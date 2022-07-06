Amazon quietly discounted tons of Apple products before Prime Day
In case you haven't heard, it's almost time for Amazon Prime Day 2022. The anticipated two-day sale will take place on July 12 and 13, with promotions available in more than 20 countries.
It may still be days away, but Amazon has made it easy to score Prime Day-caliber discounts well before the event begins. For the past few weeks, the retailer has gradually rolled out noteworthy markdowns in almost every department. That includes a wide selection of Apple products, which are rarely put on sale. Until then, even non-members can score discounts on Apple devices and accessories.
Why shop the markdowns now, as opposed to during Prime Day? The answer is simple: In a promotion that popular, well-known tech products tend to be the first to sell out — and when they do, they're not likely to be restocked.
Meanwhile, pre-Prime Day deals are kept fairly low-key, which prevents popular items like the Apple AirPods Pro from going out of stock. The earbuds are currently $49 off and available with same-day delivery to Prime members. If you buy them and end up changing your mind — which seems unlikely, considering their 70,300 five-star ratings — you can return them free of charge. In other words, they're a remarkably safe investment.
Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro, $199.98 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
No matter what Apple products are on your shopping list, Amazon probably has a discounted option that fits the bill. Early Prime Day deals aren't easy to find, though, which is why we've rounded up 16 worth shopping right now, including AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. There's no telling how long any given item will stay in stock — or how long the markdowns will last — so order what you want as soon as you can.
Early Prime Day deals on AirPods
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.98 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549)
Those partial to over-ear headphones will find their match in the AirPods Max, which are up to $70 off in select colors. Of course, they're still expensive, but according to reviewers, they're an Apple purchase you won't regret. "At first I did not think these were worth the money. That changed quickly," said one person. "You can pretty much hear every song you've ever listened to in full clarity."
Early Prime Day deals on iPads
- 2021 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB), $749.99 (orig. $799)
- 2021 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 256GB), $849 (orig. $899)
- 2021 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 512GB) in Space Gray, $1,011 (orig. $1,099)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Silver (WiFi, 128GB), $999 (orig. $1,099)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad in Silver (Wifi + Cellular, 128GB), $579.98 (orig. $609)
Now could also be the perfect time to order your first iPad Pro. The 128-gigabyte silver version is currently $50 off, and its all-day battery life and crisp Liquid Retina display make it simple to stream movies and TV shows on the go. The 11-inch model is ideal for casual users, but shoppers say the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the way to go for professional purposes, thanks to its larger, even clearer display. It's $100 off in its 128-gigabyte, wifi-enabled variation. In case you're not convinced, a reviewer who uses theirs for video editing, graphic design, and note-taking called it "the best tablet you can get right now."
Early Prime Day deals on Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS + Cellular, $429 (orig. $499)
- Apple Watch SE with GPS, $229.99 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch SE in Space Gray with GPS + Cellular, $279.99 at checkout (orig. $329)
Apple Watches are no exception to Amazon's early Prime Day deals. The 41-millimeter Series 7 watch is available for as low as $329, down from its usual $399 price. That increases to $429 if you want it equipped with cellular data connectivity. No matter which you choose, the device comes with an easy-to-read Retina display, a water-resistant design, and health innovations like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen level. For a more affordable option, consider the Apple Watch SE, which is now $229 and just as durable, according to its product description.
Early Prime Day deals on Apple accessories
- Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 Meter), $15.99 (orig. $19)
- Apple MagSafe Charger, $36.50 (orig. $39)
- Apple AirTag with Airtag Leather Loop in Saddle Brown, $55.64 (orig. $68)
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, $39.49 (orig. $49)
Like it or not, any iPad or iPhone owner could use a spare Lightning to USB Cable. Thankfully, the meter-long version is now just $16. If you're questioning whether an Apple brand cable is worth it, take it from this reviewer: "I LOVE IT. I've purchased multiple off-brand chargers and they either damage my phone's charging terminal or they break nearly immediately."
Amazon Prime Day will be here before you know it, so take advantage of the early deals before it's too late. Keep scrolling to add more discounted Apple products to your cart.
Buy it! 2021 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 256GB), $849 (orig. $899) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS, $329 (orig. $399) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 Meter), $15.99 (orig. $19) at amazon.com
