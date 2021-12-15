LGBTQ Pride

Billy Eichner got emotional filming Bros gay rom-com scenes 'the way Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan' did
"Luke and I are walking around on the Upper West Side in what felt like a scene out of a Nora Ephron rom-com that I grew up loving, but were never about gay couples," Eichner says.
Billy Eichner 'actively pursued' Symone for Bros role after seeing her on RuPaul's Drag Race
"These are just great performers in drag and out of drag," Eichner tells EW of bringing Drag Race season 13 winner Symone into his historic all-LGBTQ rom-com cast in Bros.
Drag Race queen Kandy Muse breaks down the All Stars 7 ball looks, and making up with Tamisha Iman
The doors she's opened for backpack skirts.
King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis reveals she's bisexual: 'I am Black, I am queer. This is who I am.'
The actress opened up about her sexuality in a new interview.
Elliot Page recounts being closeted at height of Juno fame: 'That s--- literally did almost kill me'
'I wasn't okay, and I didn't know how to talk about that with anyone.'
Colton Haynes says he almost wasn't cast in Teen Wolf because of gay men's magazine shoot he did
'It didn't matter who was on my team, the message I got was always the same: You will not work if you are yourself.'
Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon thinks Miranda was always queer, had 'lesbianic qualities'
'She was a stand-in for the gay women we didn't have.'
Hacks star Meg Stalter returns to terrorize corporate Pride campaigns in 'Hi Gay!' meme sequel
The Butter Shop is back in the actress-comedian's latest satire of brands co-opting LGBTQIA+ culture.
A letter from Entertainment Weekly's new Editor in Chief: Our 2022 Pride cover kicks off a new era of EW
The rise of the gay rom-com: Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster & Bros' Billy Eichner redefine the genre
Bowen Yang says Faye Dunaway wants to 'confront' him about his Instagram handle on Saturday Night Live
Is Stranger Things season 4 hinting Will is gay? Producer says 'there aren't many accidents' on show
Kornbread reveals Drag Race helped her family become 'more accepting' of her trans identity

"Had I not said the things I did on the show, my family wouldn’t understand more of what being transgender is," Kornbread said on OUTSPOKEN's panel with Scott Turner Schofield, Alok Vaid-Menon, Kylar W. Broadus, and LaSaia Wade.

RuPaul doesn't get Spider-Man: 'I'm gay'
TV // December 15, 2021
Josh Hartnett wishes he and Joaquin Phoenix went through with Brokeback Mountain
Movies // December 09, 2021
Pretty Little Liars actor Julian Morris comes out: 'Really moved by all the love and support'
TV // December 03, 2021
Amy Schneider makes Jeopardy history as first out transgender contestant to qualify for Tournament of Champions
TV // December 01, 2021
Queen of the Universe judges reveal how they'll mold drag divas into 'the best of the best' pop stars
TV // October 28, 2021
Bowen Yang gives Regina King the green light to 'dom' him again on Saturday Night Live
TV // October 28, 2021
Ts Madison says RuPaul personally fought for her to join RuPaul's Drag Race
TV // October 20, 2021
Transgender actor says they were fired from Hamilton after requesting a gender-neutral dressing room
Theater // October 14, 2021
Victoria Scone's fate revealed in shocking RuPaul's Drag Race UK twist
TV // October 07, 2021
Shangela marched drag activism to Selma and beyond on We're Here season 2
TV // October 07, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race winners unite for LGBTQ History Month tribute: 'The fight is still there'
TV // October 05, 2021
Call Me Mother casts queens, kings, and nonbinary stars in wild new drag competition
TV // October 05, 2021
Drag Race icon Monique Heart meets Lil Nas X's split SNL pants in wild Walk In preview
TV // September 24, 2021
Chris Colfer reveals which character in his new book A Tale of Sorcery is openly gay — and why it's so important
Books // September 24, 2021
JoJo Siwa and her Dancing With the Stars partner make history as show's first same-sex couple
TV // September 21, 2021
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire reveals Demi Lovato slid into her DMs to ask her out
TV // September 01, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Gigi Goode comes out as trans-nonbinary
TV // August 30, 2021
What does Trinity K. Bonet do successfully? Quickly: Everything on Drag Race All Stars 6
TV // August 28, 2021
JoJo Siwa's Dancing With the Stars turn will mark the show's first same-sex pairing
TV // August 26, 2021
RuPaul throws his name in the ring to host Jeopardy: 'I'm right here, bitch!'
TV // August 26, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race winners reunite with Miss Congenialities for chaotic Emmys trivia
Emmys // August 25, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 returning to VH1 with Celebrity Drag Race season 2
TV // August 23, 2021
Willam is now an official Judgey Judy in new court show Iconic Justice
TV // August 20, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines is on the way
TV // August 16, 2021
Octavia Spencer to receive ally award at 2021 Outfest L.A. LGBTQ Film Festival
Film Festivals // August 02, 2021
