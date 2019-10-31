Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook team up for movie about a haunted Spirit Halloween store
But will it be scarier than a Spirit Halloween store in the off-season?
Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for Halloween, gives paparazzi the 'Jedi hand wave'
To the surprise of no one, the Force is strong in the 'Truth Hurts' singer.
Mindy Kaling channels 'female comedy legends' with Legally Blonde, Veep, and Insecure Halloween looks
It's enough to make us bend and snap.
Saweetie recreates Halle Berry's Catwoman look, has 'intense staredown' with actress herself
The rapper and Razzie winner got frisky for Halloween.
Ricki Lake just wore her original Hairspray dress for the first time in 34 years
The actress donned her original Hairspray dress on The View for Halloween and discussed working with Divine on the classic John Waters musical.
The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021
From Harry Styles doing Dorothy to Jamie Lee Curtis' tribute to her mother's 'Psycho' character to Lizzo going full Grogu, here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year.