple devices, whether you're on the hunt for a new Apple Watch, the latest AirPods, or an extra charger to stash in your work bag. Some Apple products are discounted by as much as 49 percent, so it's not a bad idea to add an extra pair of AirPods to the cart to save as holiday gifts.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Now's your chance to sign up for a free 30-day trial, which gets you free two-day shipping and access to all of the best Prime Day deals. Keep scrolling for the best deals on Apple tech during Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day Deals on Apple AirPods
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149 (orig. $169)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449.99–$499.99 (orig. $549)
AirPods are simply convenient — the wireless Bluetooth earbuds make it easy to tune in to your favorite playlist or podcast and take phone calls when you're on the go. Right now, there are a few different models on sale at Amazon, including the 3rd Generation AirPods, which are marked down to $149. They offer up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, and a total of 30 hours with the charging case.
One key feature of AirPods is their in-ear detection: The earbuds know when they're being put in and taken out of the ears, so sound will play and pause accordingly. Plus, wearing these earbuds lets you choose whether to pause what you're listening to in order to answer a call or send it straight to voicemail. Getting a good sweat session in at the gym? The AirPods are sweat and water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about damaging them.
Buy it! Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149 (orig. $169) at amazon.com
For those who prefer over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are starting at $450, their lowest price in the last 30 days. They've got active noise cancelation for a fully immersive listening experience, but you can opt for transparency mode to stay aware of what's happening nearby. They also offer up to 20 hours of listening time and are available in five different colors for a personalized look: sky blue, silver, pink, green, and space gray.
More than 9,500 Amazon shoppers have given the headphones a perfect rating. One reviewer noted that the AirPods Max are "extremely comfortable," have "perfect" sound quality, and are a "must-have for music lovers." They added, "I was blown away [by] Apple's design and innovation with this product."
Buy it! Apple AirPods Max, $449.99–$499.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Prime Day Deals on Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 8, $329 with coupon (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $299 (orig. $329)
Apple watches can handle so many tasks and keep you on track with any fitness goals, while also offering heart rate monitoring. Plus, you can send texts and answer calls straight from the watch. If it's time to upgrade to a newer model, consider the Series 8 model. With its fitness tracker, blood oxygen app, and crash and fall detection, the watch is a standout, and it's highly durable thanks to the fact that it's crack-resistant. It even resists dust and water.
According to one satisfied shopper, the watch is the "best all-around option." It's going for $329.
Buy it! Apple Watch Series 8, $329 with coupon (orig. $399) at amazon.com
Prime Day Deals on iPads
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation), $559 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation), $469 (orig. $499)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Generation), $1,049 (orig. $1,099)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation), $399 (orig. $479)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, $579 (orig. $609)
Prime Day is one of the best times all year to buy an iPad, like this 9th Generation iPad that's on sale for less than $400 right now. The model is a great option for connecting to the internet at home since it's Wi-Fi-based. It has a 10.2-inch display with 256 GB of storage combined with a battery that lasts all day. It's "the best of Apple [at] a great price," raved one reviewer.
Buy it! Apple iPad (9th Generation), $399 (orig. $479) at amazon.com
If you're on the go and need cellular connectivity, you'll want to check out this version of the 9th Gen. You can always connect to Wi-Fi when it's available, but when it's not, you can still surf the internet using cellular networks, making it easy to catch up on work or streaming Netflix no matter where you are. This device, too, has 256 GB of storage as well as a 10.2-inch display, all for less than $580 right now. As one satisfied customer shared, "I definitely recommend it if you are looking to upgrade or replace an older iPad, but don't want to spend a fortune!"
For a slightly larger option, check out the iPad Pro 6th Generation. It offers up a generous 12.9-inch, liquid retina XDR display. It has blazing-fast Wi-Fi connectivity and plenty of features to help you be super productive, including how it pairs with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. "[It's a] "near-perfect laptop replacement for most users," a reviewer who gave the iPad a five-star rating wrote.
Buy it! Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Generation), $1,049 (orig. $1,099) at amazon.com
Prime Day Deals on Apple Laptops
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air, $899.99 (orig. $999)
- 2022 MacBook Pro, $1,099 (orig. $1,299)
- 2023 MacBook Air, $1,199 (orig. $1,299)
- 2023 MacBook Pro, $1,899 (orig. $1,999)
If a new laptop is what you're after, there are MacBooks to choose from as well. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is $100 less, bringing its price tag to $800. The device has a battery life of up to 28 hours, a 13.3-inch retina display that offers a sharp picture, 256 GB of storage, and a faster overall performance.
Buy it! 2020 Apple MacBook Air, $899.99 (orig. $999) at amazon.com
Prime Day Deals on Apple Accessories
- Apple Lightning to USB Cable, $16.48 (orig. $19)
- Apple MagSafe Charger, $31 (orig. $39)
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $63.20 (orig. $79)
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, $16.17 (orig. $19)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation), $79 (orig. $99)
- Apple AirTag, 4-Pack, $89.99 (orig. $99)
- Apple AirTag Leather Loop, $32.84 (orig. $39)
Sometimes, you've got all the Apple tech you need — but you could use another charging case or lightning cable. Prime Day has plenty of deals on Apple accessories, like this wireless charging case for AirPods. For $63 (a discount of 20 percent), the handy case will keep AirPods charged via a mat or a lightning port. It works with both 1st and 2nd Generation Pods, and it has earned more than 19,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.
Buy it! Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $63.20 (orig. $79) at amazon.com
This iPhone charging cable is marked down to $17, making it an ideal time to stock up. Or maybe you're after a stylish AirTag holder? This red leather option is nearly half off right now. Plus, you can stock up on a four-pack of AirTags, which are handy to have as summer travel plans continue.
Buy it! Apple Lightning to USB Cable, $16.48 (orig. $19) at amazon.com
No matter what you're looking for, Amazon Prime Day is loaded with deals on Apple tech and accessories. Keep scrolling for more.
Buy it! Apple AirTag, 4-Pack, $89.99 (orig. $99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple AirTag Leather Loop, $32.84 (orig. $39) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation), $469 (orig. $499) at amazon.com
Buy it! 2023 MacBook Pro, $1,899 (orig. $1,999) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $299 (orig. $329) at amazon.com
Related Content:
- The 22 best Apple deals from Amazon Prime Day
- Funko Pops are on sale for Amazon Prime Day — fill your cart while they're up to 70 percent off
- Amazon Prime Day starts next week, but 99-cent streaming deals are live now
- AirPods, Beats, and more top-rated headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon before Prime Day