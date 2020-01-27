The most outrageous looks at the 2020 Grammys

By Seija Rankin
January 26, 2020 at 08:40 PM EST

Ariana Grande

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana Grande's return to the Grammys red carpet seemed to explain her previous absences — it took her a really long time to get into this gown.

Billy Porter

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

The Pose star's outfit was one part Lenny Kravitz and one part Mother Ginger from The Nutcracker. You guess which is which.

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The rapper and Best New Artist nominee turned out in her typical attire for music's biggest night.

Tyler, the Creator

Rich Fury/Getty Images

*Tags @accidentallywesanderson*

Lil Nas X

John Shearer/Getty Images

The "Old Town Road" singer may be technically new to the Grammys but he came ready.

Bebe Rexha

Emma McIntyre/Getty Image

A turtleneck, kind of.

H.E.R.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It was a prints party on the Grammys carpet.

FKA twigs

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The singer brought goth Disney vibes ahead of her planned Prince tribute.

Flavor Flav

John Shearer/Getty Images

This is outrageous, but it tracks.

Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Go big or home at the Grammys — that applies to ruffles, too.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Get you a girl who can do both: A dress and a romper.

Usher

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

An award show like this one demands more than just a single material.

Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When just one large dress won't do.

