See exclusive portraits of the 2020 Grammy winners

By Alex Suskind
January 27, 2020 at 12:55 AM EST

1 of 24

Billie Eilish

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Record of the Year ("Bad Guy"), Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song of the Year ("Bad Guy"), Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Lil Nas X

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus

3 of 24

Lizzo

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome," and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 24

Billy Ray Cyrus

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X

Advertisement

5 of 24

Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, and Shooter Jennings

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Best Country Album for While I'm Livin'

6 of 24

Tyler, the Creator

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Rap Album for Igor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 24

Rosalía

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 24

Gary Clark Jr.

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Best Rock Performance for "This Land," Best Rock Song for "This Land," and Best Contemporary Blues Album for This Land

Advertisement

9 of 24

Dan + Shay 

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Speechless"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 24

DJ Khaled

Robby Klein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winner: Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher" feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 24

Robby Klein/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 24

Anderson .Paak

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best R&B Performance for "Come Home" featuring André 3000

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 24

Elvis Costello

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Look Now

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 24

Gloria Gaynor

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Roots Gospel Album for Testimony

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 24

Tool

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Metal Performance for 7empest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 24

Ranky Tanky 

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Regional Roots Music Album for Good Time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 24

Koffee

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Reggae Album for Rapture

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 24

Julianne Jordan, Benjamin Rice, Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Mark Nilan Jr., and Julia Michels

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for A Star Is Born

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 24

Angélique Kidjo

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best World Music Album for Celia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 24

Erinn Williams and Steve Pamon

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Music Film for Homecoming

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 24

Keb' Mo'

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Americana Album for Oklahoma

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 24

Aymée Nuviola

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Tropical Latin Album for A Journey Through Cuban Music

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 24

Cage the Elephant

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best Rock Album for Social Cues

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 24

PJ Morton

Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winner: Best R&B Song for "Say So" feat. Jojo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com