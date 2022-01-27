Apple AirPods are marked down by up to $100 at Amazon right now

A good pair of headphones or earbuds can be a real game changer in your day-to-day life. Nothing beats a pair that feels comfortable to wear and offers you crisp and clear sound — they can elevate your experiences commuting, working out, unwinding in your room, and much more. And when it comes to finding the perfect pair of quality earbuds, AirPods tend to be a well-known favorite. Luckily, if you have been looking to upgrade your current headphones, or are looking for a cool and practical Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, AirPods are currently marked down by up to $100 on Amazon.