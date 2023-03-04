Sometimes actors have to draw the line somewhere, and Cate Blanchett put her foot down during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Taking place at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, host Hasan Minhaj was attempting to deliver a random joke about "clickbait-y thumbnail" photos on YouTube. He walked over to Blanchett during the ceremony and asked her to make "some unhinged expressions" for the cameras (since the 2023 awards show was streaming live on YouTube). But the TÁR star just covered her face and laughed before ducking under the table instead.

Hasan Minhaj at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Hasan Minhaj at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards | Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Minhaj was temporarily speechless as he watched Blanchett crawl away. "Is she coming out the other end?" he said to everyone seated at her table before turning to TÁR director Todd Field with the same request. However, Field followed Blanchett and hid under the table as well.

"Alright, do we have anyone else?" Minhaj says while looking around at the neighboring tables. "Marisa Tomei, let's do a thumbnail face!"

Inspired by Blanchett and Field, Tomei also crawled under the table. "Regina Hall, can we get a thumbnail face?" Unsurprisingly, Hall, too, ducked under the table. Minhaj looked around one last time before saying, "I don't know any of these people," and then laughed as he admitted defeat and moved on to introduce the next presenter.

See footage of the (failed) bit below.

And the award for the biggest bombed joke during the ceremony goes to... Minhaj!

