Amazon's early holiday deals are in! Get 4K smart TVs, Beats headphones, AirPods, and more on sale
It's never too early to start holiday planning, and Amazon is certainly kicking things into high gear ahead of schedule this year. The company has launched its 2021 holiday deals today, with Black Friday-worthy discounts on 4K smart TVs, AirPods, Fire TV sticks, noise-canceling headphones, and more.
The discounts, called Epic Deals, will run from today until the end of the holiday season, with new 24-hour sales every day (meaning you'll want to check back daily for the latest can't-miss discounts). Amazon's limited-time deals today include Beats' Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones for 50 percent off, the newest Toshiba smart Fire TV for $180 less than usual, and Apple AirPods — both Pro and regular — on sale.
Best Amazon early holiday deals 2021
- Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $109 (orig. $159)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $169.96 (orig. $349.95)
- 2021 Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $539.99 (orig. $719.99)
- Sennheiser 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, $119.95 (orig. $199.95)
- JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $59.95 (orig. $99.95)
Black Friday is often the best time of the year to find 4K smart TVs on super sale, and Amazon is already giving customers a teaser with Sony's 77-inch A80J Bravia OLED smart Google TV for $1,000 off. Its spectacular display and high resolution will undoubtedly come in handy for the upcoming Nintendo OLED Switch, set to be launched this Friday, Oct. 8.
Buy it! Sony A80J 77-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $2,998 (orig. $3,999.99) at amazon.com
Music fans have more than just AirPods and Beats to shop as well: Sennheiser and JBL have launched deals for its popular noise-canceling headphones and earbuds, too. JBL's Live 660NC touch-controlled wireless headphones, its Tune 125TWS earbuds with more than 6,000 five-star ratings, and Sennheiser's foldable 450BT headphones with a 30-hour battery life are all on sale.
Other tech and entertainment deals include the 4K Fire TV stick, Kindle reader without ads, and Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch for less than usual, and you can shop them all below. With concerns surrounding crowded supply chains and heightened demand this upcoming holiday season, analysts have suggested starting holiday shopping and deal scoring earlier than usual this year — and you can certainly start with Amazon's early deals.
