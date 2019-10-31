Halloween

Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook team up for movie about a haunted Spirit Halloween store
But will it be scarier than a Spirit Halloween store in the off-season?
Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for Halloween, gives paparazzi the 'Jedi hand wave'
To the surprise of no one, the Force is strong in the 'Truth Hurts' singer.
Mindy Kaling channels 'female comedy legends' with Legally Blonde, Veep, and Insecure Halloween looks
It's enough to make us bend and snap.
Saweetie recreates Halle Berry's Catwoman look, has 'intense staredown' with actress herself
The rapper and Razzie winner got frisky for Halloween.
Ricki Lake just wore her original Hairspray dress for the first time in 34 years
The actress donned her original Hairspray dress on The View for Halloween and discussed working with Divine on the classic John Waters musical.
The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021
From Harry Styles doing Dorothy to Jamie Lee Curtis' tribute to her mother's 'Psycho' character to Lizzo going full Grogu, here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year.
More Halloween

Eric McCormack has never seen his Olsen twins' Halloween movie Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
The actor trick-or-treats down memory lane and looks back on filming this 1993 TV classic.
Death-drop over Laganja Estranja's killer 'Poison Ivy' tribute to Uma Thurman
EW exclusively premieres Laganja's recreation of Thurman's legendary Batman & Robin villain in the music video for her new song. "She's a strong female, quite like myself!"
9 of the best Halloween movies to stream on Starz
16 Halloween costumes inspired by your favorite '90s cartoons, movies, and more
Disney+ has all the feel-good movies you need to get into the Halloween spirit — here's what to watch
The new Disney+ Star Wars Halloween special looks like a fever dream in hyperdrive
Watch Danny Elfman's very creepy video for 'Happy,' his first solo pop song in decades

Kim Kardashian recreated Elle Woods' Legally Blonde admissions video for Halloween
Movies // October 31, 2019
Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox swap Marvel roles for Halloween outing
Movies // October 31, 2019
Watch Tiffany Haddish lose it in Us haunted house on Ellen: 'I see you, Lupita!'
TV // October 31, 2019
Lupita Nyong'o reprises Us role to shock guests at Halloween Horror Nights
Movies // October 30, 2019
See a bruised Jamie Lee Curtis from first day of filming Halloween sequel
Movies // October 08, 2019
Freeform announces 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, with lots of Hocus Pocus
TV // August 29, 2019
Original Michael Myers actor returning for Halloween Kills
Movies // July 26, 2019
Can Jamie Lee Curtis — and the horror genre — get a foot in the door at the Oscars?
Oscars // November 02, 2018
Heidi Klum won Halloween with her Shrek-inspired costume
Movies // November 01, 2018
See Neil Patrick Harris' best family Halloween costumes
News // October 31, 2018
Bette Midler just rewatched Hocus Pocus for the first time in 'at least 20 years'
Movies // October 31, 2018
15 spooky comics to get you in the Halloween spirit
Books // October 29, 2018
See the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2018
TV // October 27, 2018
EW staff reveals: What was your first scary movie?
Movies // October 27, 2018
Why quirky aunts are the real winners of Halloween
Movies // October 24, 2018
Halloween director John Carpenter names his all-time favorite horror movies
Movies // October 19, 2018
Michael Myers gets true-crime treatment in James Corden's Making a Murderer mash-up
TV // October 19, 2018
Halloween looks to make a killing at box office with projected $70 million debut
Movies // October 18, 2018
Jamie Lee Curtis reunites with original Halloween costar at sequel's premiere
Movies // October 18, 2018
Halloween producer says directors were 'daunted' by idea of resurrecting Michael Myers
Movies // October 14, 2018
Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis 'didn't get any work' after release of original horror classic
Movies // October 06, 2018
Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis thought John Carpenter was going to fire her from horror classic
Movies // October 05, 2018
TNT to air all-day Supernatural marathon on Halloween
TV // October 02, 2018
This is Halloween! 44 frights and delights coming to TV this October
TV // October 01, 2018
Halloween FX artist says designing new Michael Myers mask 'biggest challenge of entire career'
Movies // September 29, 2018
