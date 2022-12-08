Attention Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Fans: These Gifts Are Perfect for the Holidays
When Game of Thrones aired its final episode on HBO in May 2019, we thought we'd seen the end of watercooler television — until the spinoff series House of the Dragon debuted in August to record numbers for the network. With dragon fever burning as hot as ever, Entertainment Weekly has curated a gift guide to make shopping for the GoT fan in your life easier than a trip to King's Landing this holiday season. You may not be able to wield your own Valyrian steel, but you can find the next best thing on this shopping list of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon-inspired items.
For the Home
Etched Stemless Wine Glasses
Tyrian Lannister once said, "Everything's better with wine in the belly." And a love of wine might be the only thing he shared with his sister, Cersei. Both oenophiles would likely appreciate these wine glasses that will hold your favorite beverage alongside a bit of wisdom from the show.
Buy it! Etched stemless wine glasses, from $22.99 at etsy.com
Chromatic Dragon Egg Gift Box
Full disclosure: they're not fireproof. But these clever dragon egg boxes are the perfect place to store your little treasures. Earrings, small candies, all the hairpins you need for your elaborate crown of braids... you name it.
Buy it! Chromatic dragon egg gift box, starting at $16 at etsy.com
Music of Game of Thrones Performed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Ramin Djawadi's lush score undercut every important moment in Game of Thrones. (Would Margaery Tyrell's mounting panic as she tried to escape the Great Sept of Baelor in the season 6 finale have been as pulse-pounding were it not accompanied by Djawadi's "Light of the Seven"?) Relive every soaring orchestral moment with Music of Game of Thrones, a 21-song album performed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.
Buy it! Music of Game of Thrones performed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, $16.98 on CD and $34.88 on vinyl at amazon.com
Hodor Doorstop
For years, we wondered why the only word Hodor ever said was "hodor." Then we found out, and we've never been the same. Honor the gentle giant's sacrifice by letting him hold your door with this doorstop.
Buy it! Hodor doorstop, from $12.50 at etsy.com
Ullerslev Sheepskin Rug
Stay as warm as a Wilding this winter by stealing a fashion hack from the Game of Thrones costume crew, who famously turned an IKEA rug into the cloaks sported by Jon Snow and company. Although the Skold rugs are no longer available on the Swedish furniture giant's website, the Ullerslev should do the trick. Just add scissors, and you'll be toasty as the snow starts to fall. Or you could always stick with conventions and keep the rug on the floor to warm your feet.
Buy it! Ullerslev sheepskin rug, $39.99 at ikea.com
Tovolo 2-piece Colossal Cube Ice Mold Set
With these colossal ice cube molds, you don't have to be Bran the Builder to get a jump start on protecting your home from whatever's lurking beyond The Wall. It might take you a few centuries to replicate the 300-mile span protecting Westeros, but there's no time like the present to get started. After all, winter is coming.
Buy it! Tovolo 2-piece colossal cube ice mold set, $20.99 at kohls.com
Wrought Studio Semiramis Plus Hand Tray Decoration
When Jaime Lannister lost his sword hand, he gained a spark of humility—and a fancy gold replacement. Now you, too can sport a gold hand, albeit without needing to sacrifice any digits of your own.
Buy it! Wrought Studio Semiramis Plus Hand Tray Decoration, $30.99 at wayfair.com
For Savoring
Mini Negroni Sbagliato Kit
House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke went viral in October for their flirty/goofy exchange extolling the virtues of the Negroni Sbagliato. (You know the drink. It's got Prosecco in it.) Now you, too can send someone you love the gift of this royalty-approved beverage.
Buy it! Mini Negroni Sbagliato kit, $14 at bittersandbottles.com
Mother of Dragons Tea
It's thirsty work being the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains. So treat her to some Mother of Dragons tea, a blend flavored with green tea, dragon fruit, rose petals, and soft sugar pearls.
Buy it! Mother of Dragons tea, $15.30 for 100 grams (roughly 30-54 cups of tea) at happyturtletea.com
For Self-care
Skincare starter gift set
House of the Dragon season 1 tracked the rather alarming physical deterioration of King Viserys, but with the right moisturizer, the man in your life can avoid the same fate. Geologie's skin care set includes face wash, moisturizer, night cream, and a special formula for the eyes. If only someone had introduced Viserys to the wonders of hyaluronic acid.
Buy it! Skincare starter gift set, $55 at amazon.com
Makeup Revolution X Game of Thrones 3 Eyed Raven Forever Flawless Shadow Palette
Primp like you're about to meet the Prince that was Promised with this eighteen-shade eyeshadow palette featuring shades named after key items and places in the series. Shades include a range of mattes and shimmer tones such as Raven, a matte black, and Wildfire, a glitzy bronze.
Buy it! Makeup Revolution X Game of Thrones 3 Eyed Raven Forever Flawless Shadow Palette, $17.99 at target.com
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Foot Bath
You don't need to have struck the squick-inducing bargain that Alicent made with Larys in House of the Dragon to want to keep your feet pampered. This foot spa offers a heated pedicure experience that'll make him sit up and take notice.
