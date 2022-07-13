Amazon Fire TV sticks, Echo smart speakers, Kindles, and more are up to 60 percent off — but only for Prime members
One of the best holidays of the year is in full swing! We're talking about Amazon Prime Day, the annual event from the retailer in which thousands of popular, in-demand products have their prices majorly slashed.
This year's sale is happening through tonight, during which time tons of items are available on the site for serious discounts. In the tech category, you can get everything from laptops to headphones at huge deals, including products from big-name retailers like Apple, Bose, Samsung, and more.
And yes, that includes Amazon products, too; so many highly rated items from the brand are currently on sale and absolutely worth checking out. Some of the best discounts are for Prime members only, though, so if you're not signed up for Prime yet, be sure to start a free trial to access these exclusive markdowns and lightning-fast shipping.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, devour book after book on a new e-reader, pick up a tablet to use with your kids, or do something else entirely, there's likely an option that fits the bill — and you can bet that it's on sale for a significant discount.
Just make sure not to wait too long if you're interested in purchasing some of these great items. Amazon Prime Day unfortunately only lasts for 48 hours (we wish it could go on forever!), and if you miss out on that window, you'll have to pay full cost for these products instead of their heavily-discounted prices.
To help streamline your shopping process and make sure you take full advantage of today's sales, we've rounded up 11 of the best Amazon device deals happening right now. Take a look at our top picks and get ready to enjoy all the benefits of bringing a new Amazon device into your home. Happy Prime Day shopping, everyone!
Best Amazon TV Deals
Of all the various types of tech on sale during this Prime Day, the brand's Fire TVs and streaming devices feature some of the biggest and most notable deals. Case in point? Prime members can pick up the sleek Fire TV Cube for a whopping 50 percent off. We put the streaming device to the test last year and found that its ultra-powerful processor could launch apps without lagging.
Don't forget to also take a look at the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: The popular remote control has more than 100,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who say it's "easy to install" and that "many of the programs and movies are free." Plus, there's no better time to upgrade all of your TVs than when the streaming device is only $30.
Another low-cost option is the Fire TV Blaster, which is marked down to $20. It enables you to control your TV, volume, and input systems hands-free so you can power your entertainment center without reaching for your remote. You'll need to connect it with an Echo smart speaker or Fire stick to set it up, but most models will work, including the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire Stick Lite.
If you're in the market for a new TV instead, consider the 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. In addition to being equipped with voice-controlled commands, allowing you to search for movies, change the channel, and adjust the volume from across the room, the smart HD TV features vibrant picture quality and has access to tons of content once it's synced with popular apps like Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Cube, $59.99 with Prime (orig. $119.99)
- Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $409.99)
- Fire TV Blaster, $19.99 (orig. $34.99)
Best Amazon Home Device Deals
If you already have one or more smart devices around your home, you know how helpful they can be in keeping you organized, connected, and feeling good. If you don't, now's an ideal time to introduce a few devices into your life. Try the 4th generation Echo Dot, for instance, for 60 percent off in one of three colors, and have assistance with everything from updating your calendar to creating shopping lists to playing music and podcasts.
There's also the highly rated Echo Show 5, which acts as a photo frame, alarm clock, and camera. It's discounted by $50 right now with a Prime account and would upgrade your nightstand, desk, or storage console. Want to gain easy control of your home's heat and cooling system? Look no further than the Amazon Smart Thermostat that's currently under $45. The Energy Star-certified thermostat includes a built-in Alexa that will set the temperature while saving you money on yearly energy bills.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $19.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat, $41.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $34.99 with Prime (orig. $84.99)
Best Amazon Kindle Deals
Love to read? Then you deserve a device that lets you do so with ease without straining your eyes or taking up weight in your bag. Pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for only $95 today, and get 8 gigabytes of memory along with a waterproof, glare-free screen. For a more premium package, though, make sure to check out the Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle, which includes the latest version of the WiFi-enabled Kindle Oasis e-reader and a fabric cover in one of six colors, including gray, blue, and red.
- Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle, $214.97 with Prime (orig. $339.97)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $94.99 with Prime (orig. $139.99)
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Tablets are also on sale for Amazon Prime Day at truly big discounts. Take the 2020 Fire HD 8 Tablet, for example, which you can grab for just $45. It offers up to 12 hours of reading, web browsing, and listening to music on a full charge so you'll have easy access to entertainment on the go. More than 116,000 shoppers have given the tablet a five-star rating and many say it's a "great bang for your buck" thanks to its fast response time and ample 8-inch screen.
If you have a little one in your life, though, don't miss out on the Fire 7 Kids Tablet while it's on sale for $50. Available in a cute pink color, the portable tablet comes with a durable case and includes one year of Amazon Kids+ to stream thousands of books, videos, games, and more in English and Spanish.
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $99.99)
- 2020 Fire HD 8 Tablet, $44.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
