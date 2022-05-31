Halloween Horror Nights

Most Recent

Watch Tiffany Haddish lose it in Us haunted house on Ellen: 'I see you, Lupita!'
"We ain't trying to f— with you, Lupita!"
Lupita Nyong'o reprises Us role to shock guests at Halloween Horror Nights
How Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights brought Ghostbusters and Us to life
Guests can battle the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and look the Tethered in the eye at the annual event.
Universal's Halloween Horror Nights to feature maze inspired by Jordan Peele's Us
Prepare to face the Tethered
A Ghostbusters maze is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
Think you can survive a confrontation with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man?
How Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights brought Stranger Things to life
Advertisement

More Halloween Horror Nights

Poltergeist coming to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com