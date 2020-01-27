Billie Eilish
Winner: Record of the Year ("Bad Guy"), Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song of the Year ("Bad Guy"), Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)
Lil Nas X
Winner: Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus
Lizzo
Winner: Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome," and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Billy Ray Cyrus
Winner: Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X
Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, and Shooter Jennings
Winner: Best Country Album for While I'm Livin'
Tyler, the Creator
Winner: Best Rap Album for Igor
Rosalía
Winner: Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer
Gary Clark Jr.
Winner: Best Rock Performance for "This Land," Best Rock Song for "This Land," and Best Contemporary Blues Album for This Land
Dan + Shay
Winner: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Speechless"
DJ Khaled
Winner: Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher" feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Anderson .Paak
Winner: Best R&B Performance for "Come Home" featuring André 3000
Elvis Costello
Winner: Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Look Now
Gloria Gaynor
Winner: Best Roots Gospel Album for Testimony
Tool
Winner: Best Metal Performance for 7empest
Ranky Tanky
Winner: Best Regional Roots Music Album for Good Time
Koffee
Winner: Best Reggae Album for Rapture
Julianne Jordan, Benjamin Rice, Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Mark Nilan Jr., and Julia Michels
Winner: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for A Star Is Born
Angélique Kidjo
Winner: Best World Music Album for Celia
Erinn Williams and Steve Pamon
Winner: Best Music Film for Homecoming
Keb' Mo'
Winner: Best Americana Album for Oklahoma
Aymée Nuviola
Winner: Best Tropical Latin Album for A Journey Through Cuban Music
Cage the Elephant
Winner: Best Rock Album for Social Cues
PJ Morton
Winner: Best R&B Song for "Say So" feat. Jojo