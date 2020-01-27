The most outrageous looks at the 2020 Grammys
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's return to the Grammys red carpet seemed to explain her previous absences — it took her a really long time to get into this gown.
Billy Porter
The Pose star's outfit was one part Lenny Kravitz and one part Mother Ginger from The Nutcracker. You guess which is which.
Billie Eilish
The rapper and Best New Artist nominee turned out in her typical attire for music's biggest night.
Tyler, the Creator
*Tags @accidentallywesanderson*
Lil Nas X
The "Old Town Road" singer may be technically new to the Grammys but he came ready.
Bebe Rexha
A turtleneck, kind of.
H.E.R.
It was a prints party on the Grammys carpet.
FKA twigs
The singer brought goth Disney vibes ahead of her planned Prince tribute.
Flavor Flav
This is outrageous, but it tracks.
Chrissy Teigen
Go big or home at the Grammys — that applies to ruffles, too.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Get you a girl who can do both: A dress and a romper.
Usher
An award show like this one demands more than just a single material.
Ariana Grande
When just one large dress won't do.