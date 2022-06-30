It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
If you've shopped during Prime Day before, you'll know some of the best deals appear before it officially starts. Early promotions tend to receive less publicity, which lowers the chance that a product will sell out. Since big-ticket items like laptops tend to fly off virtual shelves during the event, pre-Prime Day deals are a great way to secure low prices without fears of limited stock.
Thanks to a wide variety of options, even picky customers will find a marked-down device to suit their needs. Take the Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop, which is currently Amazon's best-selling laptop. It's made with a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 3350U processor, 10-hour battery life, and 128 gigabytes of solid-state drive storage, which delivers faster load times for media than traditional hard disk drives. Right now, it's marked down to $330.
Buy it! Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Processor, $329.99 (orig. $399.99) at amazon.com
The discounted selection features a laptop for every kind of user, whether you prioritize image quality, gaming, or lowest-possible prices. Below, we've rounded up the 10 best early Prime Day laptop deals. Once you do your research, be sure to order your favorite stat (items are already selling out). These offers are available to all Amazon shoppers, but to shop even more early Prime Day deals, you'll have to sign up for a membership. No need for a major commitment, though — you can start a free 30-day trial here.
Early Prime Day HP laptop deals
- HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-Inch Laptop Bundle with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, $973.28 (orig. $1,169.98)
- HP Pavilion 15-Inch Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, $799.99 (orig. $944.99)
- HP 14-Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, $189 (orig. $259.99)
HP laptops are known for their reliable Windows operating systems, crystal-clear image quality, and HP Fast Charge Technology, a feature found in most models that brings battery life from 0 to 50 percent in about 45 minutes. This HP 14-Inch Laptop is a golden example of what makes the brand stand out among the crowd. It's equipped with 64 gigabytes of eMMC storage, a high-speed Intel Processor, and Intel UHD graphics for crisp, clean visuals. It's less than $200 ahead of Prime Day, so there's no time like the present to invest.
Early Prime Day Lenovo laptop deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor, $529.99 (orig. $639.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3-Inch Touch Display Chromebook with Snapdragon SC7180 Processor, $379.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, $266.02 (orig. $299.99)
Lenovo laptops are the way to go for advanced features at a fraction of their original cost. Those looking for an innovative and versatile option should check out the 15.6-Inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3. Its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor makes gaming and streaming a breeze, while its 11-hour battery life and built-in Alexa capabilities are hard to beat. Plus, its speakers use Dolby Audio, so you'll get superior sound whether you're watching a movie or video conferencing for work or with friends.
Early Prime Day Acer laptop deals
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Processor, $329.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, $289.99 (orig. $389.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $1,129.99 (orig. $1,199.99)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop with Celeron N3350 Processor, $183.70 (orig. $225)
Not only is Acer behind the best-selling laptop on Amazon, but its Chromebook models are mind-blowingly affordable, especially after recent markdowns. The Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop is 26 percent off today. According to reviewers, its 128 gigabytes of storage and 8.5-hour battery life are completely worth it. One person wrote that its Intel Core i3 processor "delivers unmatched speed and intelligence, enabling impressive creating, productivity, and gaming experiences," while another five-star reviewer agreed, saying that it's a "great performing laptop at a reasonable price."
To access these early markdowns and more, visit Amazon's Prime Day homepage, which is updated in real time to showcase the best discounts sitewide.
Buy it! HP 14-Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, $189 (orig. $259.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor, $529.99 (orig. $639.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, $289.99 (orig. $389.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
- It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale
- Save up to 60 percent on Nintendo Switch games and accessories ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The 17 best smart TV deals to shop before Amazon Prime Day start at just $90
- This Bluetooth sleep mask-headphones combo might be our best Amazon purchase yet — and it's under $20 right now