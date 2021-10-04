Shopping

Amazon's early holiday deals are in! Get 4K smart TVs, Beats headphones, AirPods, and more on sale

See the 15 best markdowns you can shop — up to $1,000 off.
By Nina Huang
October 04, 2021 at 04:49 PM EDT
It's never too early to start holiday planning, and Amazon is certainly kicking things into high gear ahead of schedule this year. The company has launched its 2021 holiday deals today, with Black Friday-worthy discounts on 4K smart TVs, AirPods, Fire TV sticks, noise-canceling headphones, and more. 

The discounts, called Epic Deals, will run from today until the end of the holiday season, with new 24-hour sales every day (meaning you'll want to check back daily for the latest can't-miss discounts). Amazon's limited-time deals today include Beats' Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones for 50 percent off, the newest Toshiba smart Fire TV for $180 less than usual, and Apple AirPods — both Pro and regular — on sale.

Best Amazon early holiday deals 2021

Credit: Amazon

Black Friday is often the best time of the year to find 4K smart TVs on super sale, and Amazon is already giving customers a teaser with Sony's 77-inch A80J Bravia OLED smart Google TV for $1,000 off. Its spectacular display and high resolution will undoubtedly come in handy for the upcoming Nintendo OLED Switch, set to be launched this Friday, Oct. 8. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy it! Sony A80J 77-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $2,998 (orig. $3,999.99) at amazon.com

Music fans have more than just AirPods and Beats to shop as well: Sennheiser and JBL have launched deals for its popular noise-canceling headphones and earbuds, too. JBL's Live 660NC touch-controlled wireless headphones, its Tune 125TWS earbuds with more than 6,000 five-star ratings, and Sennheiser's foldable 450BT headphones with a 30-hour battery life are all on sale.

Other tech and entertainment deals include the 4K Fire TV stick, Kindle reader without ads, and Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch for less than usual, and you can shop them all below. With concerns surrounding crowded supply chains and heightened demand this upcoming holiday season, analysts have suggested starting holiday shopping and deal scoring earlier than usual this year — and you can certainly start with Amazon's early deals.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Buy it! $129 (orig. $199) at amazon.com

Credit: Insignia

Insignia 2020 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV

Buy it! $349.99 (orig. $449.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sony X85J 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Buy it! $2,198 (orig. $2,799.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sony X80J 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Buy it! $1,098 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick

Buy it! $33.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Buy it! $99.95 (orig. $199.95) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm with GPS)

Buy it! $219.99 (orig. $269.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Kindle Reader Without Ads

Buy it! $79.99 (orig. $109.99) at amazon.com

Shopping
