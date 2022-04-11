Psst, Amazon's best-kept secret is this under-the-radar outlet devoted to electronics
When it comes to buying electronics, a lot of factors go into your decision, from the brand to the size to even the overall look of the product. And then, of course, there's the cost, as most high-quality tech gadgets tend to go for a pretty penny, which can limit your search and make shopping a frustrating experience. Yet if you check out Amazon's electronics and wireless outlet, you'll find tons of deals on cameras, headphones, cell phone and gaming accessories, and more, at significantly less than their regular prices.
If you're not familiar with Amazon Outlets, it's where the retailer lists overstock items of all kinds at budget prices, including plenty of tech. It's a great place to stock up on goods that'd normally cost you, well, a bit more, and the outlet's electronics hub is especially prime for deals.
In the headphones zone, there's a pair of wireless earbuds with Bluetooth from JBL that usually go for $150 listed at just $55 — yes, that means it's 63 percent off right now. The earbuds come in four colors (white, blue, black, and purple) and have up to 20 hours of battery life, in addition to Ambient Aware and TalkThru features that let you choose how much outside noise you want to let in while listening to music. Reviewers praise the headphones' small size, crisp sound quality, and secure fit, with one user saying that they prefer the JBL option to AirPods and other popular wireless headphones on the market.
Over in the phone accessories section, you can pick up an OtterBox Defender Series Case for the iPhone XR for $32 compared to its full price of $60. It's a multi-layered case meant to withstand falls, scrapes, and more, with an open-faced design so you can access your screen with ease. It also comes with a holster that you can also use as a kickstand or belt clip if you want to go hands-free. The case has thousands of five-star ratings and reviews praising its durability and sturdiness, with one recent shopper even noting that her iPhone survived undamaged after being run over by her car, thanks to its protective shield.
If you're looking for other types of phone accessories, the Amazon outlet has a lot to offer there, too, including a car phone holder from Vicseed that has a helpful one-button auto-lock and is currently just under $23. The highly-rated mount has a super-strong suction cup to keep your phone secure while on the road, in addition to a long extendable arm that can be adjusted 360 degrees. It can fit most phones, even those in thick cases, and can be easily installed on dashboards, windshields, air vents, and more.
"This is the best cell holder I've bought," a five-star reviewer shared, adding they liked it so much that they bought a second one for their wife's car two days after their initial purchase.
Whatever kind of tech you're looking for, you can likely find it on Amazon's electronics outlet for a steal. So before you shell out big money on any new gadgetry, browse the section and check out these 10 great deals offered by the outlet below for inspiration.
Related Items
JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones
Buy it! JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones, $54.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com
Umidigi AirBuds U Wireless Headphones
Buy it! Umidigi AirBuds U Wireless Headphones, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
MindKoo Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Buy it! MindKoo Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $32.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Luckymore iPhone 13 Screen Protector
Buy it! Luckymore iPhone 13 Screen Protector, $6.99 (orig. $8.99) at amazon.com
Otterbox Symmetry Clear iPhone 12 Case
Buy it! Otterbox Symmetry Clear iPhone 12 Case, $42.99 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
Otterbox Defender Series iPhone XR Case
Buy it! Otterbox Defender Series iPhone XR Case, $34.27 (orig. $59.95) at amazon.com
iPhone Certified Lightning Charger Cable 4-Pack
Buy it! iPhone Certified Lightning Charger Cable 4-Pack, $11.19 (orig. $15.99) at amazon.com
Vicseed Auto-Lock Car Phone Holder
Buy it! Vicseed Auto-Lock Car Phone Holder, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99) at amazon.com
Qi Wireless Charging Station For Apple
Buy it! Qi Wireless Charging Station For Apple, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99) at amazon.com
Heystop Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case
Buy it! Heystop Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case, $8.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
