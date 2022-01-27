Apple AirPods are marked down by up to $100 at Amazon right now
A good pair of headphones or earbuds can be a real game changer in your day-to-day life. Nothing beats a pair that feels comfortable to wear and offers you crisp and clear sound — they can elevate your experiences commuting, working out, unwinding in your room, and much more. And when it comes to finding the perfect pair of quality earbuds, AirPods tend to be a well-known favorite. Luckily, if you have been looking to upgrade your current headphones, or are looking for a cool and practical Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, AirPods are currently marked down by up to $100 on Amazon.
Out of all the different AirPods models, the 2nd Gen AirPods are currently marked down by the largest percentage, at 37 percent off. You can own them for $100 — that's $60 less than their original price. Then there are the AirPods Pro, which are 28 percent off, marked down from $249 to $180. Unlike the 2nd and 3rd Gen AirPods, the AirPods Pro rely on silicone ear tips to provide you with a proper fit, so keep that in mind when deciding which model will provide optimal comfort based on your personal preferences.
The 3rd Gen AirPods aren't marked down as much as the other models, but you can still save $10 and take them home for $169, instead of their usual $179 price tag. Just like the AirPods Pro, the 3rd Gen AirPods have shorter stems than the 2nd Gen AirPods and a longer and more rectangular charging case, as opposed to the 2nd Gen AirPods which rely on a square-shaped charging case.
The 2nd Gen AirPods, 3rd Gen AirPods, and AirPods Pro are all designed to sit comfortably in your ears. On the other hand, the AirPods Max have an over-ear design, so they look the most different from the other models. The silver, sky blue, and space gray AirPods Max colorways are marked down by $100 to $449, while the pink and green colorways are marked down by $70 to $479.
Check out the deals below.
