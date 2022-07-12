The best deals on AirPods, MacBooks, and more Apple tech from Amazon Prime Day
Great news, shoppers — the 2022 edition of Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, and with the annual event comes big discounts on millions of popular products. From July 12 through July 13, you can score deals on items ranging from video games to vacuums, bed sheets to books. In particular, the tech category is rife with sales, meaning you can pick up plenty of top-name electronics for way cheaper than normal.
And yes, that includes nearly all things Apple. There are so many great laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and accessories on sale, and we've highlighted the best Apple Prime Day deals below.
Because Prime Day sadly only lasts for two days (despite its name), it's crucial that if you're interested in purchasing something you see on sale, don't wait too long to do so, or else you'll risk missing out. And considering that many of the Apple products listed on Amazon are historically among the first to sell out on Prime Day, these discounts might disappear before July 13. We're talking AirPods for $80 less than usual and laptops for several hundred dollars off — so yes, Prime Day is definitely worth it this year.
And you don't have to waste precious time examining each and every listing to figure out what's worth buying, because we've done all that hard work for you. Below, we've rounded up the very best Apple electronics deals from Prime Day, including AirPods Max, MacBooks, Apple TV, and so much more.
Whether you're hoping to replace an older model of tech you already own or are interested in snatching up a big deal on something new, there's bound to be an option or two that fits your needs — for a way lower price than usual. Prime Day is a perfect time to click "add to cart," so keep scrolling to see the best Apple sales.
Best Apple laptop deals
Got a years-old laptop that could use an upgrade? There are a couple great choices from Apple that are available on sale this Prime Day that are sleek, powerful, and reliable. For shoppers who prefer tons of storage space and super-fast processing speeds, check out the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, on sale for $2,229 and available in two stylish colors. There's also the 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, which costs much less at $900 and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life and 256GB of memory.
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $899.99 (orig. $1,249)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, $2,299 (orig. $2,499)
Best Apple tablet Deals
If you're more of a tablet person than a laptop person (though, really, there's room in your life for both), there are multiple Apple iPad deals happening on Prime Day. For the least expensive option, the fifth generation 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air is on sale in several colors starting at $560, but if you're willing to spend a bit more, consider picking up the 2021 Apple iPad Mini with cellular capabilities for $599. And if you're hunting for the most powerful and sizable iPad you can get, there's the 2021 Apple iPad Pro with 128GB of memory discounted for $699 — exactly $100 off.
- 2021 Apple iPad Mini, $599 (orig. $649)
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro, $699 (orig. $799)
- 2022 Apple iPad Air, 10.9-Inch, $559–$569.99 (orig. $599)
Best Apple headphone deals
Another great place to score Prime Day Apple deals is the headphones space, where several versions of the brand's beloved AirPods are on sale. You can get the classic and best-selling AirPods Pro for just $170, but if you prefer a more traditional over-the-ears model, the Apple AirPods Max for under $500 are must-buys.
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $99.99 (orig. $119.98)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549)
Best Apple Watch deals
Want a piece of wearable tech? Pick up an Apple Watch on sale — the popular smartwatches have thousands of five-star Amazon reviews between them for a reason. The highly advanced Apple Watch Series 7 has plenty of useful features, like GPS, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, and more, and comes in 15 attractive colors, and it's at its lowest-ever price of $329. If you want to spend a bit less, the Apple Watch SE starts at $279 and still includes many of the same popular features and perks.
- Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm, $314 (orig. $429)
- Apple Watch SE, $279–$299 (orig. $329)
Best Apple TV deals
If you're hoping to upgrade your home entertainment setup, look no further than the Prime Day deal on the 2021 Apple TV 4K, retailing at just $120 (that's 33 percent off!). Stream shows and movies from Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and much more with this high-quality system. It's also one of the few ways you can access Apple TV+ shows and movies, including Ted Lasso, Severance, Loot, and more.
- 2021 Apple TV 4K, $119.99 (orig. $179)
Best Apple accessories deals
Last but not least, don't forget to check out the many sales happening on Apple accessories that help your tech work its best. Keep track of your belongings with the Apple AirTag, give your AirPods some life with the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and type with ease and comfort thanks to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air.
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $63.49 (orig. $79)
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, $17.98 (orig. $19)
- Apple TV Siri Remote (2nd Generation), $54.98 (orig. $59)
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $79.99 (orig. $99)
- Apple AirTag, $27.50 (orig. $29)
- Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air, $169.98 (orig. $179)
- Apple Magic Trackpad, $114.99 (orig. $129)
- Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter, $7.99 (orig. $9)
