Stars hit the red carpet at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Megan Thee Stallion
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Though it wasn't your typical Grammy Awards this year, thankfully there was still a red carpet! Keep clicking to see all the stars who posed for the cameras (socially distanced, of course) at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.
Taylor Swift
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Phoebe Bridgers
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Lizzo
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Harry Styles
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Beyoncé
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Bad Bunny
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Finneas and Billie Eilish
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
H.E.R.
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
DaBaby
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Maren Morris
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Doja Cat
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brittany Howard
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Carlotta Kohl and Jack Antonoff
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton of Black Pumas
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chika
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat
Trevor Noah
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mapy
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lido
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Debi Nova
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kendrick Sampson
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Tiara Thomas
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jhay Cortez
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mickey Guyton
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jimmy Jam
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
