20 Gifts for the Diehard 'Friends' Fan in Your Life
Why has Friends become the ultimate comfort show? What started as a sitcom about six friends navigating their twenties in New York City has become so much more for its millions of fans. Even years after its 2004 wrap-date, the Friends fandom remains as loyal as ever to the latte-sipping, cheesecake-loving pals.
Picking out a personalized gift is a great way to show your own pals that you care this holiday season — for the Friends fan in your life, a gift inspired by their favorite TV show is the perfect option. From cheeky gifts like a yellow picture frame that pays homage to Monica and Chandler's iconic front door, to a piece of jewelry with Ross's unforgettable "Pivot!" line engraved, there are plenty of options to shop.
So, if you're looking for an awesome gift for your most Friend-crazed friend, there's only one thing left to say: I'll be there for you (with the perfect present idea, that is).
Our Picks
- 'Pivot' Charm Bracelet
- Silver Buffalo Peephole Picture Frame
- Pat the Dog Figurine
- Royal Art European Trifle Bowl with Pedestal
- "I'll Be There for You" Book
- Leather Pants like Ross
- Smelly Cat Shirt
- Friends Lego Set
- Central Perk Mug
- Marcel Stuffed Animal
- Classic Friends Sweatshirt
- Joey Doesn't Share Food Dog Bowl
This charm bracelet from Alex and Ani commemorates a fan-favorite Friends moment when Rachel and Chandler attempt to help Ross bring a large couch up a far-too-narrow staircase. The "pivot" charm and couch detail are adorable nods to this iconic episode, and the nickel-free shiny gold finish would look lovely danging from any Friend-lover's wrist.
Buy It! Alex + Ani Friends Couch + 'Pivot' Cluster Charm Bangle, $49
The iconic purple and yellow door to Monica and Rachel's apartment made so many appearances on Friends it should be considered the seventh-star cast member. This 4 x 6 picture frame is a classic gift for your Friend-loving friends. Pop a photo of you and your pals in this frame before you gift it to let your friends know, "I'll be there for you!"
Buy It! Silver Buffalo Peephole Picture Frame, $12.99
One of the strangest running gags on Friends was Joey's love of Pat, a ceramic dog statue that he purchases for himself as a congratulatory gift when he lands a spot on Days of our Lives — but few know the true origin of that greyhound statue. The real-life sculpture was actually given to Jennifer Aniston by a friend to congratulate her for the premiere of Friends in 1994! This mini of Pat the dog is 5.5 inches tall, so your pals can enjoy their adorable new Friends statuette on their desk or bookshelf.
Nothing brings friends together quite like a delicious meal — and no one knows that better than the Friends gang. Whether you're going sweet or savory (or, in Rachel's case, both), this trifle dish makes a stunning centerpiece to your Thanksgiving tablescape. In the wise words of Joey, "What's not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!"
Buy It! Royal Art European Trifle Bowl with Pedestal, $34.95
It's hard to pick a favorite "Rachel" outfit, but the plaid pencil that Jennifer Anniston donned for her role on the show is definitely a contender for the most iconic outfit of its era. Luckily for you, we found a dupe for that skirt from Abercrombie, and it's made from a high-quality wool blend that looks just perfect with a white turtleneck and white knee-high tube socks.
Buy It! Abercrombie Clean Menswear Skort, $60
Take a deep dive into the Friends universe with this behind-the-scenes book that's chock-full of interesting tidbits about our favorite gang of six. Journalist Kelsey Miller examines the cultural impact of Friends, from the show's most shocking moments to the pop culture fads it inspired (this author is still rocking the Rachel haircut). This definitive history is the missing piece on your Friends-obsessed loved one's bookshelf.
Buy It! "I'll Be There for You" Book, $14.49
Were Ross and Rachel actually on a break? Let your local postal worker decide with this playful doormat. The mat is made from natural coir fibers, which are derived from coconut husks, and help scuff away the dirt from the soles of your shoes to prevent trailing debris inside your home. The black lettering is applied through a UV printing process that helps to prevent fading, but we still recommend keeping this mat under a covered porch or awning to help preserve it for years to come.
Buy It! "Were Ross and Rachel On A Break" Doormat, $33.60
If only Ross had on a pair of these stylish pants from Spanx instead of his stuffy leather pants, he could've been saved from the greasy mess he made in his date's bathroom in season 5. Made from a smoothing fabric that lifts and shapes, the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings look cute enough to wear on any date but comfortable enough that you can exercise and move freely, too. Pair them with the above book for a fun callout to the fandom.
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40
One of the most classic episodes of Friends was when the gang cleaned out their downstairs neighbor's apartment, and Rachel begged Monica to take home his old seashell lamp. While that lamp was slightly appalling, this elegant coral lamp makes a wonderful gift to remind your roommate that you love them as much as Monica loves Rachel.