Buy it! HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Foot Bath, $58.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com
For Fun
Vintage Raven Note Cards
Go ahead. Send a raven. With these 120 lb-weight note cards in a light white matte finish with a striking bird design, you won't need that beady third eye to get your message delivered to the Citadel.
Buy it! Vintage raven note cards, 25 for $36.25 (originally $72.50) at zazzle.com
A War of Whispers
Unleash your inner Varys with this board game that finds you fighting through hidden agendas and shifting loyalties to influence the outcome of a war between five mighty empires. A War of Whispers is a two- to four-player game that lets you spin your web from the shadows while you scheme to outwit your opponents. Even better: gameplay clocks in at under an hour.
Buy it! A War of Whispers, $85 (originally $99) at amazon.com
Squishmallows Oakley the Sage Green Wolf
There's nothing dire about this squishy wolf that lets the child in your life pledge their allegiance to House Stark (and get a good snuggle in to boot).
Buy it! Squishmallows Oakley the Sage Green Wolf, $11.99 at target.com
Gift a Symbolic Animal Adoption
Presenting your Game of Thrones-loving friend with a wild animal isn't the smartest idea, but you can give the gift of support through the World Wildlife Foundation. The WWF offers species adoptions of lions (House Lannister), wolves (House Stark), bears (House Mormont), and moose (the closest thing we could find to a stag for House Baratheon). Unfortunately, all adoptable dragons are NFTs, which we are neither prepared to explain nor endorse.
Sponsor it! Gift a symbolic animal adoption, starting at $25 at worldwildlife.org
Sword Throne Chair Prop
Listen, no Game of Thrones-inspired gift list would be complete without a full-sized Iron Throne. Yes, the price tag for this replica prop has quite a few zeros after it, but ask yourself: can you afford not to?
Buy it! Sword throne chair prop, $8,000 at ebay.com (or pick up a mini version from Etsy for $25.32)
For Styling
La Fiorentina Faux Fur Pull Through Scarf
Shopping for someone who's more Sansa than Ygritte? This faux-fur pull-through scarf is warm, fuzzy, and tres chic for all your scheming needs.
Buy it! La Fiorentina faux fur pull through scarf, $29.97 (originally $79) at nordstromrack.com
Autumn Leaves Necklace
No place on Earth boasts a growing climate hospitable to Weirwood trees, the white-barked, red-leafed behemoths at the heart of the religion of the Old Gods. But you can capture that graceful spill of fiery leaves with this necklace from Etsy seller OlhaARTS. (This gift ships from Ukraine, so order fast if you want it by Christmas.)
Buy it! Autumn leaves necklace, $67.50 at etsy.com
For Reading
A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook
Feast like the hand of the king with this cookbook featuring recipes collected across the Seven Kingdoms, from The Wall to Dorne and Across the Narrow Sea. Dishes include pork pie, lemon cakes, aurochs with roasted leeks — and even honey-spiced locusts.
Buy it! A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook, $16.99 (originally $35) at amazon.com
The First Law Trilogy in Paperback
While there's still no release date for Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth book in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series that inspired Game of Thrones, impatient readers of all ages and interests can lose themselves in other fantastical realms.
Lovers of Martin's grimdark adult fantasy will feel right at home in Joe Abercrombie's world of clever barbarians, broken torturers, and cranky wizards, all painted in lovely shades of gray — and blood red. And hey, this series is complete!
Buy it! The First Law trilogy in paperback, $26.49 (originally $44.99) at amazon.com
The Song of the Lioness Quartet in Paperback
Readers who are too young for Game of Thrones but who embody Arya's boldness will find a kindred spirit in Alanna of Trebon, the girl who dreams of being a warrior and disguises herself as a boy to seek training as a knight. Tamora Pierce's young adult series from the 1980s is a classic for a reason.
Buy it! The Song of the Lioness quartet in paperback, $51.99 at amazon.com
Spoiler Alert in Paperback
Romance-loving Game of Thrones fans still frustrated with the tragic end to Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth's relationship will find lots to love in Oliva Dade's delightful Spoiler Alert, which takes on fandom, fanfic, and disappointing finales. EW's Maureen Lee Lenker called it "a sparkling jolt of fangirling, body-positive swoons."
Buy it! Spoiler Alert in paperback, $12.99 (originally $16.99) at amazon.com
Dragonology: The Complete Book of Dragons in Paperback
Dragon fans of all ages will swoon over Dragonology: The Complete Book of Dragons, a tactile, lavishly illustrated "field guide" for dragons full of tongue-in-cheek charm. The book examines dragon species from Asian and Western cultures and includes fold-out maps and cutouts to explore.
Buy it! Dragonology: The Complete Book of Dragons in paperback, $15.49 (originally $29.99) at amazon.com
