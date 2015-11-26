Skip to content
Follow Us
Home
Holiday Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide
Share
Holiday Gift Guide
Most Recent
EW Harry Potter Holiday Gift Guide 2021
Charm the Potterphile in your life with these Wizarding World-inspired holiday gifts
Read More
EW Guy's Holiday Gift Guide 2021
The best holiday gift ideas for men
Read More
EW Holiday Gift Guide 2021
EW's 2021 pop culture holiday gift guide
Read More
pop culture Advent calendars
14 pop culture advent calendars for geeky holiday fun
Count down the days to Christmas with Harry Potter, the Avengers, 'Friends,' and more.
Read More
STAR TREK, James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Walter Koenig, Majel Barrett, William Shatner, Nichelle Ni
14 out-of-this-world gifts for the Star Trek fan
Read More
Peter Billingsley In 'A Christmas Story'
A Christmas Story
: Where are they now?
Read More
More Holiday Gift Guide
GALLERY: Real Housewives Merchandise
11 iconic gifts inspired by
The
Real Housewives
star-wars-gift
Holiday Gift Guide: For the
Star Wars
Fan
entertaining-gift-guide
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Entertaining Expert
movie-gift-guide
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Movie Enthusiast
music-gift-guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: For the Music Fan
TV-gift-guide
Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for the Binge Watcher
For the 'Star Wars' Obsessed
Holiday Gift Guide: For the 'Star Wars' Obsessed
Gadgets to Gift
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Tech Lover
For the TV Addict
Holiday Gift Guide: For the TV Addict
What to Get The Gadget Guru in Your Life
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Gadget Guru
What to Get The TV Fanatic in Your Life
Holiday Gift Guide: For the TV Fanatic
What to Get The Bookworm in Your Life
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Bookworm
All Holiday Gift Guide
What to Get The Music Fan in Your Life
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Music Fan
Gallery
//
November 26, 2015
WU Mobile
Gift of the Day: Wu Tang Brand 20th anniversary bike
Article
//
December 20, 2013
Chateau Miraval
Gift of the Day: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Chateau Miraval rose
Article
//
December 18, 2013
Gift of the Day: Tickets to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live
Article
//
December 17, 2013
Scandal
Gift of the Day: 'Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas'
Article
//
December 16, 2013
Murder She Wrote
Gift of the Day: 'Murder She Wrote: The Complete Series'
Article
//
December 11, 2013
Image
Gift of the Day: 'Pulp Fiction: The Complete Story'
Article
//
December 10, 2013
Image
Gift of the Day: The official 'Breaking Bad' Heisenberg hat
Article
//
December 09, 2013
Doorbot
Gift of the Day: The DoorBot smartphone doorbell
Article
//
December 05, 2013
Image
Gift of the Day: 'The Big Bang Theory' edition of Clue
Article
//
December 04, 2013
Image
Gwyneth Paltrow's favorite things: What's in the GOOP Gift Guide?
Article
//
November 14, 2013
Oprahs Favorite Things
Oprah Winfrey reveals her 2013 Favorite Things
Article
//
November 05, 2013
Image
Five pop culture gifts from the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
Article
//
October 09, 2013
Gift Of The Day Pizza Cutter
Gift of the Day: Star Trek pizza cutter
Article
//
December 21, 2012
Gift Of The Day Lego Video Camera
Gift of the Day: LEGO Stop Animation video camera
Article
//
December 19, 2012
Gift Of The Day Shahs Of Sunset Mug
Gift of the Day: 'Shahs of Sunset' Reza mustache mug
Article
//
December 16, 2012
Gift Of The Day Crap Lyrics
Gift of the Day: 'Crap Lyrics: A celebration of the very worst pop lyrics of all time...ever'
Article
//
December 14, 2012
Gift Of The Day Star Wars Jacket
Gift of the Day: Marc Ecko's Choco Covered Chewbacca coat
Article
//
December 12, 2012
History Of Mac
Gift of the Day: History of Apple illustrated print on Facebook Gifts
Article
//
December 11, 2012
Nashville Soundtrack
Gift of the Day: The 'Nashville' soundtrack
Article
//
December 09, 2012
Walking Dead Game
Gift of the Day: 'The Walking Dead' video game series
Article
//
December 06, 2012
Pony Face Hoodie
Gift of the Day: 'My Little Pony' men's Ditzy Doo face hoodie
Article
//
December 05, 2012
Rolling Stones Case
Gift of the Day: Celebrity Wine of the Month club
Article
//
December 03, 2012
Hobbit Slippers
Gift of the Day: Hobbit-inspired furry feet slippers
Article
//
December 02, 2012
Steve Wozniak In Carbonite
Gift of the Day: Steve Wozniak in Carbonite iPhone case
Article
//
December 01, 2012
Holiday Gift Guide