Buy It! Cream Coral Table Lamp, $76.49
An ode to Pheobe's record deal-earning song Smelly Cat, this shirt is the perfect reminder that it's not your fault! This women's-cut graphic tee is made from 100% cotton and comes in both standard and plus sizing.
Buy It! Smelly Cat Women's Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt, $16.99
One of Phoebe's most iconic and hilarious stunts was when she changed her name to Princess Consuela Banana Hammock, and her husband (played by the one-and-only Paul Rudd) threatened to change his to Crap Bag. This memorable crap bag pouch is made from a sturdy canvas and pays homage to that hilarious Friends moment.
Buy It! Erweicet Friends Show Merchandise Makeup Cosmetic Bags, $9.99
This miniature version of the Friends apartments is a blast to put together and includes over 2,000 pieces and countless nostalgic details (including some easter eggs for super fans!). Each Lego version of the six Friends stars wears an outfit from a classic episode. This set also includes Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice, the iconic balcony outside Rachel and Monica's apartment, a Turkey that fits over Joey's head, a canoe for chick and duck, and so much more. Don't get it twisted — Legos aren't just for kids, and this gem of a set proves it.
Buy It! The Friends Apartments Lego Set, $179.99
While we can't guarantee that this stuffed animal will know how to change the TV channel himself like Ross's BFF Marcel does, we can promise that you won't have to give him up to the San Diego Zoo because he's *ahem* in heat. The soft and cuddly plush toy is 8 inches tall and makes a great gift for anyone who wanted a Capuchin monkey of their own after watching the first season of Friends.
Buy It! Wild Republic Capuchin Plush, Stuffed Animal, $13.99
As much as we'd like to, we don't all have countless hours to spend chatting with our friends in cozy New York coffee shops. Luckily, you can bring Central Perk to your own kitchen with this 24 oz ceramic mug. It's BPA-free, microwave-safe, and top-shelf dishwasher safe, so you can enjoy your favorite latte in Friends style for years to come.
Buy It! Silver Buffalo Friends Central Perk Black Ceramic Mug, $17.99
Every true Friends fan needs a classic sweatshirt to show off their fan status. This one from Target is thick, super soft, and available in sizes from S to 3XL. The iconic logo is emblazoned across the front via DGT print, which ensures that, much like Friends, it'll stay great for years to come.
Buy It! Mens Friends Black Graphic Hooded Sweatshirt, $36.99
If your pet, much like one Joey Tribianni, won't let anyone or anything stand between them and their food, we suggest nabbing them this adorable ceramic bowl from Chewy. The outside of the bowl is covered with Friends references, like a turkey with oversized sunglasses and the Central Perk logo. Made from durable ceramic, the bowl is top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Buy It! Fetch For Pets Friends "Joey Doesn't Share Food" Ceramic Dog Bowl, $12.99
Cozy up in festive pajamas inspired by your favorite show this holiday season. This PJ set features snowflake patterned pants and a long sleeve top embellished with stocking for each character in the core Friends cast. Why not throw these PJs on under your snow gear when you hit the sledding hill this year. Plus, bundling up gives you the perfect opportunity to pull out a classic quote á la Joey Tribianna: "Could I be wearing any more clothes?"
Buy It! Friends Christmas Stocking Pajama Pants Set, $22
While definitely one of the pricier and more niche items on our list, if your friend or partner is an aspiring masseuse like Phoebe Buffet (or just loves booking an at-home appointment), this deluxe table from Brookstone is the perfect gift. It comes pretty much fully assembled, which means you can get to rubbing out those holiday stress knots faster. The table is layered with super comfortable memory foam and is rated to hold up to 550 pounds.
Buy It! Luxton Home Premium Memory Foam Massage Table, $249.95
Many of the most memorable Friends moments involve food — whether it's the 6 pals sitting around a holiday dinner table or Rachel serving up the incorrect treats at Central Perk Cafe. Next time you watch the gang chow down on one of Monica's delicious meals, you can join them with a recipe from the Official Central Perk Cookbook gift set, which includes recipes from the show and an adorable mint-green Central Perk apron to wear while you prepare your feast.
Buy It! Friends: The Official Central Perk Cookbook Gift Set, $44.99
How well do you really know Friends? Put your knowledge to the test with a game of Trivial Pursuit: Friends Edition, featuring questions based on classic moments from the TV show. Packaged in a compact travel case, this game is easy to bring along to your get-together with your pals.
Buy It! Trivial Pursuit: Friends The TV Series Edition, $21.99
- 20 Gifts for the Diehard 'Friends' Fan in Your Life
- Cyber Monday is here! These are the 6 best tech deals you should be adding to your cart this year
- 31 holiday gifts for tech lovers and pop culture fans — on sale for up to 54 percent off
- We scoured the web for Cyber Monday headphone deals — here are the 24 best