Who won big at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards? Check out the complete list of winners for film and TV.

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards — taking place at the beach at Santa Monica Pier this afternoon — are making history.

Hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj, the 38th annual awards ceremony introduced brand-new gender-neutral acting categories across film and TV, updating the previously used male and female classifications to celebrate talent in a more inclusive way. Plus, the budgetary cap for eligible films was raised from $22.5 million to $30 million, while the John Cassavetes Awards will now be presented to the best creative team of a film budgeted at $1 million or less, allowing for a greater variety of performances and projects to be represented.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Ayo Edebiri accepts the Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Performance award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri and Ke Huy Quan win big at the Independent Spirit Awards. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Spirit Awards are voted upon by the members of the Film Independent, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.

Follow along with EW as we update the full list of film and TV winners below.

MOVIES

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, The Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best First Feature

WINNER: Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

WINNER: Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Screenplay

Kogonada, After Yang

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Sarah Delappe, Bodies Bodies Bodies

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

WINNER: John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Back and Audrey Findlay, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Cinematography

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Anisa Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

WINNER: Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Best Editing

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral

WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dean Fleischer Camp & Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking, director Sarah Polley; casting directors John Buchan and Jason Knight; ensemble cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kara Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whisaw, August Winter

Best Documentary

A House Made of Splinters

All That Breathes

WINNER: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, France, Italy, England)

WINNER: Joyland (Pakistan, USA)

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Return to Seoul (South Korea, France, Belgium, Romania)

Saint Omer (France)

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

WINNER: Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

WINNER: Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

A Love Song

WINNER: The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

WINNER: Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

TV

Best New Scripted Series

THE WINNER: The Bear

Pachinko

The Porter

Severance

Station Eleven

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground

Mind Over Murder

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

WINNER: The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

WINNER: Ayo Edibiri, The Bear

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko