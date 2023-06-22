Amazon Prime Day returns in July — but these early deals on Funko Pops and Apple Watches are available now

Legos are fun no matter your age, and tackling a building set is a great solo activity — or something different and challenging to do with friends and loved ones. The Child, who we came to know as Grogu, from The Mandalorian still stands out as one of the series' most memorable characters, and you can bring him to life right at home with this 1,073-piece Lego set. It's ideal for ages 10 and up, and once together, Grogu has a poseable head, mouth, and ears. The set also comes with a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship, which can be placed in Grogu's hand.