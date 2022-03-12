Deal alert! Amazon Fire TVs are secretly marked down by up to 34 percent right now
Now that it's March, spring is so close, you can almost feel it. Not only that, but it's every basketball fan's favorite time of year: March Madness. So if your TV has seen better days, Amazon has a deal that will help you keep a sharp eye on your bracket picks. From now through the end of the month, Amazon Fire TVs are on sale, and you can snag a Fire TV up to 34 percent off.
Amazon has deals on televisions from both the Fire TV Omni Series and the Fire TV 4-Series, so if you're in the market for something new, you're sure to find the right fit. You can save $100 on the 65-inch Omni Series option, one of the best-sellers in LED and LCD TVs on Amazon, and you can't go wrong springing for the 75-inch screen either, as it's marked down to $750 (normally $1,100). If you're sticking to a budget, the 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD is the way to go, as it's going for just $280 right now. The Omni Series 50-inch and 55-inch TVs both ring in at under $400 apiece thanks to the sale, making them other solid choices, too.
Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $279.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com
Each Omni Series Fire TV offers a vibrant 4K picture with support for 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus for the best surround sound experience. Plus, the days of losing the remote control are over thanks to the built-in microphones. Just ask Alexa to change the channel or adjust the volume, even from way across the room.
Shoppers have said that setting up these TVs is a breeze, especially for current Amazon Prime customers. Gamers will appreciate the three HDMI ports for easy access to multiple gaming systems. And if you're someone who values your privacy? The Omni Series TVs offer up the option to shut off the microphone. You can also review and delete voice recordings stored by Alexa if you choose.
Though many reviewers agree that the Omni Series deserves the title of "best TV ever," Amazon does offer a 30-day return policy and a one-year limited warranty with any Fire TV you decide to buy. Don't delay though. These deals only stick around until March 31, so you'll want to snag your Fire TV now.
Amazon Fire TV deals to shop right now
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $339.99 (orig. $509.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $369.99 (orig. $555.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $599.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $749.99 (orig. $1,099.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $279.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $349.99 (orig. $519.99) at amazon.com
