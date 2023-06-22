Amazon Prime Day returns in July — but these early deals on Funko Pops and Apple Watches are available now
For anyone who loves a great deal, Amazon Prime Day can be two of the most satisfying days of summer. And the big seasonal event is making its comeback very soon.
Amazon has finally announced the official dates of Prime Day 2023. Famous for its steep discounts and thousands of can't-miss deals across all categories, Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, this year.
But you don't have to wait until next month to start shopping: There are already markdowns at Amazon on popular products like Apple tech, video games, televisions, Funko Pops, Lego sets, and more. There are other deals you'll want to get in on now as well, including a three-month extended free trial of Audible Premium Plus. Typically, new users can try Audible for free for 30 days before the $15 monthly membership starts, but right now, customers can access the growing collection of podcasts, audiobooks, and Audible Originals for free for 90 days.
Keep reading for the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now, plus more information on Amazon Prime Day.
Best Amazon Deals Right Now
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129)
- Funko Pop! Black Panther Marvel Comic Cover, $11.61 (orig. $24.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child, $71.99 (orig. $89.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, $59.88 (orig. $69.99)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $38.49 (orig. $44.99)
- Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (orig. $399)
- JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $64.95 (orig. $79.95)
- Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $199.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Funko Pop! Harry Potter Movie Vinyl Collectors Set: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione, $23.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $47.99 (orig. $59.99)
If you're finally ready to upgrade your television, check out the Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV while it's 43 percent off. The TV offers crystal-clear picture quality, and it's Alexa compatible, so users can speak commands into the voice remote. It also has instant access to thousands of channels and apps, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more (subscriptions required).
Shoppers have noted that they're "very impressed" with the best-selling TV and have called it "easy to set up" in their reviews.
Buy it! Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
For pop culture fans, there are plenty of deals on sought-after Funko Pops right now, some of which are at their lowest prices in the last 30 days. Don't miss this Black Panther Marvel Comic Cover figure that features the King of Wakanda standing in front of the 1977 comic book cover art for Marvel's Black Panther Volume 1 Issue 7. It comes prepackaged in a protective case too, so it can safely be on display along with other collectibles.
And for Harry Potter fans, check out this set that features Harry, Ron, and Hermione, each holding their own wands.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Black Panther Marvel Comic Cover, $11.61 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com
Legos are fun no matter your age, and tackling a building set is a great solo activity — or something different and challenging to do with friends and loved ones. The Child, who we came to know as Grogu, from The Mandalorian still stands out as one of the series' most memorable characters, and you can bring him to life right at home with this 1,073-piece Lego set. It's ideal for ages 10 and up, and once together, Grogu has a poseable head, mouth, and ears. The set also comes with a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship, which can be placed in Grogu's hand.
Buy it! Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child, $71.99 (orig. $89.99) at amazon.com
One of Amazon's most popular sets is the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, which made an appearance on the Valentine's Day episode of Abbott Elementary in Season 2. The best-selling set comes with 15 stems and a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies, and grasses.
The petals and leaves are poseable, and the stem lengths are adjustable, so the flowers can be positioned however you want for a customizable feel — just like a real bouquet.
Buy it! Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
There are plenty of other early Amazon Prime Day deals that you can shop now. Keep scrolling for more, and see our answers to Prime Day FAQs down below.
When is Prime Day 2023?
Amazon will continue the tradition of the 48-hour sale starting July 11 at midnight PT and will run until July 12 at midnight PT. The massive shopping event has been put on annually since 2015.
Do you need to be a Prime member to shop for Prime Day deals?
While some Amazon Prime Days deals will be available to all shoppers, including non-Prime members, many of the most impressive opportunities to save will be just for those who have a Prime membership. We're talking markdowns on thousands of popular, in-demand products that will only last for 48 hours, including discounts that match or beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices.
If you are not yet a Prime member and want to take advantage of these exclusive deals, sign up for a free 30-day trial. As an added bonus, Prime members also get complimentary two-day shipping.
What is on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
Whether you're looking to save on your home entertainment center, grab a new Funko Pop (or two) for less, finally jump on the Apple Watch train, or snap up a new game for your Nintendo Switch, Prime Day brings amazing opportunities to shop for yourself and others. (It's never too early for holiday gift shopping, after all.)
Related Content:
