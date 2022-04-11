Psst, Amazon's best-kept secret is this under-the-radar outlet devoted to electronics

Over in the phone accessories section, you can pick up an OtterBox Defender Series Case for the iPhone XR for $32 compared to its full price of $60. It's a multi-layered case meant to withstand falls, scrapes, and more, with an open-faced design so you can access your screen with ease. It also comes with a holster that you can also use as a kickstand or belt clip if you want to go hands-free. The case has thousands of five-star ratings and reviews praising its durability and sturdiness, with one recent shopper even noting that her iPhone survived undamaged after being run over by her car, thanks to its protective shield.