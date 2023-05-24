From Funko Pops to smart TVs, Amazon's Memorial Day sale is packed with graduation and Father's Day gifts

Anyone who is a serious PC gamer needs to have solid gaming accessories, and a good mouse is key. There is this wired mouse from Logitech that is 50 percent off right now and has earned more than 36,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. It has an advanced optical sensor, 11 customizable buttons, which makes it flexible for someone who plays a lot of different types of games, and an adjustable weight system, so the user can set the mouse to the exact feel they like.



The mouse "is the ultimate gaming weapon," according to one reviewer, who also shared that it's "incredibly comfortable to use, with a sleek and ergonomic design," and offers an "incredible performance" that'll "allow you to take your gaming to the next level."