From Funko Pops to smart TVs, Amazon's Memorial Day sale is packed with graduation and Father's Day gifts
Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner — and with it comes plenty of deals on just about everything, including pop culture finds, sought-after tech, clothing, decor, and more.
It's the ideal time to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for the perfect gift for someone (or a few people) in your life. And at Amazon, there are already major Memorial Day Weekend deals on top-rated, best-selling items from popular brands like Apple, Lego, Samsung, and Funko Pops, many of which would make for great gifts. And since there's so much to celebrate right now between graduation season and Father's Day coming up soon, why not pick up some low-priced gifts now?
In the tech and entertainment categories, especially, there are so many great items marked down at Amazon. Keep scrolling and take a look at some of our favorites.
Entertainment Gifts on Sale
- Funko Pop! The Office, Dwight Schrute, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Groot "Today I Feel" T-Shirt, $11.72–$13.81 (orig. $24)
- Sonic Frontiers for PlayStation 4, $44.55 (orig. $59.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars — Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca 5-Pack, $30.10 (orig. $70)
- Icup Star Wars Darth Vader Apron, $12.95 (orig. $17.99)
- Funko Pop! Harry Potter Movie Vinyl Collectors Set: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermoine, $24.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Ceaco Disney Photo Magic Pins 750-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $11.10 (orig. $14.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, $51.57 (orig. $59.99)
- Lego Icons The Friends Apartments, $149.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Silver Buffalo Marvel Avengers Comics Grid Jumbo Ceramic Coffee Mug, $14.60 (orig. $16.77)
Is there a grad or dad in your life who can't get enough of Funko Pop figurines? Whether you're shopping for a fan of The Office, Harry Potter, or Star Wars, there are Funko Pops marked down. This set of five Star Wars characters is going for $30, which is 57 percent off its usual price. The set includes Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca all on a base display, so they can stand tall together on a desk or shelf. Each famous character is holding a mini lightsaber, blaster, or bowcaster.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars — Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca, $30.10 (orig. $70) at amazon.com
For any nostalgic gift recipients on your list, check out this Lego set of the Friends apartments, featuring iconic pieces like Joey and Chandler's recliners and Phoebe's hilariously creepy painting. The set comes with minifigures of each beloved character, too (as well as Janice), all dressed in some of their most memorable outfits from the series.
Buy it! Lego Icons The Friends Apartments, $149.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
If you have gamers in your life, consider picking up some video games, like a copy of Sonic Frontiers for PlayStation 4. In the high-speed game, Sonic races across five overworld islands, as he's met with different action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets on each island. There are side quests, puzzles, and more.
One reviewer called it "hands down the best Sonic game I've played," and added that they "thoroughly enjoyed" putting hours of time into the action-packed adventure.
Buy it! Sonic Frontiers for PlayStation 5, $39.95 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Tech Gifts on Sale
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $31.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $259.99 (orig. $369.99)
- EKSA E1000 USB Gaming Headset for PC, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $599.99 (orig. $759.99)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $119.49 (orig. $199.95)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation), $74.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch 32GB WiFi Android Tablet, $129 (orig. $159.99)
- Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
A new TV is a present most people will always be thrilled to receive, especially for a dad who appreciates electronics or a recent grad who is looking to transition their living space post-graduation. There are multiple high-quality options on sale right now, including the Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, which offers a vibrant picture with brighter colors. It has four HDMI inputs, so the TV can connect to other gaming, cable, and audio devices, and it's Alexa-enabled.
"This is a great TV with a very crisp, clear picture and sound," wrote one shopper. They highlighted how easy it is to access "Alexa, music, gaming, and premium channels just by a click of the remote."
Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $259.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com
Headphones are another big category seeing discounts this Memorial Day Weekend, including wireless earbuds like Apple AirPods. The second-generation set is marked down to $99 and offers everything a user would want from AirPods: easy setup with fast Bluetooth pairing, tappable on-ear controls, in-ear detection, so the earbuds sense when they're in your ears and will pause when you take them out, and up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Plus, thanks to the charging case, users can enjoy more than 24 hours of listening time.
It comes as no surprise that the best-selling earbuds have racked up more than 500,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have called them "perfect" and the "best Bluetooth earbuds out there."
Buy it! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com
Anyone who is a serious PC gamer needs to have solid gaming accessories, and a good mouse is key. There is this wired mouse from Logitech that is 50 percent off right now and has earned more than 36,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. It has an advanced optical sensor, 11 customizable buttons, which makes it flexible for someone who plays a lot of different types of games, and an adjustable weight system, so the user can set the mouse to the exact feel they like.
The mouse "is the ultimate gaming weapon," according to one reviewer, who also shared that it's "incredibly comfortable to use, with a sleek and ergonomic design," and offers an "incredible performance" that'll "allow you to take your gaming to the next level."
Buy it! Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, $39.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
Check out more pop culture and tech-themed gifts that are on sale at Amazon below.
Buy it! Funko Pop! The Office, Dwight Schrute, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Icup Star Wars Darth Vader Apron, $12.95 (orig. $17.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $31.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Silver Buffalo Marvel Avengers Comics Grid Jumbo Ceramic Coffee Mug, $14.60 (orig. $16.77) at amazon.com
Buy it! Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, $51.57 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
- From Funko Pops to smart TVs, Amazon's Memorial Day sale is packed with graduation and Father's Day gifts
- 9 Marvel-themed kitchen gadgets on sale at Amazon right now — prices start at just $6
- Lego is celebrating Star Wars Day early with these new Return of the Jedi sets
- Funko Pops are on sale in Amazon's secret overstock outlet right now — up to 70% off