Stars hit the red carpet at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Updated March 14, 2021 at 09:43 PM EDT

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Though it wasn't your typical  Grammy Awards this year, thankfully there was still a red carpet! Keep clicking to see all the stars who posed for the cameras (socially distanced, of course) at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.

Taylor Swift

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Phoebe Bridgers

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Lizzo

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Harry Styles

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Beyoncé

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Noah Cyrus

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Bad Bunny

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Finneas and Billie Eilish

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
H.E.R.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DaBaby

Maren Morris

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Doja Cat

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brittany Howard

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Carlotta Kohl and Jack Antonoff

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton of Black Pumas

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chika

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

Trevor Noah

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mapy

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lido

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Debi Nova

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kendrick Sampson

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Tiara Thomas

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jhay Cortez

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mickey Guyton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jimmy Jam

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
