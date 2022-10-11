Amazon's best deals on furniture and entertainment essentials from the Prime Early Access Sale are up to 63% off
Fall is officially here, which means the weather is getting cooler and many of us are beginning to hunker down at home. Sound relatable? Then you might want to think about sprucing up the spaces you spend the most time in — including your living room.
Luckily, you don't need to spend a lot of money to enhance your entertainment hub. For the first time ever, Amazon is launching a pre-Black Friday sale, which starts today and runs through Oct. 12. Similar to Prime Day, the two-day shopping event called the Prime Early Access Sale will include hundreds of thousands of products across tech, home, fashion, beauty, and more. The sale will reward subscribers by featuring major savings on items that are going to be in demand during this year's holiday season (think: bluetooth headphones, flat-screen TVs, video games, and high-speed laptops).
A lot of the deals will be exclusive to Prime members, so if you don't already have a membership now's a great time to sign up. Your free 30-day trial will not only unlock all of the best discounts during this new sale, but it will also come with other perks throughout the month, like complimentary two-day shipping, exclusive savings at Whole Foods, and access to ad-free tunes on Amazon Music and tons of movies and shows on Prime video.
If your living room already has a high-quality TV, consider using the sale as an opportunity to invest in other big-ticket home items for less. Wish your media room was more comfortable? Replacing your couch for something more plush could be the way to go. Or, if you want your TV to offer a more theater-like experience, getting a new speaker system might make all the difference.
Below, we rounded up the best deals for transforming your living space at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling to see more deals to upgrade your living room, for up to 63 percent off.
Best Prime Early Access Sale Living Room Furniture Deals
- Furinno Jaya 55-Inch Entertainment Stand, $51.74 (orig. $109.99)
- Vasagle C-Shaped TV Tay End Table, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Convenience Concepts Tuscan Flip Top End Table with Charging Station, $82.99 (orig. $124.44)
- Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $299.87 (orig. $819.99)
- Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $189 (orig. $379.99)
- Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table, $105 (orig. $174.44)
- Walker Edison Wren Classic Entertainment Media Stand with Storage, $125.67 (orig. $198.99)
- Novogratz Concord Turntable Stand, $123.97 (orig. $143.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Alexandria Bonded Leather Storage Ottoman, $226.06 (orig. $262.99)
- Rolanstar 71-Inch Wall Mounted Media Console with Power Outlet, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
One of the biggest discounts we found was on this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions. It's a whopping 63 percent off in black, meaning it will easily blend in with your existing decor. The cushions are made from a high-density foam resulting in a comfortable place to sit and the wooden frame only takes a few steps to put together. Plus, the polyester fabric doesn't require special care — simply use a vacuum to pick up crumbs or debris, or use a damp cloth and soap to wipe away any spills. It's currently a best-selling couch on Amazon with more than 2,700 five-star ratings. Shoppers said that it was "perfect" for smaller living rooms since it can fit up to three people and appreciated that the fabric was "very soft."
Buy it! Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $299.87 (orig. $819.99) at amazon.com
But if you're looking for a chair instead, consider this cozy armchair that's $190 off right now. The popular navy blue chair has a modern design thanks to its slim legs and tufted cushions. It also comes with two pillows for extra support. Shoppers wrote that the "comfy" chair is great for curling up to read a book or watch TV.
Buy it! Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $189 (orig. $379.99) at amazon.com
There are lots of pieces that can help keep your entertainment setup organized, too, like this console. It can hold TVs up to 55 inches wide and there are cutouts in the back that cables can run through. The adjustable open shelves are perfect for housing a video game console, DVD player, or speaker system, while the closed cabinets can hide things like movies, controllers, games, and remotes so they won't collect dust.
"Finding an affordable TV stand without glass and not made of plastic was challenging but this was perfect," one five-star reviewer wrote. "[It's] easy to assemble, and doesn't fall apart when we move it around to find AV connections. All in all this was the perfect stand for our space and needs at an excellent price."
Buy it! Furinno Jaya 55-Inch Entertainment Stand, $51.74 (orig. $109.99) at amazon.com
We also found a floating media console made for TVs that are mounted to the wall. It's $10 off right now and is designed with three cubbies for holding small items that you don't want to keep on a coffee table. Or, you can use it as a shelf to store a router, cable box, or speaker since it comes with a built-in power strip. Whatever you choose to do with it, the modern wooden console will make your space look neat and stylish.
Buy it! Rolanstar 71-Inch Wall Mounted Media Console with Power Outlet, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
Best Prime Early Access Sale Entertainment Essentials Deals
- 2021 Roku Streaming Stick, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Pipishell Full Motion TV Wall Mount, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.33)
- USX Mount Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 47 to 84-Inch Flat Screen TVs, $45.96 with coupon (orig. $55.96)
- Amazon Fire Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300, $449 (orig. $499)
- Sony S100F Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, $98 (orig. $129.99)
- Victola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player, $47.10 (orig. $69.99)
Another simple way to enhance your living room is by adding a streaming device to your TV, and there a few options on sale right now. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the lowest price it's been all year, and will connect your TV to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more of your preferred channels. It even has Alexa, so you don't need to reach for a remote whenever you want to change the channel, hit pause, or adjust the volume. Many shoppers bought the device as a replacement for older models and loved how their content streams "without lagging" and said that is gives "excellent picture and sound quality."
Buy it! Amazon Fire Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Short on space? Then consider mounting your TV on a wall. We like that this now under-$50 mount can accommodate a wide range of sizes and swivels to help you get the perfect viewing angle, no matter where your sitting area is. More than 30,000 shoppers have given the "sturdy" wall mount a perfect rating, with one user raving it's "by far one of the easiest setups for a TV mount" that they've ever used, adding, "I will be getting one to install in my family room and my guest rooms." It also comes with all the hardware needed to put it against the wall (a level, mounting hardware, and cable ties) and works with concrete walls and wooden studs.
Buy it! USX Mount Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 47 to 84-Inch Flat Screen TVs, $45.96 with coupon (orig. $55.96) at amazon.com
Upgrade your home this fall by scooping up these entertainment essentials during the Prime Early Access Sale. But they'll only be marked down for another day, so add your favorites to your cart ASAP before time runs out.
Shop more of our favorite living room furniture and accessories below.
Buy it! Convenience Concepts Tuscan Flip Top End Table with Charging Station, $82.99 (orig. $124.44) at amazon.com
Buy it! Sony S100F Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, $98 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Vasagle C-Shaped TV Tay End Table, $33.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
- Amazon's best deals on furniture and entertainment essentials from the Prime Early Access Sale are up to 63% off
- Amazon's October Prime Day sale has some of the season's best holiday gifts on sale for as little as $11
- 20 gaming deals to have on your radar from Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale
- Don't wait: Stock up on Funko Pops prior to Amazon's October Prime Day while they're up to 50 percent off