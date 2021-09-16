16 Halloween costumes inspired by your favorite '90s cartoons, movies, and more
Halloween is next month, and as you start to brainstorm costume ideas, you may be considering going for a throwback look. The '90s were defined by iconic characters, spanning across television, movies, and video games, with distinct character designs that make for standout Halloween costumes. If you're ready to channel your favorite fictional characters and have a nostalgia-packed Halloween, we've rounded up some of the best '90s Halloween costumes from across the web.
Pokémon had a lot of great things going on in the '90s, whether it was the release of Pokémon: The First Movie or Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue for the Game Boy. You can dress up like a Pokémon trainer, or you can have an extra cozy Halloween in this Snorlax onesie. If you have another Pokémon you would rather dress up as, don't worry, as you can find more Pokémon onesies on Amazon.
The Magic School Bus animated series, based on the book series, was also a '90s childhood staple. You can dress up as adventurous science teacher Ms. Frizzle, and sport one of her signature eclectic printed dresses. If you want to add to the costume, you may want to practice saying Ms. Frizzle's catchphrase: "Take chances, make mistakes, and get messy!"
But Ms. Frizzle wasn't the only '90s character with an impressive wardrobe, because who could forget Cher's yellow plaid set in Clueless. But if you rather look like you're ready for an action-packed adventure, as opposed to a rom-com plot, you can always dress up as a Power Ranger instead.
There's even a costume out there for one of the best villains to dominate across various consoles, including the Game Boy and the GameCube. Yes, we're talking about Bowser. The costume's anything but inconspicuous headpiece makes it easy to recognize the character and adds an element of humor to the look. If protagonists are more your style though, you may want to consider dressing up as popular '90s anime characters, such as Sailor Moon and Goku — though we are sorry to say the costumes aren't going to grant you the powers of the Silver Crystal, nor of a Super Saiyan, respectively.
Then there's Teen Titans, which didn't air until the early 2000s, but was still a favorite among '90s-born kids. Fans of the series may want to dress up as the mysterious Raven or the group's leader, Robin. The same goes for Kim Possible and the show's unforgettable antagonist, Shego, whose trademark black-and-neon green geometric bodysuit is sure to make for an epic costume.
Check out some of the best '90s costumes from across the web below.
