HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 17: Nick Castle attends Universal Pictures' "Halloween" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Masked killer Michael Myers (Jim Courtney) in "Halloween." Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. CR: Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Universal