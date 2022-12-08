Attention Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Fans: These Gifts Are Perfect for the Holidays

Etched Stemless Wine Glasses

Tyrian Lannister once said, "Everything's better with wine in the belly." And a love of wine might be the only thing he shared with his sister, Cersei. Both oenophiles would likely appreciate these wine glasses that will hold your favorite beverage alongside a bit of wisdom from the show.

Buy it! Etched stemless wine glasses, from $22.99 at etsy.com