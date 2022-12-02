20 Gifts for the Diehard 'Friends' Fan in Your Life

One of the strangest running gags on Friends was Joey's love of Pat, a ceramic dog statue that he purchases for himself as a congratulatory gift when he lands a spot on Days of our Lives — but few know the true origin of that greyhound statue. The real-life sculpture was actually given to Jennifer Aniston by a friend to congratulate her for the premiere of Friends in 1994! This mini of Pat the dog is 5.5 inches tall, so your pals can enjoy their adorable new Friends statuette on their desk or bookshelf.

Buy It! , $22.95